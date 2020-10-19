CHESTER — The Green Mountain girls soccer team turned the tables on neighboring Springfield on Monday, upsetting the Cosmos 1-0 in overtime after the Cosmos had rolled to a 5-0 win in the first meeting.
Kim Cummings scored the goal off a cross from Chloe Ayer.
The Chieftains dominated the game, outshooting the Cosmos 19-8.
“We moved the ball really well. We controlled possession,” Green Mountain coach Carolynn Hamilton said.
Hamilton credited the midfield play of Jamie Thompson, Ayer, Grace Tyrrell and Hannah Robinson for allowing the Chiefs to enjoy that edge in the possession game.
The 5-3 Chieftains host Poultney on Wednesday.
Twin Valley 4, Poultney 3
(Overtime)
WILMINGTON — Sadie Boyd scored with eight seconds remaining in the first overtime stanza to give Twin Valley a 4-3 victory over Poultney in girls soccer action Monday under the lights at Hayford Field.
It was the second straight victory for the 2-7 Wildcats.
The Blue Devils fell to 2-6-1.
Hartford 2, Otter Valley 1
WHITE RIVER JCT. — It was 2-1 loss to Hartford for the Otter Valley girls soccer team but OV coach Tammi Blanchard could not have been any more proud of her players.
“I am very proud of my team. They have 100 percent,” Blanchard said. “It is hard to play with only one uninjured sub. The defensive line and our goalie kept us in the game.”
The Hurricanes scored the game’s first goal with five minutes left in the first half and got the pad goal in the second half.
Mia Politano drew the Otters within a goal with a free kick.
“She could not have placed it better,” Blanchard said.
Proctor 8, Sharon 0
PITTSFORD — Maggie McKearin had a hat trick and Jenna Davine scored twice to power the Proctor girls soccer team to an 8-0 win over Sharon Academy on Monday at Taranovich Field. Greb and McKearin also had two assists apiece.
Sydney Wood, Isabel Greb and Dez Traverse also scored for the 8-0 Phantoms.
Proctor goalie Rachel Stuhlmueller only had to make one save as the Phoenix played a defensive game.
BOYS SOCCER
Proctor 7, Long Trail 2
DORSET — Joel Denton and Brennon Crossmon had three goals each and Conner McKearin a goal and four assists to help power Proctor to a 7-2 road win over Long Trail in boys soccer action on Monday.
Crossmon, Hunter Bridge and Bryson Bourne also had assists for the 6-2 Phantoms who are at rival West Rutland on Tuesday.
The Mountain Lions fall to 0-7.
FOOTBALL
Fair Haven 41, Mill River 21
FAIR HAVEN — Fair Haven defeated Mill River 41-21 in 7-on-7 football action Monday night at LaPlaca Field.
“We just kind of fell apart in the second half,” Mill River coach Greg Lewis said.
He will prepare his Minutemen for a quick turn-around.
They travel to Poultney on Wednesday.
FIELD HOCKEY
Otter Valley 4, Springfield 0
SPRINGFIELD — Mackenzie McKay had two goals and Madison Colburn and Makenna Dick also scored to lead the Otter Valley field hockey team to a 4-0 win over Springfield on Monday.
Taylor Lampman and Alice Keith had assists for the Otters.
Otter Valley had a significant territorial edge as indicated by the 13-2 edge they held in penalty corners and an 11-1 advantage in shots on goal.
“Our offense had a busy day,” OV coach Jodie Keith said. “A lot of the game was played in the circle. They passed really well and were aggressive in the circle.
“Defense wasn’t quite as busy as the offense, but they played very well also.”
The Otters await Tuesday’s Division II playoff pairings with a 4-3-2 record.
The Cosmos end their regular season at 0-5.
BBA 2, Hartford 1
MANCHESTER — Abby Farrington got the game-winning goal in overtime on Monday for the Burr and Burton Academy field hockey team. Riley Callen had the assist.
BBA took a 1-0 lead in the first quarter when Katie Crabtree scored off a rebound of Emma Hall’s shot.
Elise Davis tied it for the Hurricanes in the fourth quarter.
BBA goalies Hannah Callen and Mac Thuermer had one save apiece while Hartford goalie Bailey Cameron was busy to the tune of 10 saves.
“This was a very fast game that went the full length of the field. Both teams came to play and it was a very exciting game to watch,” BBA coach Barb Miceli said. “We had particularly strong play from our center back Sam Stevenson.”
The Bulldogs finished the regular season at 6-1 and await Tuesday’s playoff pairings.
Miceli expects to be playing a home quarterfinal contest.
COLLEGE GOLF
Castleton places 4th
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — The Castleton University men’s golf team finished fourth in the Little East Conference’s Virtual Invitational, as the Spartans’ five-man lineup competed last week at a trio of different courses to comply with regional travel restrictions.
The tournament was conducted on courses local to each campus, with Castleton’s on-campus student-athletes competing at Rutland Country Club. With Vermont’s travel restrictions in place, two members of the Castleton men’s golf team competed at their respective home courses. The tournament was scored in relation to par, with Eastern Connecticut State taking the top team spot.
Spartan rookie Matt Redmond led the way for his squad, shooting an even-par round at his home course in Whitehall, New York. Redmond’s round was good enough for fourth-place individually, as only three players in the field finished under par. Nick Gravina, Tom Kingsely and A.J. Tatton all posted rounds of plus-12, with Gravina and Kingsley playing RCC and Tatton carding his score at his local course in Massachusetts. Kyle Alaverdy rounded out the Spartans’ lineup with a score of plus-19 at Rutland.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.