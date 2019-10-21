CVU, U-32, Thetford and Proctor secured the top seeds for the girls soccer playoffs and three of those teams will attempt to build upon established dynasties.
CVU (14-0) is an 18-time champ in Division I after winning seven of the last eight titles. Thetford (11-2-1) has reached the D-III title game the past three years and is the two-time defending champ. Proctor (13-1) is a seven-time champ in D-IV and will seek its ninth straight trip to the finals.
U-32 (12-2) has never gone all the way, falling to Milton three times in the D-II championship. But this year, high-scoring midfielder Caroline Kirby (32 goals) and the Raiders are just three wins away from claiming that elusive banner.
Here’s a quick breakdown of this year’s brackets heading into Tuesday’s first round of playoffs:
Division I
Top dark horse if favorite stumbles: No. 9 South Burlington (6-5-3) fell to top-seeded CVU, 2-1 and 2-0. If the Wolves knock off the Redhawks in the quarterfinals, that confidence will carry over into the semis.
Most intriguing first-round matchup: No. 12 Spaulding (4-9) at No. 5 Mt. Anthony (9-5). The Patriots’ six-game winning streak includes a victory over Burr and Burton. Striker Lauren Allen leads a Tide team that beat Milton, 6-0.
Lower seed nobody wants to play: Seventh-seeded North Country (11-2-1) will host No. 10 Rutland (5-9) for a playdown, and there is good reason to fear the Falcons. North Country has won eight straight and could make the three-hour trek to Burr and Burton (11-3) for a quarterfinal.
Longest trip: No. 13 Brattleboro (3-10-1) will travel nearly three hours (155 miles) to play No. 4 Burlington (9-4-1)
Fun fact: CVU is an 18-time champ carrying a 49-game winning streak into playoffs.
Division II
Top dark horse if favorite stumbles: Rice (7-6-1) is not your typical No. 9 seed after finishing runner-up the last two years. Alex Dostie has recorded three hat tricks for the Green Knights, who will visit No. 8 Hartford (8-6).
Most intriguing first-round matchup: No. 10 Milton (6-7-1) at No. 7 Harwood (7-5). At the start of the season, both teams were on a short list of title contenders. The Yellowjackets own 16 titles, including four straight. Harwood midfielder Tanum Nelson is one of the top scorers in Vermont.
Lower seed nobody wants to play: The No. 14 GMVS Gumbies (2-6-1) are a legitimate threat to upset No. 3 Fair Haven (10-2-2). The Gumbies outshot unbeaten Stratton during a 2-1 loss and shut out a strong Burke side.
Longest trip: The No. 12 Missisquoi Thunderbirds (8-6) will travel three hours (160 miles) to play No. 5 Stratton (7-0-1).
Fun fact: Mount Abraham and Harwood have met in the playoffs for six straight years.
Division III
Top dark horse if favorite stumbles: The No. 6 Stowe Raiders (8-6) have pulled off a playoff upset the last five years, winning titles in 2015 and 2016. Stowe will host No. 11 Northfield-Williamstown (4-9-1) in the playdowns.
Most intriguing first-round matchup: The No. 3 Leland & Gray Rebels (12-2) have the talent to make their first finals appearance since 1991. Their playdown opponent, No. 14 Green Mountain (5-9), has won a playoff game four years in a row. The Rebels beat the Chieftains, 3-1, two weeks ago.
Lower seed nobody wants to play: The No. 4 Peoples Academy Wolves (9-4) captured seven titles in the past 13 years. A playdown against No. 13 Lake Region (4-10) is a dream matchup for PA, which spoiled Montpelier’s undefeated season last Friday.
Longest trip: The No. 12 Mill River Minutemen (2-9-3) will make a two-hour, 30-minute trek (120 miles) to take on No. 5 Enosburg (10-4).
Fun fact: Thetford won the basketball title last winter and 11 of the 12 players were also champions from the soccer team.
Division IV
Top dark horse if favorite stumbles: The No. 6 Danville Indians (7-7) are eyeing their first playoff victory since 2008. They face No. 11 Hazen (5-9) in the first round and could advance to play No. 3 Rivendell (8-6).
Most intriguing first-round matchup: No. 13 Twinfield (3-8) at No. 4 Blue Mountain (9-5). The Trojans pulled out a 2-1 victory over the Bucks three weeks ago. Twinfield earned its last playoff victory in 2011.
Lower seed nobody wants to play: Defending champ Arlington (9-5) is the No. 5 seed and has punched a ticket to the finals six times in the last decade.
Longest trip: The No. 12 Richford Rockets (3-11) will drive three hours and 30 minutes (170 miles) to face No. 5 Arlington (9-5).
Fun fact: The only teams to win D-IV titles since 2011 have been Proctor, Arlington and Black River.
