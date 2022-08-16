We’ve been blessed with top-tier girls soccer in Rutland County for a while now.
Proctor is on a run of success that few, if any, have matched in state history, making it to 11 straight Division IV finals.
Teams like Rutland, Fair Haven and West Rutland are constantly knocking on the door of that championship level as well.
Excitement around girls soccer remains high this year with the county’s elite expected to be contenders again and a handful of other clubs looking to take a step forward.
Let’s take a look at some girls soccer matchup to watch from the Rutland Herald coverage area.
OV vs Proctor, 9/2Otter Valley has a test right off the bat playing defending Division IV champion Proctor in the opener of the Josh Cole tournament in Ludlow.
The Otters didn’t lose much from last year’s team and have a few exciting additions coming in. Last year’s matchup in the Josh Cole was a dominant Proctor win, but this one could be a much better game.
Both teams have plenty of scoring punch with OV boasting Elena Politano and the Phantoms having Isabel Greb and Emma Palmer.
GM vs L&G, 9/2
The other game in the Josh Cole on Sept. 2 could be a good one. Green Mountain has plenty of retooling to do after losing eight seniors, including arguably their best player in program history Kim Cummings, but I’d still expect them to be competitive.
This gives them a test right off the bat against a Leland & Gray club that was a Division III finalist last fall.
MMU at Rutland, 9/3
I still remember the intensity of the playoff game between these two clubs last fall. It went to penalty kicks with Rutland squeaking out a win. It seems like no matter the sport, Rutland and Mount Mansfield female athletes are so evenly matched. They’ve played instant classics on the basketball court too.
I’d expect this one to be in line with those previous encounters with two programs looking to break through the glass ceiling.
Woodstock at FH, 9/16
Fair Haven was a young squad that played well above its years last year. One of the big pieces of that was then-freshman Elizabeth Love.
One of her many great games came against an elite Woodstock squad, where she scored two goals in a 3-2 Slaters win. The teams’ other matchup was a 3-3 tie.
Their playoff runs went in different directions with Woodstock making the state finals and Fair Haven being upset in the first round.
The rematch in mid-September could be a similar story to their games last year, a well-played soccer game with two contending clubs.
Westside at MSJ, 9/20These are two clubs on the rise looking to break into the group of championship contenders in Division IV.
Mount St. Joseph was a state semifinalist last year, before falling to Proctor. West Rutland fell in the quarterfinals last year, but always seem to be a team in the hunt, on the brink of breaking through.
MSJ swept the season series last year, but both games were plenty competitive.
Proctor at Westside, 9/24
Homecoming against your biggest rival. It doesn’t get much more fun than that.
Neither matchup was particularly close last year, but Proctor did lose some major pieces to graduation, so the teams could be on more equal footing this year.
On top of the soccer motivation, there could be some motivation left over from softball season, where some of these Phantom soccer stars lost to eventual-champion Westside on the diamond.
MSJ at Poultney, 9/24
Poultney is locked and loaded to make a big jump this year. The Blue Devils graduated just two seniors, albeit very good ones, but have countless contributors ready to step up their game even more this year.
MSJ graduated a handful of talented players, notably defensive stalwart Tiana Gallipo, but have an intriguing young core of its own that should keep the Mounties contending.
These rivals met twice last year and not much separated them. They tied the first game 2-2 and the second was a 1-0 MSJ triumph.
Springfield at Bratt, 9/24
Springfield lost a talented senior class, but has a strong stable of athletes looking to make a bigger impact this fall.
Brattleboro is the lone Division I opponent on the Cosmos’ schedule and the two clubs played a competitive contest last year.
If Springfield can nab a road win here, that would be big for their confidence and look quite nice when it comes to the index points that come with it.
MRU at OV, 9/28
Mill River has ran into some tough times these past few years, but there have been a few bright spots that have shined through at times.
One of those moments came last year where they battled Otter Valley and eventually fell 2-1.
The Otters and Minutemen both surely have designs on taking a step forward this year, making this late September contest intriguing.
BBA at Rutland, 10/13
Rutland pulled off a season sweep against Burr and Burton Academy last year, and for a proud program like BBA, the Bulldogs surely want to put a stop to that run.
For a while, the Southern Vermont League was BBA’s playground, but teams like Rutland have changed that narrative in recent seasons.
I’d expect both clubs to be contenders once again this year and provide another set of classic matchups.
