HAMPTON, N.Y. — Milestone Golf Course is aptly named. There are certain milestones in life and one is your wedding. Ali Serrani Mitchell and Brad Mitchell were married on the eighth hole of the nine-hole layout they purchased several years ago.
Milestones like weddings, births and deaths mark everyone’s trail. When the death is tragic and comes early in life it can be devastating.
That is the way it was for Ali in May of 2021 when her best friend Rina Girardi died in a motorcycle crash on Route 4A.
Girardi and Mitchell were high school classmates, turning their tassels in 2005 at West Rutland High School.
They played on the soccer and basketball teams for the Golden Horde.
“Rina was a good softball player but she didn’t like it,” Mitchell said.
They remained best friends and “teammates” through the Mitchell’s golf course.
“She was a cart girl at the course. She came over here and helped out with everything,” Mitchell said.
Rina will be more than helping on Saturday. She will be the guest of honor. The second annual Rina Girardi Memorial Tournament will be played in her name.
There will be 16 teams and Mitchell said the players on all of the teams knew Girardi in some way.
“Every single person is playing the tournament for the right reasons,” she said.
The reasons are to keep Rina’s name alive and to contribute to the scholarship in her name.
“Last year we awarded a $2,500 scholarship and we are looking to do the same this year,” Mitchell said.
It will be a festive atmosphere with plenty of music and food, an appropriate celebration because of the way Girardi lived her life.
“We are keeping it light and fun because that was her,” Mitchell said.
Girardi was 33 when she died on May 15, 2021. It shook the town of West Rutland and, particularly, the West Rutland School. She was well known and loved in the community and had several nieces who wear the green and gold of the teams.
Nieces Serena, Arianna and Bella Coombs are members of the 2022 Golden Horde girls basketball team that won the 2022 state championship. They also are outstanding in other sports.
Sophia Coombs is a sixth grader who will be making her own mark soon.
Kayla Coombs is another niece who was a standout for the Horde.
“Whenever something like that happens, the community rallies. There was an outpouring from the school especially because of her nieces,” Mitchell said.
The death of her best friend hit Mitchell particularly hard but she was still able to pull together the first annual tournament shortly after Girardi died.
The second annual version on Saturday will include an 18-hole scramble of four-person teams. There will be a closest-to-the-pin competition, skins and raffles.
The tournament runs from 10 a.m.to 3 p.m.. The music and food in the clubhouse becomes part of the event at 1 p.m.
The scene will be competitive but also fun and light — exactly the way that Rina Girardi would want it.
