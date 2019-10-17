Muddy fields, nagging injuries and the onset of flu season can wreak havoc on high school athletics this time of the year.
Some girls soccer teams have been a bit down recently, but they’re not out with playoffs right around the corner. There are lot of make-or-break games on tap Friday and Saturday to wrap up the regular season before next week’s win-or-go-home matches in the post-season.
CVU, Montpelier and Stratton are the only undefeated teams left in Vermont, and the Redhawks are the only squad that has locked up its playoff seeding. Even if CVU loses to Essex on Friday, it will still be No. 1 in the Division I tournament. Burr and Burton (10-3) could secure the No. 2 seed and a subsequent first-round bye in playoffs with a victory over Rutland on Saturday. But a relatively easy schedule and a recent loss to Mount Anthony results in BBA dropping out of this week’s Rutland Herald / Times Argus power rankings. The Division I playoff picture will also become more clear after South Burlington visits Burlington on Friday night.
In D-II, U-32, Montpelier and Mount Abraham are all battling for the top spots. The D-II playoffs could be rife with upsets because Milton, Rice and Lamoille are all preparing for first-round road trips.
Two-time defending D-III champ Thetford is back at the top of the standings, thanks to a recent loss by Vergennes. The Panthers boast seven straight victories, while third-ranked Leland & Gray has rattled off 10 straight wins. Proctor (12-1) still owns the top spot in D-IV despite suffering a 4-1 loss to Arlington.
With playoffs set to start Tuesday, here are the rankings:
1. CVU (13-0) Olivia Zubarik, Katherine Gilwee and Josie Pecor helped the Redhawks pile up 22 unanswered goals. Goalie Maryn Askew and CVU’s defense have been scored up twice all season while the Redhawks offense has hammered home 44 goals. CVU will carry a 47-game winning streak in Friday’s clash with Essex.
2. Colchester (9-4) The Lakers are the second-hottest team in Vermont after burying 10 straight goals and earning four consecutive victories. Colchester clobbered St. Johnsbury, 6-0, before outlasting Essex, Mount Mansfield and Burlington in tight matches. The Lakers are one of the only teams to seriously threaten CVU and they’ll return to action Saturday against BFA-St. Albans.
3. Essex (8-3-2) It’s been a mixed bag for the Hornets, with a 7-0 win over St. Johnsbury sandwiched between losses to Colchester and Mount Mansfield. There is a massive logjam behind CVU in the D-I standings and Essex could wind up anywhere between No. 2 and No. 7 for the playoffs.
4. Burlington (9-4) The Seahorses have a tendency to play up or down, depending on the level of competition, resulting in seven one-goal matches. The BHS offense was on fire at the start of the season, scoring 18 goals in the first four matches. But things have cooled off considerably as opponents limited Burlington to four goals in the last six games.
5. Mount Mansfield (6-7) Willa Clark scored and Annie Betz (nine saves) recorded her fourth shutout during a 1-0 win over Essex. The Cougars also clawed their way to a 4-1 win over South Burlington, marking their most impressive result of the season. Despite the recent success, MMU will be hard-pressed to earn a home playoff game and could visit South Burlington for a first-round match.
6. South Burlington (6-5-2) The Wolves endured a three-game winless stretch before bouncing back with a 4-0 victory over St. Johnsbury. Sylvia Burkman, Juila Hasenecz, Maddie Liebegott and Greta Hellman scored against the Hilltoppers and goalie Hannah Murray earned the shutout. South Burlington’s early-season victories over Thetford and Harwood provide proof that the Wolves are championship material.
7. Thetford (9-2-1) The Panthers have deposited 51 goals this season, including 25 in their last four matches. They extended their winning streak to seven straight with 5-0 victories over Lamoille and Stowe. Thetford will travel to play Williamstown at 5 p.m. Saturday at Norwich University.
8. Montpelier (10-0-3) The Solons tallied 22 unanswered goals and held opponents scoreless for over 650 minutes before rallying to a 3-1 victory over Harwood. Goalie Georgia Schiff and central fullback Cypress Levitt helped MHS overtake Mount Abraham for the No. 2 spot in the D-II rankings. Melanie Winters, Siena Mills and Lily Gingold are a tricky trio up top for the Solons, who are eyeing their first undefeated season in program history. MHS will travel to play Peoples at 4 p.m. Friday.
9. North Country (10-2-1) Goalie Addison Cook and the Falcons allowed a total of one goal in the past seven matches. Three weeks ago North Country was a 3-2-1 squad searching for momentum after suffering a 5-0 loss to Thetford. But back-to-back victories over Peoples and U-32 indicate that NCU has the potential to make its first semifinal appearance in 21 years. North Country will travel to play Harwood at 4 p.m. Friday.
10. U-32 (12-2) The Raiders own titles in almost every sport, but girls soccer is not one of them. U-32 is 0-3 in championship appearances and this year’s team is determined to deliver the goods following decades of frustration. The return of midfielder Caroline Kirby helped fuel lopsided victories over Peoples and Stowe, but the Raiders fell flat during a 2-0 loss to North Country.
On the bubble: Burr & Burton (10-3), Mount Anthony (8-5), Rice (6-6-1), Mount Abraham (10-3), Stratton (7-0-1), Harwood (7-4), Milton (5-6-1), Vergennes (8-4-1).
