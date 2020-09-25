The present and the future of Otter Valley golf looks bright.
The Otter Valley girls golf team’s duo of Mia Politano and Elena Politano finished second to Lake Region in the Division II state championships last fall at Proctor-Pittsford Country Club.
Mia Politano also won her second consecutive D-II individual medal, shooting an 84.
Mia comes back for her final high school season this fall and expectations are high.
The senior, who also plays soccer, comes off a summer where she won the Junior championship at the Vermont Women’s Amateur and finished fourth overall.
Her experience in big tournament situations rubs off on the Otters squad that has four girls and seven boys this season.
“(Mia) is a big influence on the other golfers,” said Otter Valley coach Lisa King.
Mia and Elena Politano will be the duo tasked with bringing home the D-II title on the girls side. King is confident in their ability to do it.
King notes the improvement Elena has made in her game.
“Elena was playing a lot better throughout the summer,” King said. “She really has taken her game serious.”
Joanna Ray and Marissa Connors are also on the squad and are working hard to improve.
“Both are really dedicated practice golfers,” King said.
There is plenty of talent on the boys side looking to bring the Otters to the next level as well.
Thomas Politano and Matt Bryant are close friends and play together often. Hayden Bernhardt and Jordan Beayon are improving as well. Those four golfers will represent Otter Valley at the D-II boys sectionals on Thursday, Oct. 1 in Woodstock.
“They’re motivated and love playing golf and work well together,” King said. “It’s a collegial group. We have a lot of growing talent.”
The boys program may be young, but there is plenty of talent on the team now and in the pipeline to make the Otters a contender in the years to come.
“The kids are really excited for the season and the future,” King said. “They know golf takes a lot of practice and they’re putting in the work.”
King noted the importance of Paul Politano, who is the head golf professional at Ralph Myhre Golf Course in Middlebury and the father of the Mia, Elena and Thomas, and how he will work with any golfer looking to improve their game.
“(Paul) will work endlessly with kids,” King said.
Like most sports, the COVID-19 pandemic has altered golf teams’ ability to get out on the course as much as they want to.
“We look forward to getting back to normal times,” King said. “It can be hard to get nine holes in all the time.”
Rutland won the Division I girls title last fall with the team of Jillian Miles and Kristen Pariseau, with Miles taking home medalist honors.
The junior duo won’t be with the team this year, as they’ll be playing golf at a prep school.
Jonathan Brisbane leads the way as coach this fall for the Raiders.
Brisbane will be sending Alexis Landry to the girls state championship at Champlain Country Club.
On the boys side, Billy Latkin is a golfer to watch for Rutland.
“(Billy) has been dedicated to improving his game,” Brisbane said. “He’s really enjoying it.”
Dillon Moore and Brady Kenosh are strong pieces to the club as well.
Golf is king in Rutland. From Drake Hull to Jared Nelson to Max Major to Chloe Levins, among so many more, the list of top golfers to come out of the school goes on and on.
That culture breeds an interest in those around it.
“We benefit from the golf culture in Rutland,” Brisbane said. “Growing up, the kids are in that environment.”
The D-I boys sectional tournament is at Neshobe Golf Club on Wednesday, while the D-II tournament is at Woodstock Country Club on Thursday.
The girls state championships are at Champlain Country Club on Tuesday, Oct. 6, while the boys state championships are at Country Club of Barre on Wednesday, Oct. 7.
