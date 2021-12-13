POULTNEY — Mid-Vermont Christian senior Hayley Goodwin is a special player. She was a little too special for Poultney in Monday night’s girls basketball season opener. Goodwin poured in 34 points in a 44-32 victory.
Goodwin, who reached the 1,000-point milestone as a junior, scored MVC’s first eight points in helping her team to a 14-2 first-quarter lead. She had 22 by halftime and at that point, MVC was leading 28-14.
Leading the Blue Devils were Kaitlyn DeBonis with nine points and Annaleice Taylor with seven.
MVC has been a Division IV title contender in recent seasons and had the look of once again. Mid-Vermont coach Chris Goodwin was happy with the effort for a first game.
He is looking forward to the other players getting more involved in the offense because he knows his daughter Hayley will draw plenty of attention from other team’s defensive schemes.
“They were watching her (Hayley) too much of the time. When they start to double team her, we should be getting open jump shots,” coach Goodwin said.
“We are young and some of our seniors could have made better decisions.
“We played good defense. I was happy with that.”
Goodwin knows he has a stern test in the next game when the Eagles host White River Valley. He watched WRV defeat Proctor online Saturday and was impressed with the Wildcats.
Poultney coach Todd Hayes knows where the improvement must come from for the Blue Devils to start collecting the victories.
“We have some kids who do not play their lanes well on defense and it hurt,” he said.
Rebounding was a bright spot.
“We rebounded well early,” Hayes said.
Like the Eagles, the Blue Devils have a difficult test approaching, facing Proctor on Thursday.
Hayes had to like the way his team responded after entering the fourth quarter with a 21-point deficit.
Goodwin stole the ball and converted a layup to hike the lead to 23 and then the Devils began to play up to their preseason billing.
DeBonis had a couple of quick hoops and Taylor connected on a 3-pointer to close the lead to 13.
The Devils’ tall post player Molly Hier knocked one down to slice the lead to 11 points, a late-game surge that gave the Blue Devils something to feel good about.
“I was happy with the first three quarters,” Chris Goodwin said.
Hayes was happy with the last one and he will use that as positive reinforcement as the Blue Devils prepare for Proctor.
NOTES: Hayley Goodwin entered the season with 1,102 points. ... The other 1,000-point scorers for the MVC girls basketball program are sisters — Abbie, Phoebe and Anna Seale. ... Poultney’s next two games are on the road (Proctor and Rivendell) before the Blue Devils return to Capman Court to play Leland & Gray on Dec. 23.
