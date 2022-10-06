The state’s best boys golfers competed on Thursday, looking to earn a spot at the Division I and Division II golf state championships next Thursday at Orleans Country Club.
Division I golfers competed at Ralph Myhre Golf Course in Middlebury and Division II golfers were at Neshobe Golf Club in Brandon.
The top-five individual golfers, including ties, from each qualifier earned a spot at states and the top-six teams from each qualifier also earned a spot.
The medalist in the D-I qualifier was CVU’s Cooper Guerriere, who shot 4-over 75. Guerriere topped his competition by four strokes with Burr and Burton Academy’s Nick O’Donnell shooting 8-over 79.
Guerriere had a trio of birdies in his leading round.
It was banner day for Redhawks golfers who are looking to win a team state championship this year after coming up one-stroke short of that goal last year, behind BBA.
CVU had four golfers qualify individually with Bryce Bortnick, Jack Bryan and Zach Vincent all shooting 9-over 80 in a tie for third.
There were six golfers tied at 9-over that all qualified individually. Joining the Redhawks trio was Rutland’s Kyle Blanchard, Spaulding’s Garret Cameron and Essex’s Derin Suren.
CVU earned the top marks in the team qualifying, shooting 31-over among their top four golfers, Guerriere, Bortnick, Bryan and Vincent.
Essex was second at 44-over, with Suren, Ben Peake, Parker Martisus and Bryce Terborgh.
South Burlington took third at 57-over with Sawyer Bond, Teddy Maynard, Evan Marchessault.
Rutland was fourth at 60-over. Blanchard paced RHS, followed by Sebastian Pell, Aiden Farrell and Jacobb Downs.
Defending champion BBA was fifth at 63-over with O’Donnell, Nicholas Crespo, Noah Rourke and Benny Ario.
Mount Mansfield took the final team qualifying spot at 65-over with Gavin Letourneau, Tyler Meadows, Rowan Stoner and Connor Brisbin.
Spaulding was the first team to miss the cut in seventh, finishing at 71-over.
Hartford’s Joseph Barwood earned medalist honors in a tightly-contested leaderboard in the D-II qualifier.
Barwood shot 3-over 75 on the par 72 Neshobe course. Barwood buried a pair of birdies on the back nine.
Last fall’s Division II individual runner-up Lucas Politano, an Otter Valley sophomore, was tied for second at 4-over 76, along with Mill River freshman Mattie Serafin.
Stowe’s Isaiah Thomas earned an individual qualifying spot, shooting 5-over 77, and the final qualifying spot went to Peoples Academy’s Ty Whyte at 8-over 80.
Otter Valley is the defending Division II team champion, but finished second in qualifying on Thursday at 54-over, with Lucas Politano, Thomas Politano, Jordan Beayon and Matthew Bryant.
Beating the Otters out was Hartford at 51-over with Barwood, Jaden Poirier, Thomas Thorburn and Mathew Tsouknakis.
Stowe qualified third at 66-over with Thomas, Will Brochhausen, JP Marhefka and Rohan Turner.
Harwood took fourth at 72-over with Parker Davey, Tobey Bellows, Reuben Kretz and Will Burks.
Woodstock was fifth at 76-over with Ethan Dean, Will Coates, Austin Bloch and Owen Cross.
Peoples took the final team qualifying spot at 81-over with Whyte, Ashton Tibbits, Aidan Slayton and Carter Hoffman.
