WESTMINSTER — The Green Mountain track and field team opened its season on Wednesday, competing at Bellows Falls.
Senior Grace Tyrrell built off a strong indoor track season with a standout effort in the first outdoor meet of the year. Tyrrell picked up wins in the girls 200-meter dash, 400-meter race and the 100-meter hurdles.
The GM senior finished in 28.59 seconds in the 200, besting White River Valley's Amara Calhum-Flowers by less than half a second.
Tyrrell finished the 400 in 1:04.78. Brattleboro's Ava Whitney was second and Bellows Falls' Delaney Lockerby was third.
In the 100-meter hurdles, Tyrrell finished in 17.19 seconds, edging out the Terriers' Maya Waryas, who finished in 17.98 seconds.
Berkley Hutchins had a big day in field events for Green Mountain, winning the girls shot put and discus outright.
In the shot put, she had a throw of 28 feet, 9.5 inches, besting Hartford's Olivia Chase and teammate Luna Burkland. BF's Breanna Stockman and Tela Harty were also in the top five.
In the discus, Hutchins had a throw of 87-07, comfortably beating out Harty and Stockman.
Stockman got her win in the javelin with a toss of 98-05.
There was a five-way tie for first in the girls high jumps with Hutchins, Kyra Burbela, White River Valley's Emily Bean, Brattleboro's Ava Whitney and Bellows Falls' Eryn Ross all jumping 4-00.
Bellows Falls' Stephanie Ager won by more than 11 seconds in the White River Valley's Anita Miller. Green Mountain's Greta Bernier was fifth in that race.
Ager also won the 800-meter race in 2:34.26. Miller got her win in the 3000-meter race, finishing in 11:29.70. Miller was also part of the winning White River Valley girls 4x400 relay team, with Calhum-Flowers, Norah Harwood and Bean.
Brattleboro's Isabella Lonardo won the 300-meter hurdles in a tight battle with BF's Maya Waryas.
The Terriers' Hadley Gleim beat out four Wildcats runners in the 100-meter dash with Jillian Barry being the closest challenger. The Chieftains' Eva Svec was sixth in that race.
Barry won the long jump and triple jump for White River Valley. Burbela was tied for fourth in the long jump. Brattleboro's Sylvie Normandeau won the pole vault.
On the boys side, a trio of Green Mountain boys grabbed wins.
Ben Munukka took first in the high jump with a jump of 5-06, Mitchell Rounds was first in the long jump with a jump of 18-01.5 and Eben Mosher was first in the triple jump with a jump of 38-08.5. Mosher was also second in the long jump.
Rounds was inches away from a win in the 300-meter hurdles, finishing in 47.53 seconds, 0.12 seconds off the winning mark of Bellows Falls' Mack Ross.
Munukka took third place in the 100-meter dash, finishing in 12.26 seconds, behind BF's Harrison Gleim and Brattleboro's Tristan Evans. Rounds was sixth in the race.
Hartford's Austin Defelice won the 200 in 25.33 seconds. Brattleboro's Magnus von Krusenstiern won the 400 in 57.81 seconds, edging BF's Jon Terry by 0.02 seconds.
The Colonels' Tenzin Mathes won the 1500-meter race and 3000-meter race.
Green Mountain's Miles Garvin was fourth in the 110-meter hurdles, a race that Hartford's Jordan Davis won in 19.15 seconds.
The GM boys 4x100 relay team of Rounds, Munukka, Elias Stowell-Aleman and Liam Benoit was third, behind teams from Brattleboro and Hartford.
Hartford won the 4x400 relay in 4:03.99, beating out the BF team of Ross, Owen LaRoss, Lucas Richards and Caleb Ghia by less than three seconds. GM was fourth behind Brattleboro.
Green Mountain's Jackson Ruhlin finished in the shot put with a toss of 33 feet, 9 inches. BF's LaRoss won with a throw of 38-09. GM's Aiden Farrar was seventh.
LaRoss also took first in the the discus with a throw of 125-11. Teammates Terry and Ben Perry were third and fourth. Green Mountain's Noah Cherubini and Ruhlin were sixth and seventh.
The Chieftains' Mosher was second in the javelin with a throw of 125-01, finishing behind Davis from Hartford. The top five was rounded out by Harrison Gleim, Terry and GM's Joachim Gibson.
White River Valley's Zachary Armstrong was first in pole vault.
