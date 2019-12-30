Saturday, West Rutland got the victory. Otter Valley made the statement.
The Otters had been overwhelmed 64-39 in the previous game by Proctor. OV coach Kelly Trayah's message to his Otters in the locker room was that their season would not be defined by that one game.
It wasn't. The Otters took an unbeaten West Rutland team that had defeated Proctor by 20 points right down to the last possession. The final: West Rutland 56, Otter Valley 53.
OV's 1-2 record is deceiving and their performance in Westside's gym is one reason why they find themselves among the top five teams in Division III in this week's Rutland Herald/Times Argus power rankings.
Speaking of deceiving records, Rutland's 2-2 mark is another. The Raiders' only losses were a narrow one to Rice and to a CVU team that just might be too large of a mountain for anyone to get over. The Raiders are beginning to turn heads.
Windsor and Thetford are still ranked 1-2 in Division III which is why there is not likely to be an empty seat in Thetford's Vaughan Alumni Gymnasium when the ball goes in the air with Windsor in town on Saturday at 2:30 p.m.
We will have to wait longer for the big rematch between our top two teams in Division IV. Proctor visits West Rutland on Jan. 20.
Here are this week's Rutland Herald/Times Argus girls basketball power rankings with last week's ranking in parentheses.
1. CVU 3-0 (1) The question might not be can anyone beat the Redhawks, but rather can anyone even play with them? They have outscored the opposition 227-63.
2. Burlington 3-0 (4) The closest call for the D-I Seahorses was beating Brattleboro by 17.
3. Fair Haven 5-0 (3) The Division II Slaters have a lot of ingredients. You can add composure to the list after overcoming a 16-8 deficit to Brattleboro on the road.
4. Essex 3-1 (UR) Only misstep by the Division I Hornets was a road loss to a very good Rutland team.
5. Rutland 2-2 (UR) The D-I Raiders have looked good in winning the last two after a narrow loss to Rice.
6. Springfield 3-0 (5) The Cosmos have height, playmakers and get after you on the defensive end.
7. Enosburg 3-0 (UR) The Division II Hornets have won all three handily.
8. Windsor 4-0 (7) A 53-50 victory over Thetford sets the stage for this weekend.
9. Rice 3-1 (6) The Green Knights fell to Northeast Clinton of New York. They are perfect against Vermont competition.
10. Thetford 3-1 (8) Circle the date of Jan. 4. That is the rematch with Windsor. This time the Panthers get them in their own house.
Our top fives
Division II: 1. Fair Haven 5-0; 2. Springfield 3-0; 3. Enosburg 3-0; 4. Burr and Burton Academy 4-2; 5. Harwood 2-0.
Division III: Windsor 4-0; 2. Thetford 3-1; 3. BFA-Fairfax 3-0; 4. Peoples Academy 3-1; 5. Otter Valley 1-2.
Division IV: 1. West Rutland 4-0; 2. Proctor 4-1; 3. Blue Mountain 3-1; 4. Richford 1-1; 5. Mount St. Joseph 2-1.
