High school athletes got some good news Friday when Gov. Phil Scott announced that fall sports are going to happen in Vermont this year.
“I know many have been wondering if there was going to be a season at all,” Scott said in his Friday press conference. “We wanted to make it clear, there will be.”
The governor and his task force are working with the Vermont Principals’ Association, the Superintendents’ Association, the school athletic directors and coaches with a goal to allow all fall sports to happen in some capacity.
Fall sports offered in the state include: football, boys soccer, girls soccer, cross country, field hockey, cheerleading, volleyball, bass fishing and golf.
As previously stated by the VPA, fall sports practices will begin the first day of in-school instruction, which will be Sept. 8, as mandated by the governor last week.
The VPA will come out with more specific guidelines for sports next week.
Scott made sure to stress that fall sports could look a bit different, especially for high-contact sports such as football.
“This won’t be a normal season, but our goal is to offer a path forward for each of these sports to give our kids some sense of normalcy in abnormal times,” Scott said.
The guidance will also cover the state’s recreational sports leagues.
“The higher contact the activity, the more interested we are at looking at potential modifications to insure physical distancing to the point that’s possible and minimize contact,” said Julie Moore, secretary of the Vermont Agency of Natural Resources.
“Those discussions are underway and we hope to have more to share in that space, hopefully next week.”
Scott stressed the importance of precaution off the field as well.
“We’re just as concerned about off the the field as on. We’re looking at different strategies, whether it’s the locker rooms or on the sidelines,” Scott said. “That’s as important as it is on the field. I know all the leaders are looking at that as well.”
When games can begin will depend on the Agency of Education’s “Strong and Healthy Start” guidance.
The guidance is broken down into three steps.
Step one would see schools remain closed and remote learning would take place. Step two would see schools open for in-person instruction with enhanced physical distancing measures and for children who live in the local geographic area only. Step three would see schools open for in-person instruction with distancing measures and attendance restricted to those from limited transmission areas only.
The anticipation is that the school year will begin in step two of this guidance.
Under that step, schools would be able to begin practices, but interscholastic competitions would be held back until all schools reach step three. The decision to move from step two to step three will be made by the Agency of Education, in consultation with the Department of Health.
It’s anticipated that decision would come about two weeks after school starts, if all goes according to plan.
“There’s a connection between the health provisions that schools are providing and ability to offer these programs, so it’s our hope that by being cautious and starting school in step two, which is the step that requires the most stringent health precautions, that if all goes well, we’ll move to step three fairly quickly in the school year,” said Secretary of Education Dan French.
If a school saw itself move from step three back to step two due to illness, the decision to continue sports at individual schools would come down to a district by district decision made by the local superintendent, in consultation with the Department of Health.
With sports leagues, such as the Vermont Summer Baseball League, having success this summer, there is hope fall sports can follow a similar vein.
“We’ve been paying attention to how sports have gone this summer. Feedback we’ve received, by and large, the recreational sports leagues have done a great job adhering to the guidelines,” Moore said.
The state has taken into account what it’s seen across the nation and making sure not to repeat some of the mistakes other states have made.
Scott has said throughout the pandemic that Vermont can act as a model to the rest of the country. If it can’t happen here, where can it happen?
“Much like our schools, with the lowest number of cases in the nation and lowest positivity rate in the nation, if Vermont can’t do this part and open up sports, than no one can,” Scott said. “We are in a great position, and as long we can keep it confined in our state borders, I think we’ll be okay.”
adam.aucoin
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.