POULTNEY — They had an idea around Nason Gymnasium when practices began that this edition of Green Mountain boys basketball could be pretty good. They have exceeded expectations and find themselves one game away from a perfect regular season after Tuesday night’s 79-41 victory over Poultney on Capman Court.
Ty Merrill led four Chieftains in double figures with 19 points.
“I knew we were going to be good but I didn’t know we would have as nasty of a defense as this,” Merrill said.
The Chieftains can score but defense has been their calling card during this abbreviated 8-0 campaign.
When the offense wasn’t there in a recent win over a tough West Rutland team, the defense held the Golden Horde to 28 points.
“The defense is some of the best I have seen in my 10 years here. It is carrying us. It has been our M.O.,” Green Mountain coach Brian Rapanotti said.
The team has surpassed what Rapanotti thought they could be.
“I did not think we would be undefeated. But we are pretty big, tall and athletic,” the coach said.
Jack Boyle followed Merrill in scoring with 17, Sawyer Pippin added added 13 and Everett Mosher 12.
Levi Allen made driving athletic shots and also got baskets from the perimeter on the way to a team-leading 15 points for the 3-4 Blue Devils.
Jesse Combs followed Allen with nine points Silas Haviland stuck two 3-point field goals for his six points.
It has been a strange season that is seeing teams play fewer than 10 games after enduring an extra-long preseason.
Merrill said he believes the lengthy preseason has fortified his team with a special chemistry.
“I think it helped to bring us together as a team,” he said.
The Chieftains could not have been hotter out of the gate, exploding for 27 points in the first quarter.
Buried under a 27-8 first-quarter deficit, Poultney coach Bob Coloutti had to be happy that his Devils did not fold up the tent and go home. They scrapped until the bitter end.
After Merrill drilled consecutive 3-pointers to extend the lead to 21-4, it was pretty clear that the Blue Devils had too tall of a mountain to climb.
The Chieftains took a 40-16 advantage into halftime.
Standing between Green Mountain and that perfect season are the guys just down the road. The Chieftains meet Bellows Falls on Friday.
NOTES: Allen and Ryan Alt will represent Poultney on the Vermont team in the Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl, the annual senior high school all-star football game against New Hampshire to be played Aug. 7 at Castleton University. ... Green Mountain will be trying to win the school’s first title in boys basketball. The Chieftains have never been to a final, bowing out seven times in the semifinals. ... Chester High School, the forerunner of Green Mountain Union High School, did win a state championship in 1954 when the Sentinels defeated St. Michael’s of Montpelier 51-48 in the title game. ... Green Mountain occupies the top spot in the Vermont Principals’ Association’s Division III rankings, ahead of Williamstown.
