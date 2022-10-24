The upcoming girls soccer tournament could turn into a classic case of the rich getting richer.
All four top seeds have a decent chance to remain hot as temperatures dip by running the table during the next two weeks. Division I powerhouse CVU (12-0-1) and D-IV newcomer Leland & Gray (13-0-1) are poised to put the finishing touches on undefeated campaigns. Montpelier (12-2) is the team to beat in D-II after returning all 19 athletes from last year’s squad. And D-III Fair Haven (13-1) has used a shock-and-awe offensive approach to leave almost every opponent in the dust.
The least surprising turn of events was CVU earning its sixth consecutive No. 1 seed. The Redhawks lost to South Burlington during the last two finals and are on a mission for payback. In order for Soccer Central to claim the 20th championship in program history, CVU will have to overcome a few early obstacles. Although the Redhawks blew out most opponents, they weren’t completely overpowering against Essex (3-6-5) and could see the Hornets for a third time in the quarterfinals. And CVU tied potential semifinal opponent Burr & Burton during the second game of the season.
Montpelier will attempt to end a decade-long title drought and won’t look past any opponents after suffering late-season losses to North Country and Spaulding. The tricky trio of Sienna Mills (18 goals), Grace Nostrant (17 goals) and Estherline Carlson (13 goals) makes MHS one of the most difficult teams in the state to defend. The Solons face Hartford (1-13) in the playdowns and could play cross-town rival U-32 in the quarterfinals. Montpelier scored a pair of last-minute goals to defeat the Raiders a month ago.
Third-seeded Stowe (10-4) is the two-time defending champ in D-III, but Fair Haven earned the lone bye and is a clear front-runner after dropping down from D-II this year. Brittney Love (25 goals), Lily Briggs (24 goals), Elizabeth Love (13 goals) and Maddy Perry (11 goals) have each individually scored more times than some teams have collectively. The Slaters are 1-5 in semifinal appearances. They advanced to the 1987 championship, losing 2-1 to Randolph.
The Rebels should give everyone in D-IV plenty of cause for concern. Leland & Gray fell to Stowe, 3-2, during last year’s D-III final and will attempt to hoist a championship trophy for the first time since 1991. Three-time defending champ Proctor is eyeing its 12th straight title berth. The Phantoms suffered a 2-1 loss at Leland & Gray and also fell short against Poultney and MSJ.
DIVISION IFavorite: No. 1 CVU. The Redhawks beat Colchester and Missisquoi to prevail during the very first girls soccer tourney in 1981. The power dynamics in D-I haven’t changed much since then, with CVU going 28-8 in semifinal action.
Dark horse: No. 9 Essex. The Hornets are 1-5-5 in their last 11 matches. It’s not an overly impressive stat at first glance, but that victory snapped Burr and Burton’s five-game undefeated streak. And those draws included stalemates against South Burlington, Mount Mansfield and Colchester. At the start of the season Essex outscored Rice 5-0 during a pair of victories.
Best first-round matchup: No. 11 BFA-St. Albans at No. 6 Burlington. The Comets (3-10-1) earned a 1-0 victory over the Seahorses (9-5) last month before suffering a 3-1 loss in the rematch. BFA could end an eight-game winless streak after a long string of close losses.
Longest trip: No. 9 Essex at No. 8 Mount Anthony (122 miles/ 2 hours, 45 minutes)
Fun fact: No. 2 Colchester (12-1-1) hasn’t gone all the way since 1993, while No. 3 Mount Mansfield (9-3-1) claimed its last crown in 2003.
DIVISION IIFavorite: No. 1 Montpelier. Bringing back every player from the previous year is a once-in-a-generation occurrence, and the Solons haven’t disappointed. The Capital City squad only has two clean sheets this fall but relies on pick-your-poison scoring to overpower opponents. Saturday’s 6-3 victory over Stowe proved that Montpelier is back in top form.
Dark horse: No. 5 Rice. It may be a stretch to refer to the defending champs as dark horses after they’re blazed a path to the final for five straight years. The Green Knights were the No. 9 seed when they won it all in 2019 and have eliminated Montpelier the last three years, outscoring the Solons 14-1.
Best first-round matchup: No. 11 Mount Abraham at No. 6 Missisquoi. The Eagles (4-8-1) bounced back from a four-game winless skid with Friday’s 3-0 victory over Vergennes. The Thunderbirds (12-2) have won six matches in a row and suffered their only losses to BFA-St. Albans and Milton.
Longest trip: No. 9 Stratton at No. 8 U-32 (124 miles/2 hours, 15 minutes)
Fun fact: Mount Abraham coach Dustin Corrigan graduated from the school in 1998 and knows the value of aerobic fitness on the soccer pitch. Last week the 42-year-old placed sixth out of 117 finishers with a time of 3 hours, 7 minutes, 51.1 seconds at the Green Mountain Marathon.
DIVISION III
Favorite: No. 1 Fair Haven. The Slaters have been mostly untouchable, triumphing nine times by at least seven goals. A late-season 2-1 loss to Rutland and a 4-3 win over Mount Anthony served as quality tune-ups for some closer matches in the playoffs. Woodstock was the only other opponent that gave the Slaters a run for their money.
Dark horse: No. 7 Randolph. Last year the Galloping Ghosts advanced to the quarterfinals for the first time in 11 seasons. This year Randolph (7-6-1) earned a home playoff game for the first time since 2008. Predicting a championship run may be ambitious, but the Ghosts showed their potential during a 4-1 victory over Paine Mountain and a 1-0 win over U-32.
Best first-round matchup: No. 9 Paine Mt. at No. 8 Peoples. Wolves standout Josie Simone and Paine Mountain’s Olivia Boyd are two of the best keepers in Division III. Paine Mountain (6-6-2) earned victories of 4-1 and 2-1 over Peoples Academy (7-7), and both teams have collected solid results since then. Paine Mountain earned a 2-2 draw with North Country on Saturday. The Wolves beat the Falcons in addition to taking down Randolph and U-32.
Longest trip: No. 15 Thetford at No. 2 BFA-Fairfax (100 miles/2 hours)
Fun fact: Stowe (10-4) has won titles as the No. 10, 4, 2 and 1 seed. The Raiders were 2-6 entering playoffs in 2020 but claimed back-to-back crowns by piecing together a 22-game undefeated streak.
DIVISION IV
Favorite: No. 1 Leland & Gray. The Rebels will have to be sharp from start to finish if they host a quarterfinal against Poultney, which earned a 2-0 victory over Proctor. Things won’t get any easier in the semis, where Leland & Gray could host a MSJ squad that owns a five-game undefeated streak.
Dark horse: No. 5 MSJ. The hot-and-cold Mounties (9-4-1) won three straight matches to start the season before going 2-4 during a midseason slump. Their 4-1 victory at Proctor was just what the doctor ordered before playoffs.
Best first-round matchup: No. 9 Poultney at No. 8 Danville. The Blue Devils (7-7) nearly tied Arlington last week before beating Mill River and Twin Valley to complete the regular season. The Bears (6-7-1) are winless in their last four matches but faced lots of strong competition, including BFA-Fairfax and Missisquoi.
Longest trip: No. 11 Hazen at No. 6 Arlington (135 Miles/2 hours, 45 minutes)
Fun fact: Proctor eighth-grade varsity players Mylie Ballard, Jaylynn Lees and Dayyanna Landon were barely old enough to walk the last time the Phantoms didn’t make it all the way to the finals in 2010.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.