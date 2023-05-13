It was in 1978 that Brattleboro's Dave McGinn showed his endurance by winning all four playoff games and giving up only one earned run in 26 innings as the Colonels won the state baseball crown.
The days of that type of marathon pitching performances are likely over with the pitch count rules.
Pitching depth is a necessary ingredient today for a championship and Green Mountain's mound depth was on display at St. Peter's Field in a 10-0 victory over Mount St. Joseph.
GM's ace is eighth grader Kaiden McCarthy who has been dominant during this 9-1 season but Tate Pellerin, who started against MSJ and Caleb Merrow, who pitched the final two innings, combined for the shutout.
"We have guys who come in, throw strikes and let the defense do the work," said Tanner Swisher who was the catcher on Saturday. "I feel like we have got what we need."
"We have five or six guys who can throw," Green Mountain coach Matt McCarthy said.
"Caleb has really come on. We were not sure he would be a pitcher before the season and then when I saw him throw in the gym, I said, 'Yeah he's a pitcher.'"
Merrow struck out the side in the sixth.
It was the first loss of the season for the Mounties (8-1) and they made an impression on the Green Mountain coach.
"They are a very good team. We play them again and I think it will be closer down there," McCarthy said.
"They have some guys who can throw hard."
The gang from Chester got the only run they needed in the first inning when Swisher walked, stole second, took third on Jack Hinkley's ground out and raced home on McCarthy's sacrifice fly to deep left.
They added three more in the second, . Aiden Garvey drove in one with a single and Swisher doubled home another.
GM bunched four hits to score two in the fourth, extending the lead to 6-0.
It was during that inning that David Franzoni relieved starter Matt Greeno. Franzoni shut the door, striking out the only two batters he faced that inning to strand two runners.
Franzoni hit the first batter he faced in the fifth and coach Mike Callahan summoned Dominic Valente to the hill. Valente struck out the next three hitters.
GM put the game away with three runs in the sixth and another in the seventh. The big hit was a two-run single by Dan O'Brien in the sixth.
The Mounties might have gotten themselves into the game but they failed to capitalize on threats in two innings.
They had the bases loaded in the bottom of the first, but a failed squeeze play was the major culprit in snuffing out the potential rally.
They had two runners aboard in the third but that threat was extinguished by a 6-4-3 double play.
The Mounties nearly had the leadoff hitter aboard in the fourth inning but a spectacular diving catch in center by McCarthy robbed Kyle Costales of a base hit.
The Mounties only had two hits, both off Pellerin, a bloop single by Valente and a sharp single up the middle by Kyle McGinnis.
McGinnis pitched the final inning, gave up a run and struck out the last two hitters to end the inning.
Pellerin struck out seven before giving way to Merrow who fanned three.
Green Mountain hit up and down the lineup, spraying 14 hits around the park. Leadoff batter Swisher had three hits as did Hinkley in the No. 2 spot. But the Green & Gold also hit at the bottom of the order where No. 8 batter Derek Hodgdon and No. 9 hitter Garvey combined for three hits.
Green Mountain has a busy and important week ahead with three leagues games — Mill River on Tuesday, Leland & Gray on Thursday and White River Valley on Saturday.
The planned rotation calls for McCarthy to get the start on Saturday against the Wildcats.
