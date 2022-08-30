The Green Mountain boys soccer team has seen it all in Division III over the last few seasons.
The Chieftains have experienced the elation of championship glory, something they felt in 2019, but they've also seen the other side, getting to the big stage, but falling short, which they've done in 2020 and 2021.
A fourth straight trip to the championship is in Green Mountain's sights.
The last time the Chieftains girls were playing for a championship was 2017. GM has yet to win a girls soccer championship in two tries.
BOYS
The numbers are low for the Green Mountain boys soccer team, but the level of drive to maintain the Chieftains' recent success remains sky high.
GM has just 18 guys this season, but lots of experience among that group.
"You have to set that standard in order to keep the program at that winning level. It's something we have to preach," said Green Mountain coach Jake Walker. "We have guys who know hard it is to get to a state championship."
Walker noted that during each GM playoff run during this run, they've had at least one game where they had to come from behind.
That experience in big games figures to help the Chieftains once again this year. The hope is that the older group that has been there and done that can impart that on the incoming class of Green Mountain players.
Offensively, there weren't many people more potent than Everett Mosher over the last couple seasons. He was a 100-goal scorer and could do so much with the ball on his foot.
His graduation means a new group will need to step up. Senior Ben Munukka figures to be a key piece in offensive production this season. He has been a great complement to Mosher in recent seasons.
Austin Kubisek, a junior, is another guy expected to carry that load.
"Some guys are going to have to step into some big shoes," Walker said.
Senior Liam O'Brien will lead the Chieftains in the midfield. His role will be very important with the graduation loss of Elias Stowell-Aleman.
Senior Conner Miles and sophomores Tanner Swisher, Max Peebles and Evan Kirdzik should provide plenty of talent in the midfield as well.
Kagan Hance graduated from Green Mountain's defense, but Green Mountain is in great hands with Eben Mosher's leadership on the back line.
"(Eben) has to be one of the best center backs in the state," Walker said.
Eben Mosher's talent has allowed Walker to tinker with different formations in the back. Junior Noah Cherubini will also play on the back line and other spots are up for grabs.
Junior Forrest Garvin takes over in goal for the graduated Evan Hayes. Garvin has been working with Jake Walker's father and GM assistant/goalkeeping coach Scott Walker to hone his craft.
Green Mountain opens the season at home on Saturday against Division I Brattleboro.
GIRLS
The Green Mountain girls lost a big group of seniors, but the talent is there for the Chieftains to remain competitive.
"We did well in a scrimmage over the weekend. We're pulling it all together," said Green Mountain coach Carolynn Hamilton. "We're looking a lot better than I expected at this point."
Green Mountain will be looking for a balanced approach to make up for the loss of some major scoring punch.
"We are a versatile group. We'll have a lot of girls working together to score goals," Hamilton said.
Senior Janie Thompson has plenty of experience playing up top. Fellow seniors Riley Paul and Chloe Ayer will also play a major offensive role, as will girls like Abby Williams and Lindsey Miles.
Senior Berkley Hutchins is a player with plenty of experience on the back line.
"She will lead our defense," Hamilton said.
Junior Grace Wright will also play on defense and a group of sophomores are batting for other defensive spots.
Freshman Sophia Cherubini looks like a building block for the future at Green Mountain. She figures to play a defensive midfield role this season.
The Chieftains will have plenty of tough competition and that starts with the tournament they are hosting in Ludlow this weekend. Green Mountain plays Division III runner-up Leland & Gray in the first game of the tournament and the other game features defending D-IV champion Proctor against Otter Valley.
GM has its home opener in Chester on Sept. 7 against Fair Haven.
