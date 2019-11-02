WHITE RIVER JCT. — Green Mountain's James Anderson netted a penalty kick opportunity with 7:35 remaining in the first overtime following a handball call against a Mill River defender on what appeared to be an open-net scoring chance in Green Mountain's 4-3 win over Mill River in Saturday's Division III state championship boys soccer game.
Anderson's kick which went to the left of Mill River standout keeper Tyler Regula was one in which there was no opportunity to make a save.
Green Mountain exploded out of the gate by scoring three goals in the first 15 minutes but Mill River battled back, tying the game at 3-3, before the Chieftains got the next goal to win the championship game here at the Maxfield Sports Complex.
Eben Mosher opened the scoring at the 32:10 mark of the first half followed by two more scores by teammate and brother Everett Mosher in the next seven minutes.
Anderson assisted on Everett's first goal.
Seven minutes later, Aidan Botti made the contest 3-1 and then Tyler Corey brought the margin down to 3-2 with a goal at the 12:20 mark.
Early in the second half, Ryan Jones tied the game up on an assist from Corey and the teams traded scoring chances in the last 20 minutes before advancing to overtime.
Goalkeepers Skyler Klezos and Regula stood tall in turning back scoring chances.
A Green Mountain celebration was waved off at the 15:17 mark when an apparent goal was nullified with the Chieftains in a group hug feeling they had taken the lead. Off-sides was the call.
"On all three first-half goals we took advantage of well-placed balls from the side or the corner that we just got right onto and finished. That is just our game plan, coming from the side and showing how dangerous our midfielders and strikers can be," Green Mountain coach Cole Wilhelm said.
In a contest that nobody deserved to lose, Mill River coach Peter Roach said, "In a game like this, the win can only go one way. We have talked about this as a team a lot. And we made a lot of the fact that character is really defined by the best moments in our lives but it comes from the moments when we are down and we have tried our best."
Green Mountain outshot Mill River 13-6 and Klezos was sharp on all three saves he made while Regula was faced with stopping nine shots.
It was the first state crown in boys soccer in Green Mountain's history. Chester High School, the forerunner of GMUHS, had one state title in the sport.
