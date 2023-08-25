The trophy case at Otter Valley Union High School has been filling up over the last few years with golf hardware.
The Otters are two-time defending Division II champions and have the defending D-II medalist in junior Lucas Politano.
Needless to say, expectations are always high in Brandon. Otter Valley isn’t the only team with high expectations. The other three Rutland County squads are hoping a successful season is ahead for themselves as well.
OTTER VALLEY
The Otter Valley boys were strengthened by a veteran group in both of their recent state championship wins.
With multiple big graduation losses, the story might be a bit different if the Otters want to maintain their hold on D-II.
The roster is a lot more thin this year with just five golfers, who are all boys.
“We’re starting a little more fresh,” said OV coach Greg Hughes. “We had a couple of guys on the team that didn’t get to many matches (last season), so hopefully we can get them to a couple more this year to see if they can shape up and fill in the team.”
Otter Valley can breathe easy in knowing its leader is Lucas Politano. The junior is one of, if not, the top golfer in the state and has so much pedigree on the golf course. Politano will also have his sole focus on golf, as he’s not playing soccer this year.
He’s shined in high school tournaments and has done the same in Vermont Amateur, along with many national tournaments.
“A lot of the other guys look up to (Lucas) and try to follow his experience,” Hughes said. “He’s so confident and he’s playing well. It’s nice to have a horse to ride.”
The question becomes who fills in around him. Sophomore Jackson Howe is the other golfer coming back who competed in states last year.
“One of the things last year for Jackson, being a freshman on a team that was very experienced who had just won and had the goal to get back there, he fit right in and followed right along,” Hughes said.
Jacob Tripp, Addison Boynton and Rowan Steen round out the squad.
Otter Valley will begin its journey to try and 3-peat on Sept. 6 at Woodstock.
RUTLAND
Rutland Country Club is hosting the girls golf state championship on Oct. 12 and this year Rutland High will have a handful of girls golfers that could be competing on that day.
Rutland boasts a 23-golfer roster with 19 boys and four girls set to compete.
Rutland returns pretty much all of its boys golf standouts.
It starts with junior Sebastian Pell, who tied for 12th overall individually last year. Pell is one of the premier Junior golfers in the state, playing on the Junior Tour and in national tournaments.
Sophomore Kyle Blanchard is another golfer with a lot of experience, not only in the high school ranks.
“We’ll look for them to have a big year,” said Rutland coach Geoff Bloomer.
Seniors Jacobb Downs and Sam Arnold, junior Hudson Branchaud and sophomore Aiden Farrell are guys with experience from last year returning to the team.
Freshman Oliver Graves could be the next in a line of standout Rutland golfers. Like Pell and Blanchard, he is a top contender on the Junior Tour at his age division.
The seniors are Downs, Arnold, Raynna Hanlon, Caroline McCormack, Emma Mangan, Claudia O’Connor, Aiden Good, David Pelach and Charlie Woods. The juniors are Pell, Branchaud, Kellen Beaudry, Taylor Ramage and Warren Prince. The sophomores are Blanchard, Farrell, Alex Rappeno and Ronan Peters and the freshmen are Graves, Earl Saunders, Kyle Bigelow, Oliver Charron and Steven Downs.
Max Major is back to assist Bloomer this fall. Major has had a standout summer, winning the Vermont Mid-Amateur, along with the Pierce Invitational with partner Frankie Sanborn.
Rutland opens its season at home at RCC on Tuesday.
FAIR HAVEN
Fair Haven’s strength comes on the girls side, where it boasts the duo of senior Maddie Egan and junior Izzy Cole.
Egan and Cole finished third as a team at last year’s Division II state championship meet, combining to shoot a 229. Rice won he D-II team title and Northfield was second.
Egan and Cole figure to be right there among the state’s best once again.
Also competing on the girls side will be Brianna Cathcart.
The Slaters lost some talented golfers on the boys side, but have an intriguing group of talent.
Senior Luke Larson and junior Jack Larson are both returners.
“They’ve shown early signs of improvement,” said Fair Haven coach Steve Cathcart. “They’re hitting the ball a lot better than last year.”
Coach Cathcart has a trio of freshmen boys on the roster. Joey Kendall looks like the most far along of the three.
“(Joseph) looks like he has the ability to score, so we’ll be tracking how he does” coach Cathcart said. “He hits the ball well.”
Alex Daigle and Dante Morse are the other two freshmen golfers, just getting their feet wet in the sport.
Fair Haven is planning to host a pair of matches this year at Bomoseen Golf Club on Sept. 11 and 25. The match on the 25th may be a Match Play competition, but that is to be determined.
The Slaters open the season on Sept. 7 at Manchester Country Club.
MILL RIVER
The Mill River golf team is a two-golfer operation this season.
Sophomore Mattie Serafin and junior Max McKee make up the squad, which is coached once again by JoJo Valente. Valente is coming off a great performance at the Vermont Women’s Amateur earlier in the month.
Serafin had a standout freshman campaign, where he finished second individually at Division II states, a day that was incredibly windy at Orleans Country Club.
“Mattie is a lot more experienced with what high school golf is all about this year,” Valente said.
“Max is really excited to continue to grow this year.”
Valente has loved the camaraderie of her small Minutemen squad. Serafin is a more experienced golfer than McKee and has been great with helping McKee continue to learn.
“Mattie is such a great teacher. He’s a student of the game,” Valente said. “He loves the history of the game and the finesse. He’s into watching the game and watching videos on how to improve his game.”
Mill River opens its season at Equinox Golf Resort on Wednesday. The Minutemen are planning to compete in a pair of 18-hole tournaments as well, matches that will be valuable tune-ups for the state championship meet in October.
