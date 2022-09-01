The high school golf season is getting underway this week with teams across the state teeing off for the first days of competition.
All roads lead to Williston Golf Club for the girls state championships on Oct. 11 and Orleans Country Club for the boys state championships on Oct. 13.
Here’s a sampling of golfers that could be in for a big season from the four teams in the Rutland Herald coverage area, Rutland, Otter Valley, Fair Haven and Mill River.
Lucas Politano, Otter Valley: Politano jumped onto the scene in a big way last year, sinking a hole-in-one in first high school practice. Now a sophomore. his golf pedigree has only grown.
Politano finished second in the Division II medalist running at states last year and has to be considered the favorite to grab the crown this year with the defending champion Riley Richards graduated.
He had a huge summer, most notably winning a New England Junior tournament that earned him a trip to nationals in Illinois. He was a contender in the Vermont Amateur and was fifth at a national event in Killington.
He’s in for a huge year.
Sebastian Pell, Rutland: Pell, just like his good friend Politano, broke out in a big way last fall at Rutland.
He was constantly near or at the top of leaderboards in Rutland High competed in and had a strong showing at states, finishing fourth among qualifiers and 12th overall in Division I.
Pell is always among the top golfers on the Junior Tour and brought home a win at Neshobe Golf Club in July.
Another year older and more experienced, a bid at Division I medalist is well within reach.
Kyle Blanchard, Rutland: Blanchard will be a great complement to Pell and other experienced guys like Jacobb Downs and Hudson Branchaud.
He comes with experience well beyond his years as a freshman at RHS.
Blanchard is constant top contender on Vermont’s Junior Tour and even earned the win in the Stroke Play Championship held in Middlebury in early August to cap the summer season.
Mattie Serafin, Mill River: Another great Rutland Country Club golfer, Serafin should be the leader of the Mill River team, despite being just a freshman.
Minutemen coach Jo Jo Valente raves about Serafin’s swing and the poise he has on the course.
He earned a win on the Junior Tour in late June and is always among the best competing.
It wouldn’t be shocking to see Serafin making a run at an individual qualifying spot at states.
Thomas Politano, Otter Valley: The elder Politano brother was dealing with an injury in the preseason, but assuming health, he could be a big piece in Otter Valley trying to repeat as D-II boys team champions.
He finished in a tie for fourth overall individually in D-II last year and could be poised for another run at the top of the leaderboard as a senior.
Matt Bryant, Otter Valley: Bryant was only a few strokes back of Thomas Politano at states last year and a big piece in the team championship.
Bryant was All-Southern Valley last season and was often a top scorer for the Otters in regular season meets.
Elena Politano, Otter Valley: Elena Politano, just like her brothers and her older sister Mia, knows the game of golf like the back of her hand.
She was a top-10 finisher at states last fall and figures to be a contender once again.
She brings a lot of experience to the girls side of things at Otter Valley and will help younger golfers develop.
Maddie Egan, Fair Haven: Egan brings the experience of competing at states last year with her this season and should take on the leadership role on the girls side that was vacated by the graduation of Mercedes Cathcart.
She finished in the top 15 at states last year and could push into the top 10 with a strong effort this season.
Colton DeLong, Fair Haven: DeLong is entering his second year of captaincy with the Fair Haven golf team, so his leadership skills are apparent.
DeLong had a strong junior year and big goal for him this season is making the sectional championship meet.
adam.aucoin
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.