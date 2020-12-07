Everyone has a story of how they came to be a student at Castleton University, but Grace Turner’s story of coming 2,260 miles from Jackson, Wyoming has to be one of the better ones.
Castleton women’s basketball coach Tim Barrett is just happy his new 6-foot-1 post player found her way here.
Denis LeCours and Nate Gilcris, teammates at Hazen Union High School and Castleton, made the long trip to Wyoming two summers to work on a ranch. The ranch owners were Grace Turner’s family.
“My family had a few Vermonters working on the ranch,” Turner said.
“Denis and Nate started talking to me about Castleton. Denis said he thought I could play basketball there.”
The timing was right. Turner had spent her first year at the University of Wyoming. She was not enamored of the idea of returning to the Laramie campus only to do remote learning necessitated by COVID.
“I told them that I would think about it. I talked with coach Barrett and it just all kind of fell in line,” Turner said.
Her package not only includes height and a pretty good high school basketball resume, but also a wealth of confidence. How she got that confidence is a story in itself.
She lacked confidence growing up, self-conscious about her height. Her mother Laura gave her a nudge toward competing in pageants, thinking the experience might grow her confidence.
She was very successful, capturing the title Miss Wyoming Teen USA and becoming a semifinalist for Miss Teen USA She also reaped honors like the Most Photogenic Award, Best Evening Gown Award and Best Interview Award.
She said that she has built character and gained tremendous confidence from competing in pageants since the age of 13.
Turner said the judging process taught her a lot. It gave her the ability to deal with negativity.
“I was able to brush it off. It’s made me a better person,” she said.
She bristles at the stereotype of pageants as beauty contests.
“Yes, it did give me the opportunity to enhance my beauty with makeup.
“But it also gave me the opportunity to work in my community and to work with many organizations. It gave me opportunities to be role models for so many young girls in Wyoming.
“It is one of the best things I have ever done.”
She uses her “Wyoming Teen USA” platform to bring attention to world problems like hunger and human trafficking.
She became interested in human trafficking as a cause back in the seventh grade when she had to do research on a global issue.
“I learned a lot about human trafficking. It happens to so many girls from the age of 2 to 17. They are being forced to use their bodies and to do manual labor,” Turner said.
“More needs to be done to bring attention to it.”
She is a certified volunteer in that area which gives her the ability to help people who have been trafficked.
“It is heartbreaking,” Turner said.
Turner did not play basketball at Division I Wyoming and, in fact, took a year off from the sport after ankle surgery.
When she arrived at Castleton, she admitted, “I was so out of shape.”
She appreciated the patience of Barrett and his assistant Dave Kinsman.
“Coach K and coach Barrett stood behind me. They had my back,” Turner said. “They gave me a chance.”
Kinsman works with the post players and Turner responded to his methods.
“Coach K helped me bring back my muscle memory for post play,” Turner said.
She sees pretty big differences between Vermont and Wyoming as well as between high school and NCAA Division III basketball.
“It is beautiful here with the foliage and the mountains. The weather is a hell of a lot nicer here than in Wyoming,” she said.
“The people here are just great. They have welcomed me with open arms.”
Turner appreciates the size of her new campus, relishing the smaller classes.
“There were 100 people in my classes at the University of Wyoming. At Castleton, I have 20 or less in each class,” she said.
“The basketball is a lot faster pace than what I was used to. The girls fight for the ball a lot harder and they are a lot stronger.
“Division III college basketball is a lot different game from high school.
“All the players have been super welcoming. I am learning as much from them as the coaches. They have been so kind. The chemistry is strong.”
Turner’s major is Sociology. Her career objective is to become a licensed school counselor, working in a high school.
“That is what I have always wanted to do,” Turner said.
She eventually wants to go to law school.
A more immediate goal is to get back to campus and help the Spartans win games. She is back at the ranch in Wyoming but will fly back to Castleton a couple of days after Christmas, quarantine and then get back on the floor.
She is a long way from Jackson Hole High School and the Triangle X ranch, but Grace Turner is feeling right at home in the Green Mountains.
tom.haley
@rutlandherald.com
