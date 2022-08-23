Otter Valley has gotten used to golf championship hardware in recent years.
Former Otter and current Middlebury College golfer Mia Politano was a two-time Division II medalist during her high school career that wrapped up in 2021 and Otter Valley found team success last year, winning the D-II boys team championship, led by her younger brothers Thomas and Lucas Politano.
OTTER VALLEY
It all starts with the Politano family.
Sophomore Lucas Politano is coming off a freshman season where he finished second individually in the Division II medalist hunt, just one stroke off the pace of U-32's Riley Richards.
Senior Thomas Politano tied for fourth individually.
But as much as the individual success is great, a team state championship was the story of the day for the brothers and their teammates.
All but one of the five boys who competed on that Otter Valley state championship are back this season.
Along with the Politano brothers, seniors Jordan Beayon and Matt Bryant were both part of that run as well.
"Coming off our nationals trip, the guys all got really close and been focused on developing throughout the summer," said Otters coach Greg Hughes.
Outside of the nationals trip, Lucas Politano has had a busy summer, competing in national tournaments and making a splash at the Vermont Amateur. Hughes noted that his success has motivated his teammates.
The OV boys have three more sophomores with Addison Boynton, Rowan Steen and Jacob Tripp. They have a lone freshman, Jackson Howe, who is the son of Otter Valley baseball coach Mike Howe.
Boynton and Steen are two guys Hughes notes could take on a bigger role this season and Howe has impressed in the early going.
The girls contingent is very similar to last year with Elena Politano and Anna Lee, both seniors, competing. Elena Politano is coming off a season where she finished seventh individually at states.
"I'm hoping they use their experience and come in with confidence this season," Hughes said of Politano and Lee.
It doesn't end on the golf course for the Politanos. The siblings are all playing soccer as well. Elena is the OV girls soccer team's top returning scorer and both Thomas and Lucas play crucial roles on the boys side.
Otter Valley opens the season on Sept. 1 at Lake Morey.
RUTLAND
Rutland High has a long line of successful golfers and this year's bunch has the talent to carry on the standard.
Sophomore Sebastian Pell is the top returning golfer for the Raiders. Pell was fourth among Division I individual qualifiers and 12th overall at states last year.
"Sebastian is a really strong golfer. He recently was competing in Europe. He's played in a lot of big tournaments," said first-year Rutland coach Geoff Bloomer, who is also the RHS baseball coach.
Jacobb Downs and Hudson Branchaud are two other golfers coming back with match experience from last year.
Freshman Kyle Blanchard is a big addition this season. Like Pell, he's a regular on the Vermont Golf Association's Junior Tour and is often a top contender in those tournaments.
Aiden Farrell is another freshman joining the fold. The roster is rounded out by Eli Rosi, Kellen Beaudry, Joey Freda, Ryan McPhee, Sam Arnold, Hazyn Stannard, Quinn Warner-Hall and Sawyer Nelson.
Rosi, who has competed in a multitude of sports at RHS, has been impressive early on.
Another big addition to the program is Max Major as an assistant coach. Major is a Rutland High product who went on to compete at the University of Connecticut. He's consistently a top contender in VTGA tournaments and earlier this month was the runner-up in the Vermont Mid-Amateur.
"(Max) will really be big for those strong golfers," Bloomer said.
Rutland opens the season at Equinox on Aug. 31. The Raiders have three home matches with the first being the 18-hole Rutland Invitational at Rutland Country Club on Sept. 12.
FAIR HAVEN
Leadership is super important in any sport and Fair Haven won't be starved for that this season on the golf course.
Senior Colton DeLong is a four-year player and is a two-year captain. He is will be a major leader on the boys side of things.
"(Colton) is always working to help anything somebody needs," said Slaters coach Steve Cathcart. "Taking on the captaincy a year early last year was a huge step for him."
DeLong and Adain Robertson will provide experience on the boys side, along with sophomores Jack Larson and Patrick Dillon.
DeLong was inches away from making sectionals last year and that's a major goal this season.
Maddie Egan is a junior and the experienced golfer on the girls side for Fair Haven. Egan competed in states last year, along with Cathcart's daughter Mercedes, a three-sport athlete at Fair Haven who graduated in the spring.
Egan's cousin Izzy Cole, a sophomore, is someone coach Cathcart thinks could join Egan at states this fall. Brianna Cathcart rounds out the seven-golfer roster.
The Slaters open the season with a home match on Sept. 6 at Bomoseen Golf Club in Castleton. Fair Haven hasn't had a home match in years, so this is a big step for the program.
Bomoseen is treating the Slater golfers as members, so they can play for free during the season.
"I'm happy to have eager kids wanting to try the sport," Cathcart said.
MILL RIVER
Mill River has a four-athlete team entering the 2022 season.
Freshman Mattie Serafin figures to be the Minutemen's top golfer this year and comes with lots of golf pedigree. Serafin, a Rutland Country Club golfer, is a regular at Junior Tour events and even earned a win in one of them in late June.
"(Mattie) has a beautiful swing," said Mill River coach Jo Jo Valente. "It's going to be great for the others golfers to learn from. He has a high golf IQ that is way beyond his years. He knows how to carry himself on the golf course."
Serafin is golfer Valente could see in the hunt for an individual spot at the state championship meet.
The other two boys golfers are sophomore Max McKee, who returns from last year, and senior Jimmy Barrett, who joins the team this year. The Minutemen have one girls golfer in Molly Hier.
Mill River will be at the same opening match as Rutland on Aug. 31, playing at Equinox.
