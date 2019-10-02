And then there were four.
CVU (9-0), Stratton (4-0), Montpelier (5-0-3) and Proctor (8-0) are the only undefeated girls soccer teams left in Vermont after Burlington, Fair Haven, U-32 and Lamoille suffered their first losses last week. The results underscore just how balanced the upper-echelon teams have been, creating a few shakeups in the Rutland Herald / Times Argus power rankings.
CVU has won eight of the past nine titles in Division I but could face a rough ride in the playoffs, especially if they're matched up against Mount Mansfield in the quarterfinals.
Montpelier and Stratton are battling for the No. 4 spot in Division II, which is suddenly wide open after four-time defending champ Milton stumbled to a 2-5-1 start. The Yellowjackets will be a nightmarish opponent in the first round of the post-season and they proved their mettle during a victory over North Country and a tie against South Burlington.
Stratton has outscored opponents 13-0 and will be seeking its first semifinal berth in program history. There is no easy way to drive to Stratton for most Vermont teams, so SMS could have a big edge with home-field advantage. Proctor leads the D-IV standings after five straight matches came down to the wire. The Phantoms are seven-time champs and they've advanced to the finals eight years in a row.
Here are the rankings:
1. CVU (9-0) CVU has featured 10 scorers, tallying 35 goals while allowing two. Mount Mansfield, Colchester, Essex and South Burlington also lost to CVU by a single goal, sending a message that the Redhawks aren't going to simply run away with a third straight title.
2. Burlington (7-1) The Seahorses are averaging over three goals a game and are well-positioned to secure the No. 2 seed in Division I. Payton Karson assisted Ana Sealy and scored herself on a pass from Helen Worden during a 2-1 victory over Colchester. A light week turned into a grind when Tuesday's match versus Essex was pushed back to Wednesday. The Seahorses will travel to play St. Johnsbury on Friday.
3. Colchester (5-2) The Lakers fell to Burlington and South Burlington, and will travel to play CVU on Saturday before finishing up with four home games.
4. Essex (6-1-1) The Hornets were the latest team to witness how dangerous Mount Mansfield can be during a 1-0 victory over the Cougars. Annalise Lubas scored on a Gabrielle Knight assist and Rachel Botala recorded a 10-save shutout. Essex has one of the toughest remaining schedules with matches against Burlington and South Burlington this week. The Hornets will also play Colchester, St. Johnsbury, Mount Mansfield and CVU.
5. South Burlington (4-3-1) The Wolves were 16 minutes away from taking CVU to overtime but walked off with a 2-1 loss. Katie O'Hara set up Josie Oliveira for South Burlington's lone goal and teammate Hannah Murray made eight saves. Oliveira scored twice and O'Hara had two assists in Tuesday's 3-0 victory over BFA-St. Albans. The Wolves host Essex at 7 p.m. Friday before playing late-season matches against Mount Mansfield, CVU, St. Johnsbury and Burlington.
6. Burr and Burton (9-2) The Bulldogs are in the hunt for a No. 2 or 3 seed in Division I, but they need Essex or Burlington to lose a match or two. BBA suffered a 3-0 loss to CVU but bounced back with a 2-1 win over Mount Anthony and a 4-0 victory over Brattleboro. The Bulldogs will host Rutland on Thursday and will travel to play the Raiders on Oct. 10. BBA will also host Mount Anthony next week.
7. Mount Mansfield (3-6) The Cougars look out of place in the top 10 because of their losing record, but all of their recent results have been impressive. In the last two weeks, MMU secured a 1-0 victory over Burlington and suffered one-goal losses to South Burlington, Essex and CVU. The Cougars are sitting 10th in the D-I standings and will travel to play BFA-St. Albans on Friday. In order to earn a home playoff game, they'll also need to perform well against South Burlington, Colchester, Essex and St. Johnsbury.
8. Mount Abraham (7-1) Addy Harris, Sadie Thomas, Emma Campbell and Lucy Guy have made the Eagles one of Vermont's highest-scoring teams. Mount Abe has outscored opponents 34-6, recording four shutouts following a 3-2 loss to U-32 in the season opener. Guy scored twice during Tuesday's 6-0 victory over Middlebury and keeper Justice Green earned another clean sheet. The Eagles trail U-32 in the D-II standings but could easily win out to steal the top seed. They're gearing up for matches against Rice, Rutland, Spaulding, Milton, Vergennes and Middlebury.
9. Thetford (6-2-1) The Panthers have piled up 33 goals, scoring 21 times in their last four matches. A 6-3 victory over Harwood and a 3-1 win over Peoples proved that Thetford can thrive even while giving up a few goals. The two-time defending D-III champs are attempting to overtake Stowe for the No. 1 seed in the playoffs. Thetford closes out the regular season against Lake Region, Randolph, Lamoille, Stowe and Northfield-Williamstown.
10. Montpelier (5-0-3) Georgia Schiff made a successful return to goal Saturday and Lily Gingold scored the game-winner during a 1-0 Homecoming victory over U-32. The Raiders were playing without star midfielder Caroline Kirby, but MHS contained a handful of other threats to hand U-32 its first loss. The Solons are ranked fifth in D-II following draws against Lamoille, North Country and Thetford. Upcoming matches against Lake Region, Lyndon and Northfield-Williamstown will give MHS a chance to move up the standings. The Solons will face a tough final week with games against Harwood and Peoples.
On the bubble: U-32 (6-1), Fair Haven (7-1-1), Stratton (4-0), Harwood (6-3), Rice (4-4-1).
