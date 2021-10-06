CHESTER — Everett Mosher of the Green Mountain Union High School boys soccer team is a scoring machine closing in on 100 career goals. His classmate Kim Cummings, though, doesn’t have to take a backseat to anyone when it comes to finding the back of the net.
Cummings scored all four goals on Wednesday in the Chieftains 4-0 victory over Springfield in girls soccer action between neighboring rivals.
Green Mountain coach Carolynn Hamilton preached to her team before the game about starting fast and playing every minute.
The Chieftains already had that lesson and it was costly.
“We came out not ready to play against Stratton and they scored two quick goals on us,” Hamilton said. “We need to play every minute.”
Cummings got the Chieftains on top 14 minutes into the game. It was a perfectly placed shot in the upper far corner from 25 yards out near the left sideline.
Cummings and Grace Tyrrell had been working some clever combination schemes out on the left side and it seemed a matter of time before it paid off.
“The first goal is always the hardest to get,” Cummings said. “I always like to start off strong from the beginning.”
This was the second time this season that Cummings has scored four times in a game, the previous one coming at the expense of Mill River.
The second score came when Cummings was set up beautifully on a pass from Tyrrell. It came 20:40 before the break.
Cummings’ third goal gave the Chieftains a 3-0 halftime lead.
Riley Paul’s cross gave Cummings a chance for her fourth score early in the second half but Cummings put it over the crossbar.
But Cummings did not miss with 11:50 remaining. It was a hard line drive that gave Springfield keeper Megan Stagner almost no time to react.
Green Mountain keeper Luna Burkland earned her shutout.
Springfield’s Ari Cioffi made certain of that. Cioffi touched off some lasers but Burkland made some outstanding saves to deny the talented senior forward each time.
“We had two senior keepers last year and lost both of those. Luna stepped up. She put in a lot of extra time on her own,” Hamilton said.
Green Mountain outshot the Cosmos 19-13.
The Chieftains improved their record to 5-4.
“I think we can keep winning if we keep passing well. I think we need to focus on our passing,” Cummings said.
That was an area that sparkled in this game as the Chieftains moved the ball with pinpoint passing and effective give-and-goes.
“It was an all-around team effort. We moved the ball really well. That is something we try to work on,” Hamilton said.
“Riley Paul and Grace Tyrrell can run all day. They run, run, run.”
The Cosmos fell to 4-4.
“Some days we have it. Today we did not,” Springfield coach Ray Curren said.
“We’ve got to regroup. The players were not ready to play and that’s on the coach.”
They must regroup quickly for the Cosmos go to Windsor on Friday.
Green Mountain travels to Rivendell that day.
The left foot of Kim Cummings is one dangerous weapon.
But as Hamliton noted, this one was a team effort.
