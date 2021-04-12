Green Mountain boys athletes have gotten used to winning. They’ve done a lot of it during their high school career.
The Chieftains won a Division III title in boys soccer in 2019 and were back in the title game in 2020. Just last month, Green Mountain finished off the school’s first boys basketball state championship.
For many of those athletes, only one championship has alluded them, a baseball state championship. Jack Boyle is one that has reached the baseball mountain top, having won a state title with Black River in the school’s last season in 2019.
The Green Mountain baseball team has plenty of experience and would love to cap off its seniors’ high school career with state title.
The Chieftain softball team has a nice mix of veterans and youth and could be one to watch as well.
BASEBALLThe Green Mountain baseball team has made deep Division III playoff runs in previous seasons. The Chieftains were in the state semifinals in 2019 and were the runner-up in 2018.
The 2021 club won’t get ahead of itself, but it has the talent to be a contender once again.
“It’s going to be interesting. Having lost baseball last year, not all the guys were playing during the summer or the fall,” said GM coach Matt McCarthy. “We’re taking it day by day. We hope to be a contender.”
Having a handful of players that have won state titles in other sports before, there’s a winning mentality about the team.
“It’s the mindset they have. They’ve learned to win,” McCarthy said.
Green Mountain has a solid stable of arms to turn to on the mound. None have extensive experience, but they have great upside.
Sawyer Pippin, Chase Swisher and Kagan Hance will all see time pitching.
When he’s not pitching, Pippin will be the team’s starting first baseman.
Jack Boyle takes over as Green Mountain’s catcher for Skyler Klezos, who moved to the outfield with Boyle’s arrival last year.
Senior Ty Merrill will play center field for the Chieftains and Everett Mosher will join him in the outfield.
McCarthy loves what he has in junior Reid Hryckiewicz at shortstop. He could see time at both middle infield positions.
“(Reid) may be the best infield defender that I’ve ever coached,” McCarthy said.
Josh Cohen will see time in the infield, Travis Blake will be a second baseman and Branden Rose will play at first, in the outfield and on the mound.
When Green Mountain gets to the playoffs, it will know it’s played the best of the best. The Chieftains open up at perennial Division I power Burr and Burton next Tuesday, before hosting Fair Haven next Thursday.
Strong opponents like Hartford, Brattleboro and Otter Valley are just a sampling of other teams that loom on their schedule.
“The kids are pretty psyched about our schedule,” McCarthy said. “Every game will be a challenge. We’ll learn a lot about ourselves.”
SOFTBALL
Green Mountain softball coach Matt Wilson thinks his team could sneak up on opponents this season.
“We may be underrated this year. Some schools may not expect the competition we’ll give them,” Wilson said. “We have a good group of girls that are working hard together. I’m really optimistic. We have good bats in our lineup.”
The Chieftains are recovering from the graduation losses of catcher Maddie Wilson and pitcher Erika Knockenhauer, most notably.
Taking over for Knockenhauer in the circle is freshman Brie Howe-Lynch. Howe-Lynch was slated to be Green Mountain’s pitcher last year as an eighth grader before the season was canceled.
Hailey Pierce, who transferred to GM after Black River’s closing, has the tall task of replacing Maddie Wilson at catcher, moving from third base.
“Maddie has come in and helped out when her college schedule (at Castleton) permits,” coach Wilson said.
Pierce and Riley Paul, another Black River transfer, will also be options in the circle for Green Mountain.
“Pitching depth will be a strong suit for us, which hasn’t been the case in recent seasons,” Wilson said.
Around the diamond, the Chieftains have veterans in key positions on the field. Senior Tierney O’Brien is back at shortstop and senior Alex Hutchins is in center field. Both have tons of varsity experience.
Junior Clara Gignoux moves to the other side of the infield, going from second base to third base this season. Basketball standout Kim Cummings will play first base.
Wilson said there are a few positions that girls are battling for, among them second base, left field and right field.
Paul is one of the girls in the battle for second base.
Wilson was set to take over the team last year before the season was canceled, so this will be his first year season played with him as the head man. He was a long time assistant at the school, so the adjustment period was seamless.
“It has been flawless. Most of the girls on the team I’ve coached since they were in elementary school,” Wilson said.
Wilson’s assistant coach is Julie Parah, the wife of Green Mountain athletic director Todd Parah. Julie Parah played softball in college and specializes in helping out the infielders.
Wilson has been impressed with how well the Green Mountain girls and the additions from now-defunct Black River have come together.
“They meshed instantly,” he said.
Green Mountain opens the season at Poultney on Monday with its home opener next Wednesday against Mill River.
