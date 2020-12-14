When Scott Bliss was at Green Mountain Union High School, he never ran on the cross country team. The 1986 graduate was playing soccer in the fall.
“I didn’t even know we had a cross country team,” Bliss said.
Today, Bliss is coaching a cross country dynasty at Champlain Valley Union High School in Hinesburg where his girls teams have won 12 straight state championships and 17 of the last 18. The Redhawks placed 19th at the Foot Locker National Championships in 2018.
The boys can sometimes get lost in that dynastic accomplishment, but they have brought home the state crown four of the last six years.
Bliss went to the University of Vermont to become a certified athletic trainer.
He is one of those high school students who knew where he wanted to go in life. Next to his photo in the 1986 Green Mountain Union High yearbook where it says, Future and Fame: He put “Athletic Trainer.”
About the time he graduated from UVM, high schools were beginning to require athletic trainers if they had hockey programs. That landed Bliss at CVU. He became the assistant coach of the cross country team in 1998 and then assumed the head job in 1999.
Soon, that incredible run of success began.
Bliss said it has been a matter of the upperclassmen taking the younger kids into the family and indoctrinating them into the winning culture.
Bliss tries to put together a challenging schedule that has his runners getting out of their comfort zone.
“We would go out of state to run at least five times a year,” Bliss said.
“We wanted to run against the best even if we didn’t win,” he said.
Travel restrictions precluded that type of scheduling this year.
The changes necessitated by the pandemic were not easy on Bliss. His team had 80 runners (boys and girls combined) and in a typical year would have more than 90.
That made the logistics of spacing a challenge.
“It was so hard. I’m not 100% sure that I could do it again. It was exhausting,” Bliss said.
The pandemic is also canceling one of the Redhawk coach’s favorite events. Each January he goes to Boulder, Colorado to attend a cross country coaching clinic. He relishes the time to talk with other coaches from around the country and taking home fresh ideas.
The pandemic did not derail the team from picking up another state championship plaque.
“I think we have a system that has worked,” Bliss said. “We are more mileage based. We don’t have any of those crazy workouts where kids are throwing up.
“I think the terrain also helps. There is a reason we are called Champlain Valley. Finding flat ground is not easy.”
Followers of cross country in southern Vermont where teams often struggle to find enough runners to post an official score, might do a double take when they hear Bliss talk about 90-plus runners on his team.
“I am from southern Vermont. It is like living in a different state up here,” Bliss said.
He said there are about 400 students staying after school each day for an activity.
“Some of it is that it is very much a social thing,” Bliss said.
During this COVID year, coaching 80 runners was a challenge, but there is a plus side to having those types of participation numbers.
“You sometimes find surprises,” Bliss said.
He points to Alicia Veronneau, his runner who recently signed a scholarship letter to compete for the University of New Hampshire.
“She was only a JV runner her freshman year,” Bliss said.
She was still on the JV squad at the beginning of her sophomore season., The Redhawks went to a meet in New Hampshire that season where you were allowed to have nine runners in the field as opposed to the customary seven so Bliss brought Veronneau along.
She was on the varsity the rest of her career and won a couple of individual cross country state crowns as well as the state title in the 1500 meters in the spring.
Bliss saw potential in her from the beginning but he was surprised how quickly she reached that potential.
Bliss still gets back to his old stomping grounds from time to time.
There are great memories there of playing soccer for the Chieftains and hockey for a nearby Springfield team.
“I loved Chester. It’s a great town,” he said.
It is funny the way things sometimes turn out. The guy who was not even aware of his high school’s cross country team is now directing the cross country program that everyone is aware of.
