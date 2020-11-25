Brian Cain was once a University of Vermont baseball player. Later, he was an athletic director with stints at two Vermont high schools, Mount Mansfield and North Country.
Thanksgiving, 2020 might be one of the more challenging editions of the holiday ever, but there are silver linings and golden treasures to be thankful for.
If anyone can find things in life to give thanks for it ought to be Cain. His life’s work is literally about the mental process of life. He is a mental performance coach who has worked with athletes at the highest level.
“I can think of no better way to kick off Thanksgiving week than by being thankful for getting to do what I love, Mental Performance Coaching, with people I care about. Find what you love to do, do it in service to others, and do it with EVERYTHING YOU GOT.”
That was a post that Cain made on his Twitter account on Monday.
That is a great thing to be thankful for. There are few things that enrich life more than being fortunate enough to do exactly what you want to do to earn a living.
Everyone lucky enough to be able to do what they love each day knows exactly what Cain is talking about.
There is, even in this COVID season, much to be thankful for.
The ‘F’ words
Thanksgiving is about family, friends, food and football.
Friends might not be as abundant at your table this year and family might be whittled down a little also due to the recommendations in an attempt to scale down the COVID numbers.
But even if it is only you or yourself and one other, the food still complements the football menu. There are far fewer dishes to do this year after the meal. And there are thoughts of how fantastic Thanksgiving of 2021 will be (hopefully) after putting this ordeal behind us.
We got through it
There were more than a few coaches and fans who thought we would never make it all the way through the high school fall sports season.
“Before the season, when they were saying we are going to play games and have a championship, I said, ‘OK, we’re going to play games but we’re not going to have a championship,’” Mount Abraham field hockey coach Stetson said.
She was not alone. Her words sounded more realistic than pessimistic.
But there was Stetson and her Mount Abraham field hockey players hoisting the state championship plaque high in the air on Halloween.
Athletes and coaches had done the right things, for the most part, and made it all the way through the state championship games.
Athletes were able to make memories for a lifetime.
Rutland High football players will be able to sit around the table and gives thanks for a 7-on-7, touch football regional championship.
It wasn’t the football we have known during normal autumns, but as Rutland coach Mike Norman pointed out, whenever you are able to be the last team standing, it is special.
The feeling was replicated by the Proctor girls soccer team in the Division IV state championship game at Manchester’s Applejack Stadium. They danced the dance of champions after outlasting a valiant Hazen Union team, 4-2.
It was a shortened season but the Phantoms played 13 games and won them all. Something to be thankful for.
Looking aheadCompleting the fall season with very few glitches has to give us hope about having a winter sports season.
High school basketball, hockey and other winter sport athletes are still slated to have a season although their practice date of Nov. 30 was pushed back on Tuesday..
Give thanks for hope and being able to anticipate better things in the future.
Empty gyms, but...
Yes, spectators are out right now. Some of the excitement will be diminished by the absence of passionate fans in much quieter gyms and rinks.
Again, we can always hope and think about the day when the fans return.
Wouldn’t it be wonderful if a vaccine opened the doors for them to come back by the time the biggest games of all are played at Barre Auditorium and Patrick Gym.
You never know. Let’s be thankful that we can have hopes and dreams.
LeftoversWe can be thankful for the food that remains providing leftovers in the form of hot turkey sandwiches with dressing and cranberry sauce, right through Auburn vs. Alabama on Saturday and maybe beyond.
Tailgate parties
We missed those tailgate parties before Castleton University football games but it only heightens the anticipation for when we can have one of Ed Kelley’s breakfast sandwiches and all those delectable little items for lunch at halftime.
We miss the camaraderie fostered by those get-togethers but let’s be thankful for their return when we savor them all the more.
Crunching tackles
We missed the hard hits and crisp blocking. We missed the strategy and coaches talking about balance between the run or the pass. We long for the days when we can talk about contrasting styles – a pass happy team that has the ball in the air 90% of the time against a team that wants to chew up real estate along with the clock with a steady diet of the run.
Seven-on-seven, pass-only touch football was more than OK. It was downright fun at times as we watched Rutland High brothers Eli and Evan Pockette fill the air with passes on the way to winning a regional championship.
But let’s give thanks that it is not forever and the game we know and love will return someday.
Mascot madness
It was in November of 1621 that the Pilgrims sat down with Native American allies, including the Wampanoag and Massasoit tribes, for a feast that today we call Thanksgiving.
We might be squabbling a bit too much and the Rutland High Raider “mascot” debate might have taken a nasty turn, but let’s be thankful that the topic is on the table.
It means, at least, that there are people sensitive to Native Americans’ feelings.
Let’s cool the heated debate for this one day and all be friends. Pass the potatoes, please.
Drumstick awards
Drumsticks, carrying on John Madden’s tradition, will be given to a few unsung athletes.
The first goes to Proctor girls soccer goalkeeper Rachel Stuhlmueller who was forgotten when both the first-team all-league and all-state selections were doled out.
She might have been overlooked because she wasn’t under fire as much as some keepers.
One reason she wasn’t under fire is because she marshaled her defenders so well, utilizing her communication skills to have her defensive pieces in the right position. She should not be penalized for that. That is a huge part of being a successful goalkeeper.
Drumstick No. 2 goes to the Rutland High girls soccer team’s midfield player Justine Peters. She did not get a spot on the All-State Team but very well could have. She was so important to the Raiders on each third of the field.
Drumstick No. 3 goes to Cameron Cannucci who battled back from pretty big-time surgery a couple of years ago to have his best game on the biggest stage. He was superb in the Proctor boys soccer team’s state title game and raises the Phantoms’ hopes for 2021 despite some heavy graduation losses.
Drumstick No. 4 is presented to Mount St. Joseph girls’ soccer keeper Cindi Carranza who stepped into the net days before the season after the regular goalie left the team. She worked hard, learned the position and was a part of MSJ’s best season in a number of years.
The recipient of the final drumstick does to the high school basketball gods. We would love to have a season. Safely, of course. Please accept this bribe.
Happy Thanksgiving!
