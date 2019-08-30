MIDDLEBURY — Tim Goettelmann and Tyler Buxton will be names on a lot of peoples’ lips this football season.
The Middlebury quarterback and halfback, respectively, were in on every Tigers touchdown Friday night. They scored all 34 points in a raucous first-half performance against Fair Haven, turning a potential good matchup into a 34-14 victory that wasn’t that close in both teams’ season opener.
Fair Haven salvaged some respect with a good second half against second-stringers as Tiger coach Dennis Smith went to his bench liberally.
But too much damage had already been done. The Tigers scored on their first three possessions and it was 21-0 with 10:59 remaining in the half.
Middlebury’s quick, physical defense was just as impressive, holding the Slaters to 51 yards in the half while Middlebury, which eventually used three quarterbacks, had 193.
Goettelmann scored on an 18-yard scamper, Buxton scored from the 1 and Goettelmann, one of 10 Tigers seniors, returned an interception 37 yards for a score. Goettelmann threw to Buxton for scores from 25 and 23 yards.
Kohlby Murray scored from 1 yard out for the Slaters’ first touchdown in the third period and junior quarterback Evan Reed recovered from a shaky start with a 3-yard pass to Aubrey Ramey for the former’s first varsity TD.
The game was perceived as a good matchup of contenders in their respective divisions, Middlebury in D-I and Fair Haven in D-II. But that perception quickly dissolved in the crisp late-August evening.
After a three-and-out for Fair Haven, Buxton broke runs of 22 and 18 yards and on the fifth play of the possession the Tigers sent him on a swing pattern, where he hauled in Goettelmann pass and went 25 yards untouched.
The Tigers used no fewer than seven runners, including Goettelmann, and had 149 rush yards in the half.
There were bright spots for the Slaters. Reed had decidedly more zip on the ball in the second half and has an obvious connection going with Ramey, a tall and rangy receiver. Both Dylan Lee and Murray earned some tough yards as runners and receivers and Lee showed a very sure set of hands on a couple of tough receptions.
But those factors were more prominent in the second half as the Slaters got settled in after a rough start.
Middlebury made it 14-0 on a three-play second possession that Goettelmann capped with a darting run from the 18.
Goettelmann threw for 67 yards on 4-of-6 passing and ran for 32 yards on four lugs.
The Tigers marched 63 yards for their next score, which Buxton capped from the 1. With Fair Haven still on its heels, the Tigers offense went 51 yards on three plays for its last score.
On the next play, Goettelmann intercepted Reed and scored from the Slaters 37.
Reed had 131 yards on 18-of-38 passing, mostly in the second half. He was sacked three times and was under pressure much of the evening.
Yet he marshalled the Slaters on their best possession of the evening, a 76-yard foray that ended with Murray’s 1-yard run.
He completed a 13-yard pass to Ramey on fourth down to keep the drive alive. Murray rushed for 82 yards on 13 carries.
Reed threw to Ramey for the final score with 2:53 left to play.
Both teams are on the road for divisional openers next week, Middlebury visiting South Burlington/Burlington Friday night and Fair Haven traveling to Lyndon on Saturday.
bob.fredette
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.