PLYMOUTH, Mass. — Rutland Country Club golfer and RHS graduate Jared Nelson took home the win at the 58th annual Hornblower Memorial Golf Tournament at Plymouth Country Club in Massachusetts this past weekend.
Nelson, a recent University of Connecticut graduate, shot 7-under for the tournament, beating out the next closest golfers by four strokes.
Nelson led the event wire-to-wire and set himself up perfectly with a 63 on the first day of action. On Friday, Nelson avoided any bogeys and had six birdies, including four straight on the back nine. His effort tied a Hornblower course record.
“On the back nine, I made a couple of 25-30 footers,” Nelson said of some of his big shots on the back nine. “(Plymouth) is a very old school course. It’s very similar to my home course of Rutland.”
He added three birdies on the second and final day on Saturday.
His closest competitors Jack Tobin, of Marlborough Country Club, Cody Paladino, of Hartford Country Club, Weston Jones, from Charter Oaks Country Club, and Ben Smith of Penn State all tied for at 3-under par.
This was the third appearance for Nelson in the Hornblower and first win.
Nelson has plans to compete all summer. The Vermont Amateur, New England Amateur and Pierce Invitational are all on his schedule.
VT. Am qualifiers
Rutland Country Club hosted the first of four men’s Vermont Amateur golf tournament qualifying events on Tuesday.
The other three qualifying events are set for later in the month. The Country Club of Barre hosts qualifying on June 12, Neshobe Golf Club has a qualifier on June 19 and last year’s Vermont Amateur host Williston Golf Club has an event on June 23.
The medalist for the RCC qualifier was Fox Run Golf Club’s Glen Boggini, who shot 1-over 71. He beat out Ralph Myhre’s Hogan Beazley by a stroke.
Rutland High freshman Sebastian Pell qualified and finished third on the day at 4-over 74.
The other qualifiers were Manchester’s Mathew Prendergast, Rutland’s Jason Ryan, Ekwanok’s Brian O’Grady, Brattleboro’s Jeffrey Houle, Fox Run’s Brett Roland, Stowe’s Lincoln Sinclair and Dorset’s Bryan Laselle.
The golfers that already have spots locked up in the tournament based on last year’s results are: Bryson Richards, Cory Jozefiak, Parker Fothergill, Dominic Foti, Troy Goliber, Eric Lajeunesse, Garren Poirier, Ritchie Snow, Logan Broyles, Austin Giroux, Michael Walsh, Tyler Parker, Ryan Porter, Nick Ojala, Nelson Eaton, Jake Orr, Taylor Bellemare, Scott Rankins, Nicholas Wood, Stephen Richards, Max Major, Brody Yates, Cameron O’Connell, Alex Leonard, Phil Fairbanks, Nathan Godbout, Jay Corbett, Kim Perry, Troy Evans, Frankie Sanborn, Greg Wells.
Recent events
The Vermont Golf Association has hosted multiple early-season events the past couple weeks.
This past weekend, the Country Club of Vermont hosted the 2022 Stroke Play Series.
Mount Snow Country Club’s Chad Bullock took home the win, finishing at 4-under 68. Bullock buried nine birdies on the day, far and away the most of any competitor.
Ekwanok’s Taylor Bellemare was the other golfer to shoot under par, finishing at 1-under 71. Bellemare had a pair of birdies on the front and back nines.
Country Club of Vermont’s Brian Cain took home the Senior title on his home course. Cain finished strong with all three of his birdies coming on the back nine. He ended up at 2-over 74, two strokes better than Jason Balch, of The Golf Club at Equinox.
Woodstock Country Club hosted the Mixed Scotch Championship the weekend before where Sam Myers and Laurel Myers took home the win, shooting 6-over. The duo had a pair of birdies.
Junior Golf Tour
There are six events on the schedule this year for the Vermont Golf Association’s Junior Tour.
The tour kicks off on June 29 at Vermont National, followed by July 8 at Quechee Lakeland and July 13 at Stowe Golf Club,
The first of two championship events of the season is the Match Play Championships at Kwiniaska Golf Course from July 19 to July 21.
There’s a one-day event at Neshobe Golf Club on July 27, before the season wraps up with the Stroke Play Championships at Ralph Myhre Golf Course Aug. 4 and Aug. 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.