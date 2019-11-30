ROCHESTER, N.Y. - Castleton was overwhelmed statistically but still pushed Nazareth to the limit in a 2-1 loss in nonconference women's hockey Saturday.
Nazareth broke a 1-1 deadlock in the third period against a team the Golden Flyers outshot 50-12. Castleton goalie Alexis Kahl was outstanding with 48 saves but Castleton fell to 5-3.
The Golden Eagles, a 9-1 team with a victory over third-ranked Elmira, won their fourth straight decision.
Nikolle Van Stralen and Jessica Kohlberg scored for Nazareth, which averages close to four goals per game.
Miranda Wheeler scored for Castleton, assisted by Kaitlin Bardellini.
Adrienne Brehm stopped 11 shots in the Nazareth nets.
Castleton is right back in action on Sunday, at Utica.
YOUTH BASKETBALL
Elks Hoop Shoot
scheduled for Dec. 14
The Rutland Elks Lodge No. 345 will be holding its annual Elks National Hoop Shoot on Saturday, Dec. 14 at Mount Saint Joseph Academy, with registration at 8:30 a.m. and competition to follow at 9 a.m.
The Elks Hoop Shoot free-throw contest is open to all local students, with boys and girls divisions in the following age groups: 8 or 9 years, 10 or 11 years, and 12 or 13 years. To be eligible the contestant must be in one of these age groups on April 1, 2020.
The winners in each division at the Rutland County event will advance to the district finals to be held in Springfield, Vt., in early January. The Elks National Finals will be held in Chicago in April 2020.
There is no charge to register and participate, and contestants may call the Rutland Elks Lodge at 802-773-6266 for further information.
