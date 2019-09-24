Girls soccer playoffs are less than four weeks away but most Vermont teams are just barely hitting their mid-season stride.
A surprising number of programs are still unbeaten, with CVU and Burlington boasting 6-0 records in Division I. The heap of D-II powers include U-32 (6-0), Fair Haven (5-0-1), Lamoille (4-0-1) and Montpelier (3-0-3), while Proctor (8-0) sets a high bar in D-IV.
There were some surprising results from the past week, as D-I contender Burr and Burton barely held off Woodstock in overtime. Spaulding earned a 6-0 victory over Milton and then endured a 5-0 loss against Mount Abraham three days later. Harwood was flying high after a 9-0 win over Randolph, but the Highlanders allowed a total of nine goals during back-to-back losses against U-32 and Thetford.
1. CVU (6-0) Josie Pecor (two goals) and Olivia Zubarik scored in a 3-0 win over Burr and Burton. The Redhawks also shut out Essex and have outscored opponents 22-1. They will face South Burlington and St. Johnsbury this week.
2. Colchester (5-1) The Lakers have scored 17 goals and allowed three. They held off St. Johnsbury and BFA-St. Albans last week and have Burlington and South Burlington on tap. Colchester showed its class in a 4-0 win over South Burlington but is still fighting for a top-four ranking in D-I.
3. Burlington (6-0) Two goals from Helen Worden lifted BHS to a 4-1 win over St. Johnsbury. The Seahorses have outscored teams 23-5 and have two huge tests in the next four days with matches against Colchester and Mount Mansfield.
4. Essex (4-1-1) The Hornets had a solid week after suffering a 1-0 loss to CVU and earning a 1-0 win over South Burlington. Goalie Rachel Botala will lead Essex against Mount Mansfield and BFA-St. Albans the next few days.
5. South Burlington (3-2-1) The Wolves have showcased some Jekyll-and-Hyde tendencies, leaving them in a dogfight for a first-round home playoff game in D-I. They made statements during a 2-0 win over Thetford and a 6-0 win over Harwood before stumbling a bit. South Burlington faces CVU and Colchester this week.
6. Burr and Burton (7-2) The Bulldogs needed overtime before Grace Pinkus delivered the golden goal in a 1-0 win over Woodstock. BBA suffered a 3-0 loss to CVU on Monday and will close out the week against Mount Anthony and Brattleboro. After that BBA's schedule features a total of three matches in 21 days.
7. Mount Mansfield (2-4) Goalie Anna Betz has kept MMU in every match, including close losses to CVU and South Burlington last week. The Cougars also suffered one-goal defeats against Burlington and Colchester, proving they'll be a tough out in the post-season. Upcoming matches against Essex and Burlington present two more chances for MMU to get back on track.
8. U-32 (6-0) The Raiders have yet to produce a clean sheet but their perfect record is still intact, thanks to junior scoring sensation Caroline Kirby. The Raiders faced all they could handle during a 3-1 win over Harwood and will return to action this week against Lake Region and Montpelier.
9. Mt. Abraham (4-1) The Eagles were on fire during a 4-1 win over Rice and a 5-0 romp over Spaulding. Mount Abraham has faced Harwood in the playoffs for six straight years and could easily see the Highlanders again. The Eagles' opponents this week are Milton and Vergennes.
10. Thetford (4-2-1) The Panthers blew a late three-goal lead during a 3-3 tie against Montpelier and stumbled during a 4-1 loss to U-32. But they rebounded quickly, rolling to a 5-0 win over North Country and a 6-3 victory over Harwood. The Panthers are ranked fifth in D-III but could easily win out after facing the toughest Capital Division teams early in the season. They'll take on Peoples and Lyndon this week.
On the bubble: Mount Anthony (3-4), Montpelier (3-0-3), Lamoille (4-0-1), Fair Haven (5-0-1), Vergennes (4-1-2), Harwood (4-3)
