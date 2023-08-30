Green Mountain soccer saw a mixed bag of success last fall.
The GM girls were the No. 11 seed and finished with a 7-8 mark in a crowded middle pack of Division III.
The boys found themselves in a similar position, going 7-8-1. Green Mountain was the No. 8 seed in the D-III tournament and got through a tough first round matchup, before falling to top-seeded Vergennes.
GIRLS
The glaring question mark for the GM girls in 2023 is what happens in between the pipes.
Luna Burkland had been a stalwart in that spot for Green Mountain, but her graduation leaves a hole to be filled.
“We have three girls who are in the running for the position,” said GM coach Carolynn Hamilton.
If Green Mountain can sort out the plan in net, it might have something good on its hands, with plenty of talent returning all over the field.
Senior Grace Wright is one GM’s captains and she leads a rock solid defensive group. Junior Autumn Fales is one of the quickest girls in the state, as evidence by a standout track season in the spring, and she’ll play in the back as well.
GM shifted Alexis Martin from defense to the offensive end and she’s rewarded the squad with quality play.
“She’s shown a lot of distribution skills,” Hamilton said. “We saw a lot of good things in the jamboree on Saturday.”
Green Mountain took part in the Rivendell jamboree and scrimmaged New Hampshire’s Fall Mountain last Monday.
GM lost a handful of goal scorers from last year’s team, but has plenty of talent coming back on that end. Senior Abby Williams had a pair of hat tricks last fall. Juniors Linsey Miles and Kyra Burbela are big threats as well.
Hamilton noted Burbela’s ability to play on the back line as well. Versatility has been something that the coaching staff has preached.
“We want the players to be able to play multiple positions,” Hamilton said.
Green Mountain will be tested right off the bat, playing at Division III runner-up Fair Haven on Wednesday, Sept. 6.
BOYS
A ball bouncing a different way can change the complexion of a season. The Green Mountain felt that reality last year, where they had five games go to overtime and lost all five of those contests.
Wins in those games, or even some of them, could have changed where GM sat heading into the playoffs. Instead of a high seed, Green Mountain found itself in the No. 8 spot, where a challenging second round matchup always loomed.
With a new season upon them, GM is looking to attack it head on. They make the move from the Southern Vermont League B Division to the C Division, so there are a handful of different names on the schedule.
“Similar how you would talk about a Premier League table, we try to talk about how points are important,” said Green Mountain coach Jake Walker, noting how every game matters when it comes to securing a good seed in playoffs.
GM has a proud boys soccer tradition in recent years. Green Mountain had made the Division III state finals three straight seasons, winning the first of those games in 2019, before last year’s second-round exit.
They lost some key pieces from last year’s squad, but have tons of talent coming back.
“We’ve looked pretty good in the preseason. We have a good core of juniors and sophomores that we really expect to step up,” Walker said. “Our success in the past few years came from a good core group in a certain class.”
Evan Kirdzik and Austin Kubisek are guys that figure to shoulder a big offensive load. Andrei Solzhenitsyn will be a scoring threat as well, playing out of the midfield.
Tate Pellerin is a senior who is coming out to play soccer for the first time and could be a goal-scorer as well.
Junior Tanner Swisher is Green Mountain’s heartbeat in the midfield.
“He really holds down the midfield and can play box to box,” Walker said.
Freshman Logan Williams is another player that has quickly impressed in the preseason and should see a lot of time at outside mid.
GM has some experience at the center back position with seniors Noah Cherubini and Aiden LaBarge manning the spots. Wyatt Koch is another player that will play in the back.
Jake Walker has his father Scott Walker as an assistant coach and Scott specializes in working with the goalkeepers.
Scott has had a pair of great ones to work with as senior Forrest Garvin and junior Derek Hodgdon have been battling for time in net.
Hodgdon is also a great defender and could play that spot a bunch when he’s not in net.
Green Mountain has a pair of foreign exchange students, from Spain and Italy, that will find roles on the team as well.
Green Mountain opens the regular season on Tuesday, hosting Twin Valley.