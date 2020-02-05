WEST RUTLAND — The West Rutland boys basketball team was unable to protect its home court against the Raptors of Rivendell Academy, losing 57-37.
West Rutland falls to 6-9 on the season, while Rivendell improves to a staggering 14-1.
The first quarter of action saw very sloppy ball movement with countless turnovers. The Golden Horde missed finishes around the basket as they failed to transition from defense to offense.
But, a corner 3 with two minutes remaining in the period by senior Ryan Smith provided the slightest spark of hope for West Rutland.
The Horde trailed the Raptors 18-10 at the end of the first quarter.
West Rutland showed signs of life in the second quarter, narrowing Rivendell’s lead to only one following big plays that shifted the momentum into its hands, including a crafty pump fake hook from sophomore Levi Petit, a hard charge taken by junior Tyler Serrani and a monumental 3 made by junior Timothy Blanchard.
However, an 8-0 run to go into the break led by Raptors senior Zach Gould granted Rivendell a nine-point lead at the half. Gould finished with 20 points.
Raptors coach Ross Convertino was very impressed with Gould’s ability to weave through the Horde defenders and drop unlikely hooks, floaters and layups in traffic.
“A lot of them tonight he created on his own, and they weren’t open,” Convertino said. “He’s been big for us all year, his four years here he’s been a heck of a player. He’s just a tough kid, he’s a competitor, he’s a warrior, and at the end of the day, he’s gonna find a way to win.”
The second half was a completely different and unfavorable story for the Westside, only scoring one field goal in the third quarter.
“We gotta do a lot of things better,” said West Rutland coach Jordan Tolar, who was frustrated with the Horde’s play. “Working together and trying to create some easier opportunities for ourselves. We’re still gonna go back to the drawing board and try to find some easier ways to get us looks at the basket.”
Leading the Horde in scoring were Petit and Serrani with eight points apiece, followed by Blanchard with six off of two made 3s.
“We found ourselves scrapping and searching a way back into the game,” Tolar added. “Really, at the end of the day, they just outworked us. We tried to come together and make some adjustments but it was a little too late.”
West Rutland returns to action on Friday at 7 p.m. for a road matchup against Proctor.
