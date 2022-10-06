The state's best boys golfers competed on Thursday, looking to earn a spot at the Division I and Division II golf state championships next Thursday at Orleans Country Club.
Division I golfers competed at Ralph Myhre Golf Course in Middlebury and Division II golfers were at Neshobe Golf Club in Brandon.
The top-five individual golfers, including ties, from each qualifier earned a spot at states and the top-six teams from each qualifier also earned a spot.
The medalist in the D-I qualifier was CVU's Cooper Guerriere, who shot 4-over 75. Guerriere topped his competition by four strokes with Burr and Burton Academy's Nick O'Donnell shooting 8-over 79.
Guerriere had a trio of birdies in his leading round.
It was banner day for Redhawks golfers who are looking to win a team state championship this year after coming up one-stroke short of that goal last year, behind BBA.
CVU had four golfers qualify individually with Bryce Bortnick, Jack Bryan and Zach Vincent all shooting 9-over 80 in a tie for third.
There were six golfers tied at 9-over that all qualified individually. Joining the Redhawks trio was Rutland's Kyle Blanchard, Spaulding's Garret Cameron and Essex's Derin Suren.
CVU earned the top marks in the team qualifying, shooting 31-over among their top four golfers, Guerriere, Bortnick, Bryan and Vincent.
Essex was second at 44-over, with Suren, Ben Peake, Parker Martisus and Bryce Terborgh.
South Burlington took third at 57-over with Sawyer Bond, Teddy Maynard, Evan Marchessault.
Rutland was fourth at 60-over. Blanchard paced RHS, followed by Sebastian Pell, Aiden Farrell and Jacobb Downs.
Defending champion BBA was fifth at 63-over with O'Donnell, Nicholas Crespo, Noah Rourke and Benny Ario.
Mount Mansfield took the final team qualifying spot at 65-over with Gavin Letourneau, Tyler Meadows, Rowan Stoner and Connor Brisbin.
Spaulding was the first team to miss the cut in seventh, finishing at 71-over.
Hartford's Joseph Barwood earned medalist honors in a tightly-contested leaderboard in the D-II qualifier.
Barwood shot 3-over 75 on the par 72 Neshobe course. Barwood buried a pair of birdies on the back nine.
Last fall's Division II individual runner-up Lucas Politano, an Otter Valley sophomore, was tied for second at 4-over 76, along with Mill River freshman Mattie Serafin.
Stowe's Isaiah Thomas earned an individual qualifying spot, shooting 5-over 77, and the final qualifying spot went to Peoples Academy's Ty Whyte at 8-over 80.
Otter Valley is the defending Division II team champion, but finished second in qualifying on Thursday at 54-over, with Lucas Politano, Thomas Politano, Jordan Beayon and Matthew Bryant.
Beating the Otters out was Hartford at 51-over with Barwood, Jaden Poirier, Thomas Thorburn and Mathew Tsouknakis.
Stowe qualified third at 66-over with Thomas, Will Brochhausen, JP Marhefka and Rohan Turner.
Harwood took fourth at 72-over with Parker Davey, Tobey Bellows, Reuben Kretz and Will Burks.
Woodstock was fifth at 76-over with Ethan Dean, Will Coates, Austin Bloch and Owen Cross.
Peoples took the final team qualifying spot at 81-over with Whyte, Ashton Tibbits, Aidan Slayton and Carter Hoffman.
DIVISION I
INDIVIDUAL
(* = Individual Qualifiers)
Cooper Guerriere, CVU, 75 *
Nick O'Donnell, BBA, 79 *
Bryce Bortnick, CVU, 80 *
Kyle Blanchard, Rutland, 80 *
Zach Vincent, CVU, 80 *
Jack Bryan, CVU, 80 *
Derin Suren, Essex, 80 *
Garret Cameron, Spaulding 80
Ben Peake, Essex, 81
Sawyer Bond, South Burlington, 82
Teddy Maynard, South Burlington, 83
Parker Martisus, Essex, 83
Sebastian Pell, Rutland 84
Bryce Terborgh, Essex, 84
Austin Daignault, Colchester, 84
Evan Marchessault, South Burlington, 85
Jacobi Lafferty, Colchester, 85
Camden Ayer, CVU, 86
Gavin Letourneau, Mount Mansfield 86
Nicholas Crespo, BBA, 86
Tyler Meadows, Mount Mansfield, 86
Matthew Senesac, Rice, 86
Will Eaton, St. Johnsbury, 87
Eli Rexford, CVU, 88
Reid Myers, Missisquoi, 88
Dylan Bachand, Spaulding, 88
Aiden Farrell, Rutland, 88
Rowan Stoner, Mount Mansfield, 88
Gavin Benoit, BFA-St. Albans, 88
Caden Fischer, Rice, 89
Noah Rourke, BBA, 89
Joe Patterson, Rice, 89
Evan Peloquin, Spaulding, 89
Connor Brisbin, Mount Mansfield, 89
Ethan LaPlume, BFA-St. Albans, 89
Jack McDougall, South Burlington, 91
Jay Eagle, South Burlington, 91
Jacobb Downs, Rutland, 92
Angus Bellingham, BBA, 93
Colby Garrapy, Mount Mansfield 93
Benny Ario, BBA, 93
Gavin Clark, BFA-St. Albans, 93
Jaden Butler, Missisquoi, 94
Cash Mosher, North Country, 95
Hudson Branchaud, Rutland, 95
Noah Rubman, Burlington, 95
Evan Baird, Colchester, 96
Brendan Patterson, Rice, 96
Andrew Libby, Rice, 97
Ben Nash, Colchester, 97
Trevor Arsenault, Spaulding, 98
Michael Weber, BFA-St. Albans, 99
Nick Bradley, Essex, 101
Steven Werner, St. Johnsbury, 101
Ben West, North Country, 102
Will Downey, Burlington, 104
Anthony Romeo, Spaulding, 104
Cam Dickey, Colchester, 106
Cannon Poulin, Burlington, 108
Carson Limlaw, North Country, 110
Hugo Crainich, Burlington, 112
Abbot Terkel, Burlington, 113
Ryan Desmond, BFA-St. Albans, 114
McKinley Kaeffaber, MAU, 114
Brady Provost, North Country, 115
Ty George, North Country, 118
Mason Crosier, Mount Anthony, 118
Nick Stein, St. Johnsbury, 119
Eli Calhoun, Missisquoi, 119
Brody Ryan, St. Johnsbury, 123
TEAM SCORING
(* = Team Qualifier)
CVU 315 *
Essex 328 *
South Burlington 341 *
Rutland 344 *
BBA 347 *
Mount Mansfield 349 *
Spaulding 355
Rice 360
Colchester 362
BFA-St. Albans 369
St. Johnsbury 395
Burlington 419
North Country 422
DIVISION II
INDIVIDUAL
(* = Individual Qualifiers)
Joseph Barwood, Hartford, 75 *
Lucas Politano, Otter Valley, 76 *
Mattie Serafin, Mill River, 76 *
Isaiah Thomas, Stowe, 77 *
Ty Whyte, Peoples Academy, 80 *
Kellan Bartlett, Middlebury, 82
Colin MacGuffie, Middlebury, 84
Parker Davey, Harwood, 85
Jaden Poirier, Hartford, 85
Thomas Politano, Otter Valley 85
Parker Piper, Rivendell, 85
Ian Langtange, Lyndon, 86
Logan Curtis, Lake Region, 87
Jordan Beayon, Otter Valley, 87
Ethan Dean, Woodstock, 88
Kirk Smith, Long Trail, 88
Thomas Thorburn, Hartford, 88
Jameison Preston, Northfield, 88
Ashton Tibbits, Peoples, 89
JD Redding, Long Trail, 90
Reuben Kretz, Harwood, 90
Will Brochhausen, Stowe, 90
Tobey Bellows, Harwood, 90
Will Coates, Woodstock, 90
Mathew Tsouknakis, Hartford, 91
Austin Bloch, Woodstock 91
JP Marhefka, Stowe, 93
Joe Wilcox, Lake Region, 93
Rohan Turner, Stowe, 94
Matt Bryant, Otter Valley, 94
Will Burks, Harwood, 95
Lee Bevis, Windsor, 95
Sean Dunton, Hartford, 95
Owen Cross, Woodstock, 95
Henry Sullivan, Rivendell, 95
Aidan Slayton, Peoples, 96
Andrew Ognibene, U-32, 96
Brady Maher, Lamoille, 96
Robbie McShinsky, White River Valley, 97
Bode Gutchness, Stratton, 97
Jackson Howe, Otter Valley, 97
Sawyer Mislak, U-32, 98
Sawyer Ramey, Fair Haven, 98
James Young, Lyndon, 99
Charlie Cote, Milton, 99
Xavier Hill, Hazen, 99
Bronson Smith, Lake Region, 99
Tyler Rivard, Hazen, 101
Aujua Cheney, Northfield, 101
Carter MacDonald, Stowe, 102
Nate Pepin, Milton 102
Grady Dukette, Northfield, 102
Luke Avery, Rivendell, 103
Brenden Tedeschi, U-32, 103
Christian Gaudio, Milton, 103
Griffin Smith, Milton, 103
Caden Fortin, Lake Region, 104
Austin Wheeler, Lyndon, 104
Carter Hoffman, Peoples, 104
Kasey Dickie, Arlington, 105
Nathan Kudriavetz, Harwood, 106
Griffin Kelley, Lyndon, 106
Duncan Lovegrove, Lake Region, 107
Ryan Hall, Lyndon, 108
Evan Gorton, Milton, 108
Chris Bradley, Woodstock, 109
Brendan Moodie, Hazen, 109
Finn O'Donnell, Rivendell, 110
Liam Ferriot, Thetford, 111
Hayden Peters, Lamoille, 111
Jadon Baker, Hazen, 111
Liam Welch, Rivendell, 111
Andrew Menard, Hazen, 112
Branden Oxford, Mount Abraham, 113
Wyatt Tucker, Northfield, 113
Ben Fuller, Middlebury, 114
Noble Beerworth, Peoples, 116
Carter Williams, Thetford, 118
Zach Schriber, Lamoille, 119
Aidan Steere, Arlington, 119
Max McKee, Mill River, 122
Jacob Walker, Long Trail, 124
Garett Laskowski, White River Valley, 124
Julian Fritz, U-32, 125
Tobias Counts, Arlington, 130
Thomas Ducharme, Northfield, 131
Brady Mezskat, Long Trail, 131
Ryan Germaine, Lamoille, 137
TEAM SCORING
(* = Team Qualifiers)
Hartford 339 *
Otter Valley 342 *
Stowe 354 *
Harwood 360 *
Woodstock 364 *
Peoples 369 *
Lake Region 384
Rivendell 393
Lyndon 395
Northfield 404
Milton 407
U-32 410
Hazen 420
Long Trail 433
Lamoille 463
