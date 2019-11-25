The Granite City Shootout’s debut this past weekend at the Barre Auditorium was a smashing success.
The event, which showcased five different colleges in eight basketball games across two days was a great addition to the Vermont hoop landscape.
No, it did not have the frenzied atmosphere that you experience in the antiquated building with all its charm during the state high school tournament game in February and March.
That is an expectation that would have been unrealistic.
It did have decent crowds. It did give fans wall-to-wall college basketball with four games on Friday and four more on Saturday.
“The feedback was very positive,” Northern Vermont University-Johnson assistant athletic director Chad Copeland said. “All of the schools came up to me after the game and said that it was a very well run event.
“I can’t thank people like Jim McWilliam, Bernie Allen and Jeff Bergeron enough. Their efforts took a lot of stress off me.”
Carl Parton provided pay-for-view live streaming of the event and there was a viewer from as far away as California.
A game that attracted an especially large crowd was the women’s game between Castleton and NVU-Johnson.
“Each team had a player from Mount Mansfield on the team and a lot of people from there came to support them,” Copeland said.
One hole in the tournament was a lack of food concession. When you have four games in a building in one day that’s a pretty important ingredient.
Copeland said there will be one next year if the event returns and I don’t know why it would not. It is a chance for Vermont men’s and women’s college basketball teams to get in two games apiece in this storied setting without a lot of travel.
The dates for the 2020 event should it return are Nov. 20-21.
There is no reason why this can’t be a permanent fixture on the area basketball calendar that can grow as it gains a reputation.
“I hope that is where it is headed,” Copeland said.
It is a building where former Boston Celtic great Bob Cousy once played and pronounced it one of the best gym floors he ever played on. The Auditorium was ranked as one of the top 10 best places to watch high school basketball. The Vermont Frost Heaves drew 1,800 fans to the venerable building for their ABA championship game, a 143-95 defeat of Texas.
It has seen myriad buzzer beaters and miracle comebacks over the years in the high school basketball tournaments.
But who wants to wait until February and March every year to experience the aura of The Aud. The Granite City Shootout provides the perfect other piece to complement the bookend set on our basketball shelf.
tom.haley
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.