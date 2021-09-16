Vermont’s smallest schools usually have no business competing on the soccer pitch against Division I powers like CVU, South Burlington or Colchester.
This year Proctor and Burke are glaring exceptions.
The Division IV Phantoms and Division II Bears used a combination of star power and a deep bench to earn statement victories out of the gate. Proctor is seeking its 11th straight finals appearance and it’s easy to be in awe of coach Scott French and Chris Hughes’s program. But the two-time defending champs face the same challenges as most teams drawing talent from the state’s tiny, rural communities.
Proctor’s town population (1,600) isn’t much bigger than the student enrollment at CVU (1,322), so players like Emma Palmer are promoted to varsity as eighth-graders to fill out the roster. She’s learning from legendary senior Maggie McKearin, who recently netted her 100th career goal to follow in the path of her sister Abby (168 goals). Maggie McKearin (15 goals) and Isabel Greb (six goals) lead this year’s offense, which overwhelmed Leland & Gray during a 6-2 victory in Saturday’s Black River Invitational championship.
There’s more mystery surrounding Burke, which is most famous for producing Olympic champ Mikaela Shiffrin. The ski academy team enjoyed a massive turnout for preseason, but every year there’s uncertainty whether the Bears and fellow ski academies GMVS and Stratton will crash the playoff party in late October. Even though all three have small enough enrollment numbers to potentially compete in D-IV for the post-season, the VPA requires that each school participate in the D-I or D-II tourney.
Burke coasted to a 7-1 victory over GMVS in its opener and will travel to play Stratton at 11 a.m. Saturday. Mackenzie Leach scored five goals against the Gumbies, while Sarah Paradis and Anika Hunt added single goals. The Bears competed in the playoffs from 1981-2003 and captured championships in 1982, 1986 and 1996.
A few D-III teams are also knocking on the door in a scramble to secure a place in the top-10 of the Rutland Herald/Times Argus power rankings. Stowe (3-0) is the reigning champ after beginning last year’s tournament with a 2-6 record. The Raiders won their first crown in 2010 under coach Tim Ziegler before current coach Tyler Post led the team to championships in 2015 and 2016 during his first two seasons with the program. Stowe has outscored opponents 15-4 this fall, while D-III challenger BFA-Fairfax has outscored teams 18-1.
GIRLS TOP 10
1. South Burlington (3-0) Eight returning starters power a Wolves squad that kicked off the season with an 8-0 victory over Milton and a 1-0 win over Rice. Rachel Kelley (three goals) and Josie Oliveira (one goal, two assists) led the Wolves past Mount Abraham 5-0. South Burlington will travel to play Essex on Tuesday.
2. CVU (1-0-1) The Redhawks’ 61-match winning streak ended with last year’s 2-1 loss to South Burlington in the D-I final. The graduation of Jess Klein, Josie Pecor and Olivia Zubarik leaves a huge void, but bus legs were not an issue in the season opener when Skyler Kingsbury and Chloe Pecor scored two goals apiece in a 6-1 win at Mount Anthony. CVU earned a 1-1 draw with Hanover (N.H.) and will travel play Burr and Burton at noon Saturday.
3. Colchester (3-0) The Lakers won their last crown in 1993 and have lost in the D-I championship seven times since then. Ava Moore’s hat trick triggered a 5-1 win over Rice, while teammate Isabelle Winston scored three times in a 5-0 win over Rutland. Moore, Winston, Kyla Lumbra and Chloe Palmer buried shots during Tuesday’s 4-1 win over Burr and Burton.
4. Burlington (2-0) The Seahorses are gunning for their first title since claiming back-to-back championships in 2008 and 2009. A stacked roster with 14 returning players passed two early tests during a 4-0 victory over Mount Abraham and a 1-0 win over Rutland.
5. Burr and Burton (3-1) Defenders Willa Bryant and Toni Levitas lead a BBA side that faces opponents from every corner of the state — and beyond. The Bulldogs followed up a 2-1 victory over St. Johnsbury by shutting out New York rival Hoosic Valley, 5-0. Following a 3-2 victory over Mount Anthony, BBA finally met its match while suffering a 4-1 loss to Colchester.
6. Harwood (2-0-1) The only blemish on the Highlanders’ resume is a 1-1 tie with D-I Mount Mansfield. Finding offensive options was all too easy during an 11-0 win over Lyndon and a 9-0 rout over Lamoille. Senior midfielder Tanum Nelson and HU will attempt to avenge last year’s semifinal loss when they travel to play defending champ U-32 at 7 p.m. Friday.
7. Rice (1-3) The Green Knights’ record is highly deceiving after facing some of Vermont’s top teams during the opening two weeks. Veteran midfielder Laura Hoak is back for Rice, which advanced to the last four Division II title games. The Green Knights suffered a one-goal loss to South Burlington 1-0. They peaked during a 3-0 win over Essex but struggled mightily in a 5-1 loss to Colchester.
8. Essex (1-1) Ten returning athletes while help the six-time champs attempt to win it all for the first time since 2007. The Hornets bounced back from a 3-0 loss to Rice by blanking Rutland, 1-0.
9. Stowe (3-0) The Raiders opened with a 9-0 victory over Craftsbury before holding on tight during a 2-1 victory over Spaulding and a 4-3 win at Paine Mountain. A slew of returning players were instrumental parts of last year’s squad that made a Cinderella run as the No. 10 seed. Stowe will host Lyndon at 11 a.m. Saturday.
10. Mount Mansfield (3-0) Strong results against three quality opponents are enough to help the Cougars crack the top 10. Depth and athleticism allowed MMU to recover from a 1-0 loss to Rutland by earning a 1-1 tie at Harwood. The Cougars will carry the momentum from their 2-0 win over Mount Abraham in Saturday’s 10 a.m. home match against Spaulding.
DIVISION I
1. South Burlington (3-0) 2. CVU (1-0-2) 3. Colchester (2-1) 4. Burlington (2-0) 5. Burr and Burton (3-1).
DIVISION II
1. Harwood (2-0-1) 2. Rice (1-4) 3. Fair Haven (3-0-1) 4. Middlebury (3-0-1) 5. Woodstock (3-0)
DIVISION III
1. Stowe (3-0) 2. BFA-Fairfax (3-0) 3. Thetford (2-0-1) 4. Paine Mt. (1-1) 5. Leland & Gray (3-2)
DIVISION IV
1. Proctor (4-0) 2. Arlington (1-1) 3. Rivendell (2-0-1) 4. Poultney (3-1) 5. MSJ (2-0)
