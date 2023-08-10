The Proctor and the Fair Haven girls soccer teams were one game away from the ultimate prize last fall.
Both squads made their way to Manchester’s Applejack Stadium with state championship hopes alive, but ended up coming out on the losing end.
Both teams are plenty talented again this season and should be among the cream of the crop in Rutland County soccer. Other teams like Rutland and Mount St. Joseph were so close to reaching that level last year and they have something to prove this fall as well.
Let’s take a look at some interesting girls soccer matchups this fall for Rutland County teams, and outside of the county at Springfield and Green Mountain.
Hartford at OV, 9/1
The matchups between Otter Valley and Hartford were very tight last fall, both decided by one goal.
That Hurricanes squad was a young one, so you’d think they’ll take a step forward this year.
Otter Valley will be looking to find its scoring punch after its leading goal scorer Elena Politano graduated in the spring.
MSJ at Proctor, 9/2
Talk about a marquee matchup to start the season. Mount St. Joseph and Proctor meet in this Jimmy T Showcase matchup.
The Phantoms are out to extend their state championship game appearance streak to 13 and MSJ is looking to break through a semifinal wall that they’ve been stuck behind for two years.
Both teams have really high-end offensive talent, Proctor boasting the likes of Isabel Greb and Emma Palmer and MSJ having freshman Isabella Anderson and a balanced group behind her.
There’s no shortage of familiarity and history in this matchup. That only raises the stakes.
West Rutland at MSJ, 9/6
The schedule-makers didn’t make the beginning of the regular season and easy one for MSJ. Just a few days after they face Proctor, West Rutland makes its way to Abatiell Field.
The games between these Rutland County rivals are always close. Last year, Westside won the first game by a goal and the second game was a draw.
West Rutland will be without its top goal scorer from last year, Peyton Guay, who tore her ACL during the spring, but there is plenty of talent ready to pick up the slack.
L&G at Green Mt., 9/8
Green Mountain lost twice to eventual Division IV state champion Leland & Gray last fall, but both were competitive contests.
This will be a nice early-season test for GM in a competitive field for the Black River Invitational, which also includes Otter Valley and Proctor.
Green Mountain will be looking to replace a bit of scoring punch, but usually restocks pretty well with talented athletes.
Mill River at MSJ, 9/9
It was another year of tough sledding for Mill River last fall, but one of their best showings came against an elite Mount St. Joseph squad in a late-season contest.
It was a big positive for the Minutemen, who were celebrating their Senior Day.
Both teams have some up-and-coming young talent and that should make for a fun matchup here.
Springfield at Windsor. 9/9
Springfield will have a new leader on the sidelines with Samantha Metcalf taking over as girls soccer coach.
The Cosmos will be pretty young, but still boast the versatile talents of Macie Stagner, among a handful of others contributors.
This game will be one of the biggest challenges early in Metcalf’s tenure. Windsor is coming off an 11-5 season that has to haven them feeling confident for 2023.
Rutland at MMU, 9/15
Rutland always loads up with a tough Metro Division slate to open the season and this year is no different.
Mount Mansfield is coming off a Division I state finals appearance, where the Cougars lost to CVU.
RHS and MMU always play each other close. Two years ago, penalty kicks were needed to decide a playoff match, and last year, their regular-season contest was decided by a goal.
Fair Haven at MAU, 9/15
Fair Haven doesn’t have Rutland on the schedule this season, so Mount Anthony represents the Slaters’ lone game against a D-I opponent, an MAU team they’ll play twice.
Those games have a good chance of being the biggest test for a Fair Haven team that has to be considered one of the favorites to win the state title in D-III, along with three-time defending champion Stowe.
MAU gave Fair Haven a huge challenge in their regular-season matchup last year, but the Slaters kept their perfect record intact at that time.
Proctor at Poultney, 9/18
Poultney had a massive breakthrough victory against Proctor last year, another sign that the Blue Devils’ profile is on the rise.
This will be the first time the Phantoms return to the scene of that disappointing loss.
Proctor will have to contend with a Poultney team that wants to take another jump. Kait DeBonis leads an attack that had a lot of talented young options last season.
Proctor at WR, 9/23
Homecoming against your biggest rival, it’s tough to find a bigger stakes for a regular season game.
Proctor and West Rutland both should be contenders once again so that should make for another fun contest.
The Phantoms won both of their matchups by two goals last fall. One of those came on Westside’s Homecoming, where the Golden Horde left a bunch of scoring chances on the table in a game tighter than its goal differential suggests.
Rutland at BBA, 9/29
Rutland has fond memories of the last time it played on Burr and Burton Academy’s Taylor Field.
RHS bested rival BBA in overtime during their D-I quarterfinal in Manchester. Rutland was just about toast until it scored on a penalty late in regulation, but it found a way to win.
That memory certainly won’t fade easily for the Bulldogs, who have been battling with Rutland for Southern Vermont League supremacy in recent seasons.
FH at Woodstock, 9/29
This could be a matchup of two of the better teams in D-III.
Fair Haven beat Woodstock three times last year, including a state semifinal victory, but none of them were a walk in the park.
The Slaters are a very experienced club this year and they’ll hope to use that to overwhelm opponents.
