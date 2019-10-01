WEST RUTLAND — Kiera Pipeling got the golden goal, lifting West Rutland to a 3-2 victory over Arlington in overtime in Southern Vermont League girls soccer Tuesday.
"It was a beauty," Westside coach Deanna Rodolfy said of Pipeling's shot.
West Rutland was on its game early and took a 2-0 lead into halftime. Ariana Coombs netted the first one, knocking in Pipeling's corner kick.
Kiana Grabowski got the second goal for the Golden Horde.
"It was a beautiful through ball from Combs and Kiana turned on the jets," Rodolfy said.
But it was the Eagles scoring twice in the second half, Lilith Fuchs and Lila Ward doing the honors.
"Lila's goal was a beautiful shot," Rodolfy said.
Serena Coombs was terrific in goal for the Horde with 22 saves.
She was also involved in a collision and was assessed a yellow card on the play that awarded the Eagles a penalty kick.
Isabel Lanfear went in goal for the PK but did not have to make the save as Haley Mattison's kick was not on frame.
Coombs then returned to the net.
West Rutland takes an 8-1 record to Long Trail on Thursday.
TV 3, Black River 2
LUDLOW — Sadie Boyd scored two goals to help power Twin Valley to a 3-2 victory over Black River on Tuesday at Dorsey Park.
Boyd got her first one three minutes into the game.
Olivia Dick then scored for the Wildcats but Black River's Chloe Ayers scored on a direct kick to cut the lead in half.
Boyd's second goal made it 3-1, but the Presidents weren't going away. Sara Swartz made it a one-goal lead with three minutes to play, Riley Paul assisting.
"We just ran out of gas," said Black River coach Howie Paul.
The Presidents fell to 3-5 and host Arlington on Friday at 6:30 p.m.
Hartford 3, Mill River 2
WHITE RIVER JUNCTION — Hartford tied the game on penalty kick and Eleanor Hinckley had the game-winner to lift the Hurricanes over Mill River 3-2 in SVL soccer Tuesday.
But the result was not bitter when put up against Mill River's play with a juggled lineup.
Coach Shawn Bendig put Susie Petrossi and Ali Nemeth up top and moved Amelia Jones back to center attacking middie. Jones and Petrossi responded with goals to give the Minutemen a 2-1 lead.
"Our possession was exceptional," said Bendig. "We did a nice job switching the point of attack."
Another big contributor was Rosie Phillips, who started a lot of offense from midfield. The Minutemen also have Malori Carlson back in net and she was strong in her return.
Mill River next hosts Otter Valley on Friday. The teams played to a tie in their previous meeting.
Hartford is 3-8 and Mill River 1-7-1.
Fair Haven 3, Woodstock 1
WOODSTOCK — Emma Briggs had a pair of goals in Fair Haven's 3-1 victory over Woodstock in SVL soccer Tuesday.
"The kids responded well," said Slaters coach Ian Akin, whose team suffered its first loss of the season Saturday at Springfield. "Woodstock is always a good opponent and it was nice to get back to our winning ways."
Brittney Love assisted one of Briggs' goals and Bella Carrabino assisted Ali Williams for a 3-0 lead. Emma Ezzo had four saves for the 7-1-1 Slaters, who will visit Hartford on Thursday.
Hannah Reed scored and Emma Tarleton made 11 saves for the 4-4-1 Wasps.
BOYS SOCCER
WRV 1, Green Mountain 0
CHESTER — White River Valley blanked Green Mountain on Tuesday in boys soccer action. The Chieftains' record dipped to 6-3. Green Mountain hosts Bellows Falls on Friday.
WRV is 4-5.
FIELD HOCKEY
Otter Valley 15, Fair Haven 0
FAIR HAVEN — Alia Edmunds and Morgan LaPorte had four goals apiece in Otter Valley's 15-0 victory over Fair Haven in Southern Vermont League field hockey Tuesday.
Ellie Ross had two saves for the 6-2 Otters, who controlled the game with a 42-2 bulge in shots on goal.
Jordyn Howard had a whopping 29 saves for the 0-10 Otters, who visit Springfield on Thursday.
"We're pretty optimistic," said Slaters coach Jen Clement of the impending matchup, won 5-0 by Springfield in the teams' first meeting. Springfield is currently 1-7. "We hope we have more players who are healthier. We had some kids out last time."
CROSS COUNTRY
OV's Todd wins
DORSET — Otter Valley's Parker Todd was the winner of the weekly Southern Vermont League race held at Long Trail School on Tuesday.
FOOTBALL
Fox-Shelvey works twice
WINDSOR — Mill River's two touchdowns in a 44-13 loss at Windsor on Saturday were scoring strikes from Colby Fox to split end Tyler Shelvey.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.