There is a maxim in soccer that if you live in the offensive third of the field and the penalty area long enough, something good will happen. West Rutland dominated the second half of Tuesday's girls soccer game with Mount St. Joseph and was awarded a penalty kick 24 seconds into the overtime. Emma Sevigny converted it for West Rutland's 3-2 victory.
Both teams were coming off losses and in need of a lift.
The Mounties were whistled for a handball and Sevigny sized up the situation against goalkeeper Cindy Carranza.
"I try to see if the goalie is further to one side and then I go to the other side," Sevigny said.
She made the PK with a well placed shot toward the left corner.
The Horde was living in the penalty area much of the scoreless second half but MSJ backs Emma Blodorn, Maya Traska and Emma Wiegers were solid under fire. Carranza was also superb those 40 minutes, coming far out of the net to aggressively snuff out threats time and again.
Westside began applying the pressure in the second half almost immediately. Peyton Guay made a strong bid for a score in the opening minute and Arianna Coombs put two over the crossbar — one a laser — setting the tone for a very offensive-minded new half by Westside.
But MSJ had some very threatening forays on the counter attack. Isabella Anderson and Lauren Costales were a handful for the Horde's defense whenever they did mount an attack.
All of the scoring came in the first half and it began just under eight minutes into the game when Camryn Williams scored on an assist from Arianna Coombs.
They cushioned the lead with 26:57 remaining in the half on a direct kick by Guay they went high into the net.
The Mounties answered only three minutes later when Riley Collins set up Costales for a shot. Costales ripped the shot and when it came back out, Costales put the rebound in the goal.
Minutes later, Costales nearly tied it, rocking the crossbar with a thundering shot.
Anderson did net the equalizer 2:20 before the half. It was gorgeous shot from 18 yards out that grazed the inside of the post.
Anderson and Costales worked a combination play in the final minute that nearly gave the Mounties the halftime lead.
The Horde knocked and knocked and knocked some more after the teams came back on the field.
Izzy and Gabby Griffith, Aubrey Beaulieu, Williams, Guay and Arianna Coombs all had Carranza and her defense under fire.
While the Mounties' offensive thrusts were less frequent, they were no less threatening. Costales, Anderson and Daisy Bishop kept life interesting for Westside goalkeeper Bella Coombs.
But it all came down to the PK, the toughest way to lose a game.
Sevigny said her team had plenty of resolve when it took the field for the overtime.
"We just wanted to start strong as a team and keep our heads up," the senior said.
The victory raises Westside's record to 3-1 and the Mounties fall to 3-2.
All the games involving the Rutland County Division IV triangle — West Rutland, MSJ and Proctor — have been close this year.
"We are all very competitive with each other and we know a lot about each other," Sevigny said.
"I think it (Division IV) is anybody's year," West Rutland coach Deanna Rodolfy said.
"We were on our offensive half of the field a lot in the second half today for sure."
Rodolfy also praised her sophomore keeper Bella Coombs for an outstanding job of charging out of the net to break up many of the the Mounties' chances.
Rodolfy gives out what she calls game pops after each game and on this day they went to Sevigny and Kennah Wright-Chapman.
Those players, in turn, can give out game pops and those went to Williams, Izzy Griffith and Hayley Raiche.
The crazy Rutland County round-robin roulette continues on Saturday. West Rutland has defending state champion Proctor coming to town for its Homecoming game at 1 p.m. and MSJ travels to Poultney where kickoff is at 11 a.m.
