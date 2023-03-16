WEST RUTLAND — The blood trickling down Ed Glodzik’s face that day in Windsor nearly 50 years ago was red but anyone who knew him will tell you that he bled West Rutland green and gold with anyone.
Glodzik was on his way to Windsor to cover the football game between for the Rutland Herald between West Rutland and Windsor when he had a car accident.
He arrived just in time for kickoff, glasses broken and a little blood smudging his face. Nothing could keep him from a football game involving his beloved Golden Horde.
Glodzik played football and baseball at West Rutland and wrote for the school paper the Green and Gold News.
He had a sports beat for the Rutland Herald and picked winners of games under the heading of Glodzik’s Gems.
He died too young but his name lives on with the playing of the Ed Glodzik Fifth and Sixth Grade Basketball Tournament at West Rutland’s Hinchey Gym.
He would love what the event has become. Several years ago, a girls bracket was added and it has mushroomed into an event eagerly anticipated by tomorrow’s varsity basketball players.
This month, the West Rutland High girls varsity basketball team won its second consecutive state championship and there are members of that team who will tell you that playing in the Glodzik was a thrill equal to playing in the Final Four at Barre Auditorium.
“Our team had so much talent and the Glodzik was really our chance to show that talent,” sophomore Kennah Wright-Chapman said.
“It was Barre for the fifth grade. It was a great time and we got to play in a great environment.”
Wright-Chapman said her West Rutland team did not win the Glodzik championship in the fifth grade but they did capture the title when she was in the sixth grade.
“It was incredible,” she said. “They asked us at the beginning of the season what we wanted to accomplish and we said it was to win the Glodzik.”
Senior Mallory Hogan also played on the state championship West Rutland girls team and said the experience of playing in the Glodzik was comparable to winning the state crown at Barre Auditorium.
“At that age, it meant a lot,” Hogan said.
While the Glodzik was being played this week, it was appreciated more than ever. It was making a comeback after a three-year absence due to the COVID virus.
There were 24 teams competing this season, a decent number considering the tournament was making a comeback.
“We will get more than 24 next year,” said Diane Johnson who oversees the event.
Rutland’s Steve Marro, who once played softball with Ed Glodzik, has a long history with the event. He officiated some of the games in the 1980s and assigns the officials today at age 76.
He attended every game after Monday this week and ran the clock for the championship games.
“I would like to see some of the rules changed,” Marro said. “I would like to see a rule that does not allow teams to press like they have at the Rutand Rec Center.
“Over here, you can press any time. It takes away the game for the kids who are just learning to dribble.
“But it’s just so much fun watching the kids.”
A great atmosphere is created, making memories for the aspiring young players. Every member of each team is introduced to the crowd before the game.
Greg McCormack was on hand to film the game for PEG-TV, giving players and players an opportunity to experience the games again in their living rooms.
The Barstow girls team had just beaten Proctor and as the teams were shaking hands after the game, the boys on the Rutland Rec Pride was in the hall, getting last-minute instructions and a pep talk from their coaches.
Every moment at the Glodzik, before, after and during the game is to be savored.
It is an event that Westside does right, just like those homecoming soccer games against Proctor.
Ed Glodzik would love it all.
