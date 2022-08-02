The 73rd L.D. Pierce Invitational will feature golfers with plenty to play for at Rutland Country Club. Not only are they playing for a storied tournament championship, but for some, it's also about redemption.
Brian Albertazzi and Matt Barnard are looking to get over the hump. The duo went from being the No. 6 seed in the Championship Flight to the brink of a title, but they eventually fell to the winning team of Garren Poirier and Evan Russell, 4-and-2.
For Drake Hull and Jared Nelson, it's about regaining their spot at the top. Hull and Nelson were looking to become the first team in Pierce history to win four straight tournament championships, but they fell short of that goal, getting ousted in the round of 16.
Nelson has had a standout summer with Vermont and New England Amateur titles under his belt, so winning this one on his home course would feel quite sweet.
Seth Anderson and Michael Walsh had a standout tournament last year, earning the No. 1 seed in the Championship Flight and getting to the semifinals, before falling to Poirier and Russell. They're back this year trying to get the win.
Other teams from last year's Championship Flight in the tournament are Frankie Sanborn and Max Major, Matt Gammons and Logan Markie, Dan Cole and Corey Taylor, Bill Hadden and Mathew Smith, Sam Major and Cody Booska, Jeffrey Houle and Jared Barber, Travis Mott and Eddie Linto, and Josh Markie and Michael Tyler.
A few others Championship Flight players have different partners this year with Russell teaming with Troy Goliber, Nick Taylor teaming with Mike Kennedy and Will Gage teaming with David Harlow,
There are 96 teams entered into this year’s tournament. There will be a stroke play qualifying round on Thursday at Rutland Country Club to decide what flights teams will be seeded into.
The top 16 duos will be in the Championship Flight and teams are seeded into successive flights from there based on their qualifying score.
Match play for all flights begins on Friday and continues through Sunday, where the Championship Flight winning team is crowned.
On top of the Championship Flight and the successive flights, there is also a Senior Flight that includes the top senior teams that didn’t make the Championship Flight. Both players on that team must be 55 years or older at the time of the tournament to qualify for that flight.
Thursday qualifying tee times:
7 a.m.: Taylor Massie/Ronald Yacawych; Brendan Carr/Sean Deale; Dennis Booska/Scott Cote; Travis Luck/Brian Casey
7:10 a.m.: Mathew Smith/Bill Hadden; Matthew Gammons/Logan Markie; Rick Naylor/Robert Naylor; Jeff Brown/Ted Salerni.
7:20 a.m.: Brian Albertazzi/Matt Barnard; Michael Walsh/Seth Anderson; Peter Christenson/Ray Bostock; Wayne Wright/Hugh Barber.
7:30 a.m.: Evan Russell/Troy Goliber; Jared Nelson/Drake Hull; Trevor Leonard/Matt Knuffke; Shane Forguites/Troy Forguites.
7:40 a.m.: Nick Taylor/Matt Kennedy; Eddie Linto/Travis Mott; Rich Alvarez/Thomas Allen; Dan Boucher/John Sthilaire
7:50 a.m.: Corey Taylor/Dan Cole; Jared Barber/Jeffrey Houle; Michael Morgan/Curtis Hier; Kevin Candon/Bob Aronson.
8 a.m.: Tyler White/Chad Quirion; Dan Keith/Carl Ojala; Greg Montgomery/Jason Kelley; John Donnelly/Bill Van Liew.
8:10 a.m.: Josh Markie/Michael Tyler; William Banfield/Matt Albertazzi; Tony Trombetta/Travis Tatko; Matthew Stewart/Kyle Anderson.
8:20 a.m.: Jude Prych/Justin Sheehy; Dave Huestis/Scott Duffy; Jim Taylor/Jim Cummings; William Tolin/Roger Stanley.
8:30 a.m.: George Smith/Jason Morrissey; Peter Mittendorf/Jeff Sanborn; Scott Gregg/Bob Kalinowski; Tristan Stoutes/Mark Stoutes.
8:40 a.m.: Nick Ojala/Rod McPhee; Gregg Spiro/Kevin Thompson; Peter Breen/Thomas Soderberg; William Jakubowski/Bob Prozzo.
8:50 a.m.: Zach Bostock/Jordan McGee; Brendan O'Brien/Patrick Herlihy; Jeffrey Dodds/Zerihune Finn; Walker Littlehale/Phil Caron.
12 p.m.: Cody Booska/Sam Major; Max Major/Frankie Sanborn; Kevin Mee/Jimmy Mee; Peter Hogenkamp/Daniel Hogenkamp.
12:10 p.m.: Mickey Foley/Brian Foley; Brian O'Rourke/Mike Dorion; Craig Caswell/Don Lorraine; Peter Kelley/Marc Abatiell.
12:20 p.m.: Matt Wilson/Tim Barrett; Andrew Nardell/Matt Kinsman; John Esterbrook Jr./John Esterbrook III; Will Gage/David Harlow.
12:30 p.m.: Charles Shomo/James Goodrum; Ryan Hennessy/Wayne McCormick; Steve Wilk/Nathan Fineberg; Nick Maniery/Dan Maniery.
12:40 p.m.: Joe Moolman/Benjamin Moolman; Jim Brett/Rick Fadden; Ron Ferro/Rich Ferro; Richard Marasa/Bill Snell.
12:50 p.m.: John Stempek/Michael Stempek; James Crocker/Art Ackerman; Domenic Chiarella/Ted Arbo; Mike Charron/Frank Dumas.
1 p.m.: Sean Kennedy/Todd Hotchkiss; Daniel Turgeon/Robert Turgeon; Corey Stearns/Tom Carroll; Michael Levandowski/Rick DelBianco
1:10 p.m.: John Dore/Kim Meisinger; Mike Rippin/Brad Hart; William Franzoni/Thomas Franzoni; Ken Hobson/Frank Urso.
1:20 p.m.; Robert Burke/Rick Goeke; Casey Fahey/Pat McGuire; Wally Sabotka/Buddy Miles; Ethan Schmitt/David Schmitt.
1:30 p.m.: Chris Richards/Chris King; Patrick Whalen/Curt Moore; William Meub/Philip Alderman; Patrick Collins/Brendan Collins.
1:40 p.m.: Fred DiPietro/Terry Campney; Butch Paul/Jeff Paul; Jeffrey Perry/Brendon LaFaso; Reed Hersey/Jon Chamberlain.
1:50 p.m.: Derek Esposito/Frank Giaccio; Jim Vitanos/Charles Alexander; Jason Swett/Blake Cushing; John Brophy/James Brophy.
Politano at Cob Hill
Otter Valley rising sophomore Lucas Politano is competing in the 2022 Junior PGA Championships this week at Cob Hill Golf and Country Club in Illinois.
Tuesday was the opening day of the tournament and Politano shot a 9-over 81.
Birdies were hard to come by, but he did finish his round strong with a birdie on the par-4 18th hole.
