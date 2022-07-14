Mount Anthony Union High School graduate Andrew Gilbert came to football late. The first time he played the game was as a sophomore on the JV squad.
COVID stripped away regular football his junior year when the Patriots were left playing the 7-on-7, pass-only game with no tackling. That meant his first year of true varsity football was as a senior.
"I had played soccer my whole life," said Gilbert on Thursday evening at the Vermont All-Star Football Camp in Rutland where is on the staff.
He grew up in California with a mother who did not want him playing football.
He was in the sixth grade when his family moved to Vermont. He continued to play soccer.
Mount Anthony coach Chad Gordon took one look at Gilbert and knew he was not looking at a soccer player. He had football written all over his frame which now goes 6-foot-1, 260 pounds.
Gordon found Gilbert a pleasure to coach in every way. His work ethic in the weight room was A-plus.
"He got in the weight room and kept coming back," Gordon said.
He chiseled his body and kept improving to the point where he today he is a college football player. He will be reporting to Bridgewater State as a freshman center in the Bears' camp on Aug. 11.
He was looking at Norwich University, Castleton University and Western New England before deciding on Bridgewater.
Gilbert will be majoring in Physical Education and Sports and Recreation Management.
Gordon sees him as having the perfect attributes for a physical education teacher after watching him work with youth football players.
"He is a natural," Gordon said.
"Coach Gordon always talks about getting 1 percent better every day. If you do that, you will be 360 percent better in a year," Gilbert said.
"Each day, I try to do one more rep, one more sprint."
That quickly made him a very good football player, one accorded the honor of playing in Vermont's North-South Senior Bowl.
His on-field exploits are impressive but just as impressive is what he has done off the field. He received the Robert Stafford High School Athlete Service Award for his work with the NAACP, his volunteerism at COVID vaccination clinics and his part in helping set up the holiday decorations in Bennington.
"That comes from my mother (Mia Schultz.) One hundred percent," Gilbert said of his devotion to community.
The Bears open the season on Sept. 3 at home against Ithaca. They are coming off a season where they were 6-4 and 6-2 in the very competitive MASCAC.
Gilbert said he will do everything he can do to help the Bears get to the top of the MASCAC.
Chad Gordon does not have the slightest doubt about that
As Gilbert works the camp in Rutland this week, he is grateful for what the camp did for him as a player.
"This camp really helped me get recruited," Gilbert said.
While Gilbert reports to camp on Aug. 11, Rutland High's Slade Postemski, the Vermont Gatorade Player of the Year, has a much later reporting date (Aug. 23) at Bowdoin College.
The Polar Bears play in the NESCAC, the conference that gets a later start than the rest of NCAA Division III.
Gordon called Postemski "the top receiver in Vermont."
Postemski will major in Economics.
Rutland High quarterback Trey Davine, also on the camp staff this week, begins his life as a college football player at Hartwick College when its camp opens on Aug. 10.
He was eyeing Husson University and Western New England before deciding on the school in Oneonta, New York.
"Hartwick was a great opportunity for me. I really liked the school," Davine said.
He also liked the offense.
"They pass the ball a lot. They also run it. They really do a lot of everything," Davine said.
NOTES: Bellows Falls' running back Jeb Monier is also in the new freshman football class at Bridgewater State. ... Gilbert and Monier played against one another in the Division II state championship game in November, Bellows Falls winning 57-35 to complete an 11-0 season. ... Davine and Hartwick open the season at home on Sept. 3 against SUNY Maritime. ... Postemski and the Polar Bears launch their season on Sept. 17 against Hamilton.
