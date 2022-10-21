There’s a first time for everything.
And in two weeks, a handful of Vermont girls soccer programs hope to prove it.
Rutland, North Country, Fair Haven, BFA-Fairfax, Blue Mountain and MSJ are just a few of the teams that still lack a title in their trophy case. But take one glance at their bodies of work throughout the regular season and it becomes instantly clear that they’ll be among the front-runners when playoffs kick off Tuesday.
After the dust settles from Saturday’s action, squads will find out what sort of gauntlet awaits them in the post-season. The perennial favorites will be as tough as ever, but recent history has shown that champions can emerge from any pocket of the state and any corner of the brackets.
Two years ago a 2-6 Stowe team entered the Division III tourney as the No. 10 seed before outscoring opponents 10-1 on its way to a title. The year before Rice was the No. 9 seed at 7-6-1 before running the table in D-II.
CVU is gunning for its 20th crown in D-I, while South Burlington has its sights set on a three-peat. Both will have to watch out for a red-hot Rutland side that made its only championship appearance in 2006 and fell to CVU, 3-0. Essex hasn’t hoisted a trophy since 2007, while Colchester hasn’t gone all the way since 1993.
Although Rice opened the season at 0-4-1, few were surprised to see the Green Knights win eight of their past nine games. Rice will likely hit the road for a potential quarterfinal and is on a mission to make it to the finals for the sixth straight season. A dogfight at the top of the D-II standings includes North Country, Montpelier and Spaulding. The Falcons have never played in a title match, Montpelier is attempting to end a 10-year title drought and Spaulding captured its lone crown in 2001.
The prolific scoring of D-III Fair Haven should make every other team in the division a little fearful. Brittney Love (25 goals) and Lily Briggs (20 goals) pace the Slaters. Maddy Perry and Elizabeth Love both have 11 goals for Fair Haven, which suffered a 2-1 loss to Randolph in the 1987 final.
Another D-III contender, BFA-Fairfax, is searching for its first trip to the final in a decade and is 0-4 in championship matches. Randolph last appeared in a semifinal in 1997 and hasn’t gone all the way since 1995. Paine Mountain is a fifth-year cooperative program with players from Northfield and Williamstown. The Marauders captured their 16th crown in 2005, while the Blue Devils secured their only finals berth in 2014 and fell to Peoples, 1-0.
Three-time defending D-IV champ Proctor is eyeing its 12th straight title appearance. The Phantoms fell short this season against Leland & Gray, Poultney and MSJ, inspiring hope for everyone else in the mix. MSJ will attempt to get the monkey off its back after going 0-7 during semifinal action. Leland & Gray is on a mission to bring home the hardware for the first time since 1991. Blue Mountain suffered a 1-0 overtime loss to Wilmington in the 2000 final and hasn’t advanced past the quarterfinals since 2001.
With make-or-break matches on tap Friday and Saturday, here’s a look at the latest pecking order in the Rutland Herald/Times Argus power rankings.
1. CVU (11-0-1) The Redhawks are poised to lock up the No. 1 seed for the sixth consecutive season. They earned victories of 3-2 over Essex and 5-0 vs. South Burlington before finishing up against BFA-St. Albans.
2. Colchester (11-1-1) The Lakers weren’t as sharp lately but did enough to guarantee themselves one of the top two seeds for playoffs. They barely held off St. Johnsbury, 2-1, before settling for a 1-1 draw at Essex. A regular-season finale vs. Mount Mansfield should be a solid tune-up for the Big Dance.
3. Mount Mansfield (9-2-1) The Cougars are undefeated against everyone except for CVU. They’ve showcased championship form lately with a 3-0 win at South Burlington, a 1-0 win over Burlington and a 2-1 victory against BFA-St. Albans.
4. Burlington (7-5) The Seahorses’ middle-of-the-pack status could be a sign that some upsets are brewing for playoffs. They bounced back from their MMU loss by cruising past BFA-St. Albans, 3-1. If BHS can close out the regular season by beating South Burlington, the Seahorses could position themselves for a possible rematch with Mount Mansfield in the quarterfinals.
5. Rutland (9-4) An 0-3 start to the season is a distant memory for a team that’s riding a seven-match winning streak. The Southern Vermont League powerhouse followed up a 7-2 victory over Brattleboro with a clutch 2-1 victory at Fair Haven. A favorable outcome during Saturday’s 11 a.m. home contest against Mount Anthony could set the stage for a potential quarterfinal between Rutland and Burr and Burton.
6. Essex (3-6-4) The Hornets have taken their lumps but resemble one of those kids’ punching bags that keeps popping back up. They outscored Rice 5-0 during a pair of victories and secured impressive ties against Colchester, Mount Mansfield and South Burlington. A 3-2 loss to CVU wound up being one of the Redhawks’ closest matches all season.
7. Rice (8-5-1) The Green Knights closed out the regular season by outscoring opponents 13-1. They were untested during an 8-0 romp at Vergennes before prevailing by scores 2-0 at Middlebury, 2-1 vs. Mount Abraham and 1-0 against Milton.
8. North Country (11-2) A nine-game winning streak includes a 2-0 shutout over previously undefeated Montpelier and a 5-2 victory over Stowe. The Falcons won by forfeit against Lyndon and will travel to play Paine Mountain at 11 a.m. Saturday in Northfield.
9. Montpelier (9-2) The Solons hit the crossbar four times during a 2-1 loss to Spaulding and faced all they could handle during a 2-1 victory over Paine Mountain. The Capital City squad will play on back-to-back days for the second straight weekend as they prepare to face Lamoille and then Stowe.
10. Spaulding (9-2-1) The Crimson Tide boast one of the best goalies in Division II with Rebecca McKelvey between the posts. Paige Allen scored the game winner at Montpelier before Sage MacAuley fired home the lone goal in a 1-0 win over Lake Region. Ending the regular season against Harwood will serve as quality playoff prep for the Capital Division champs.
ON THE BUBBLESouth Burlington (5-6-2), Burr and Burton (7-3-1), Harwood (10-3), Milton (7-6), Stowe (10-3), Fair Haven (12-1), Leland & Gray (12-0-1)
DIVISION I TOP 5
1. CVU (11-0-1), 2. Colchester (11-1-1), 3. Mt. Mansfield (9-2-1), 4. Burlington (7-5), 5. Rutland (9-4)
DIVISION II TOP 5
1. Rice (8-5-1), 2. North Country (11-2), 3. Montpelier (9-2), 4. Spaulding (10-2-1), 5. Harwood (10-3)
DIVISION III TOP 5
1. Fair Haven (12-1), 2. Stowe (10-3), 3. BFA-Fairfax (12-1), 4. White River (10-2-1), 5. Randolph (6-6-1)
DIVISION IV TOP 5
1. Leland & Gray (12-0-1), 2. Blue Mountain (10-3), 3. Arlington (10-4), 4. MSJ (9-4-1), 5. Proctor (11-3)
