It appears we are headed for a similar football alignment in 2020 as the one we had last year with the exception of Rice dropping to Division II.
There was plenty of discussion about going to four divisions but it was voided and three divisions of football will be our lot again this fall.
That’s good from this vantage point. Four divisions makes for an alignment that is too fragmented is a state that can only list 30 varsity football programs.
We certainly do not want to lose more of them and that is why I hope 8-man football at least gets on the table when the discussion surfaces for 2021.
Kudos to the Vermont Interscholastic Football League for going away from the two-year cycle and considering alignment every year now. Football is in flux and the more frequent analysis can only help. The grid landscape is changing that fast and it is important to stay ahead of things.
Last year Rutland and Brattleboro played their freshman football game as an 8-man contest. Others also played subvarsity games with the 8-man version.
“If we had not done that we would not have been able to play. Having kids practice for two or three weeks and not playing a game is not a good situation,” said Rutland athletic director/varsity football coach Mike Norman.
“A lot of schools in a lot of other states are going to 8-man football. If you can’t support 11-man football, 8-man is a viable option.”
There is a stigma attached to 8-man football that you won’t find in the South and Midwest.
“I think some people think that it’s just not real football,” Norman said.
“I think there was some of that here in Maine last year,” said Waterville Morning Sentinel sportswriter Travis Lazarczyk.
But the stigma of 8-man being something less than real football in the Pine Street State seems to be dissipating quickly.
After the maiden voyage of Maine 8-man football in 2019, the number of 8-man teams there is expected to double this fall.
Lazarczyk graduated from Mount St, Joseph Academy in 1990. He was there doing the glory days. The Mounties were the Vermont Division I state champions his freshman and senior year.
You can be certain those were days when Lazarczyk would never have believed the school with one of the proudest football histories anywhere would one day be without the sport.
But these are different times. MSJ no longer plays football of any variety.
Is 8-man the ticket to a return for football at places like MSJ, Montpelier and Winooski or keeping it afloat at a place like Missisquoi?
Lazarczyk says it has certainly been the salvation for schools who had been struggling with the sport in Maine.
Waterville was struggling mightily with its football participation numbers, managing to attract only about 20 players in grades 9-12.
The Panthers are considering going to the 8-man version in 2020, one of the many Maine schools going in that direction.
Lazarczyk said the fans he has spoken with who saw their first 8-man game in 2019 were favorably impressed by the game.
“I think it is a way for the small school to keep football at all,” the MSJ graduate said.
Last year there was a large-school division and a small-school division for 8-man football in Maine. The winners of each met for the state championsip.
This year, with about twice as many 8-man schools, Maine will crown two 8-man state champions.
Presque Isle and Caribou are two Maine schools who have not fielded varsity football teams, but have played the game on a club basis, some of their opponents being Canadian schools.
Eight-man could move the needle over to varsity status for them.
When the VIFL hosts its annual coaching clinic at Rutland High School in March, two coaches will deliver a presentation on coaching 8-man football. BFA-Fairfax’s Craig Sleeman and Fair Haven’s Jim Hill will each give a talk on the strategy of the 8-man game on each side of the ball.
Hopefully, that is only the beginning of a hard look at the 8-man game in Vermont.
Hey, there is smaller football than 8-man. And do not try to tell the good folks in Small Town, Texas that their 6-man version is not real football.
Lyle Campbell had a good career as a linebacker at Dartmouth College, but first he was a quarterback of the 6-man team at Gordon High in Texas, a high school with an enrollment of fewer than 70 students.
Football is football with blocking and tackling and all the other nuances the 11-man game features.
There will always be disagreement on what is the best alignment for Vermont school football.
“I don’t think there is a perfect one,” Norman said.
But everyone agrees that Vermont high school football is at a crossroads. Anything and everything must be considered and that includes 8-man football.
