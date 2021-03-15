Hayley and Sydney Goodwin are the most famous sister act in the Upper Valley since Oxbow’s Jade and Jasmyn Huntington.
Both Huntington siblings scored more than 2,000 points while playing for the Olympians.
The Goodwin duo is also the most famous sister combo at their school since Abbie, Phoebe and Anna Seale. The Seale sisters all scored more than 1,000 points for MVC.
Sydney and Hayley, along with their teammates, make Mid-Vermont one of the clear favorites in the Division IV girls basketball tournament.
Hayley reached the 1,000-point milestone herself in 2020.
Rutland County rivals West Rutland and Proctor are ranked No. 1 and No. 2, respectively, but No. 3 Mid-Vermont gave both of those teams all they wanted. Proctor edged Mid-Vermont 70-67, a game in which the Phantoms had to storm back to win. West Rutland also had to mount a comeback to beat Mid-Vermont 52-45. Westside trailed the Eagles by six in the fourth quarter.
Any game pitting those teams against one another has the potential to be a playoff classic.
The Phantoms and Eagles are on the same side of the bracket and could meet in the semifinals.
West Rutland and Proctor aren’t the only teams from Rutland County capable of making a lot of noise in the playoffs.
Rutland is a dangerous No. 5 seed in Division I. The Ravens played No. 1 CVU as tough as anyone has and they feature senior leadership in Cecily McCormack, Kendra Sabotlka and Makieya Hendrickson that should stead them swell.
DIVISION IThe favorites: CVU is everyone’s favorite and brings a 9-0 record to the party. But No. 2 Essex is also unbeaten (8-0) and since CVU and the Hornets did not meet during the season, a state championship final between the two would be an alluring one. The dark horse: Rutland’s only two loses were to unbeaten teams, Fair Haven and CVU. They played both of them relatively tough. The Ravens are athletic, quick and run the floor well. A quarterfinal matchup at No. 4 BFA-St. Albans could be a great game.
Most intriguing first-round matchup: No. 8 South Burlington earned the home floor for the game but St. Johnsbury beat the Wolves during the season 58-43.
The history book: CVU won the first of its state titles back in 1973 when the (then Crusaders) edged Brattleboro 49-47 in the title game. That was only the second year for a state championship game in girls basketball in Vermont.
Fun Fact: Rutland head coach Nate Bellomo and his brother/assistant coach Kevin Bellomo both played in the Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl.
DIVISION IIThe favorite: The Fair Haven Slaters are the odds-on favorite to defend their title. They have senior guard Ryleigh Coloutti, who reached the 1,000-point standard, as a junior and Courtney Brewster, a force inside. They have a lot of pieces around them. The Slaters are a complete team that has not lost in a couple of years.
The dark horse: No. 4 Spaulding. The Crimson Tide’s 4-5 record belies its talent. Eight of their nine games were against Division I teams.
Most intriguing first-round matchup: Two of them. Rival U-32 and Harwood met once with U-32 besting the Highlanders 38-28 but it was in the season opener way back on Feb. 12. The other pits No. 10 Burr and Burton at No. 7 Middlebury. Good chance for BBA to surprise the Tigers. They boast an outstanding inside player in Carol Herbert and she has an improving supporting cast.
The history book: St. Johnsbury’s Kim Silloway and Oxbow’s Jade Huntington each scored 63 points over the Division II semifinals and finals. Silloway, who went on to play at Virginia, accomplished that in 1982. Huntington, who played at Vanderbilt, scored her 63 in 1988.
Fun Fact: The first girls Division II state championship game was played in Springfield in 1972 with Oxbow beating Hazen 45-29.
DIVISION IIIThe favorites: Even though they are not the top seed, it is difficult not to install No. 2 Windsor as the favorite the way the Yellow Jackets light up the scoreboard. And, yes, they play at a high level on the other side of the ball as well. They have been over 70 points in six of their eight games, in the 80s in two of those. But No. 1 Lake Region is also unbeaten and features Tia Martinez who recently reached the 1,000-point milestone.
Most intriguing first-round matchup: No. 9 Bellows Falls visits No. 8 Otter Valley in a meeting of Southern Vermont League teams. When the Otters are clicking, they are dangerous and can pile up points in a hurry.
The dark horse: No. 7 Thetford. Coach Eric Ward takes his Panthers to Barre Auditorium as a rite of March. If you are counting, they have earned a trip to the Final Four in Barre each of the last nine years. They played Windsor relatively tough during the season and look to be hitting their stride.
The history book: Proctor has been a D-IV school for some time but in 1984 the Phantoms won the Division III crown by beating Enosburg 47-43.
Fun fact: Kim Levins is a top high school basketball official but in 2002 she was the MSJ girls basketball coach when the Mounties won the state title.
DIVISION IVThe favorites: No. 1 and undefeated West Rutland has to be the favorite but you can almost throw a hat over Westside, Proctor and Mid-Vermont, making for a great tournament.
The dark horse: Danville. The Indians might be a step behind the “Big Three” but it’s a small step. They are capable of making a lot of noise at No. 4.
Most intriguing first-round matchup: No. 9 Hazen comes to No. 8 Mount St. Joseph to play an MSJ team that is like a box of chocolates. You never what you’ll get. They can look bad or look very, very good like they did in Proctor when they carved out a nine-point lead over the Phantoms at one point in the first half. MSJ’s Tiana Gallipo and Meghan Cole can both get on a roll behind the 3-point line. Hazen has some athletic players who helped take the Wildcats all the way to the D-IV state soccer final.
Also, keeping an eye on the game in Morrisville, where No. 13 White River Valley clashes with No. 4 Peoples. WRV is the only team that has been able to muffle Proctor’s prolific scorer Maggie McKearin.
The history book: Chelsea won four straight D-IV state crowns from 1980-83 and in 1982 Karen Fitzgerald scored 59 points for the Red Devils in the Final Four.
Fun fact: Wade Mitchell, who coached the 1984 Proctor girls basketball state championship team, lost only one game in the four years that he pitched for Richmond High School, one of the forerunners of Mount Mansfield Union High School.
