Northern Vermont-Johnson men’s basketball coach Miles Smith is a Philly guy. You know, cheese steaks and the Big Five — that annual madness at Philadelphia’s Palestra where the basketball teams of Villanova, St. Joseph’s, Penn, La Salle and Temple clash every year in a tournament where bragging rights outweigh brotherly love.
Now, Smith is involved in a tournament where five small Vermont colleges will be vying for bragging rights and the affections of the state’s fans at Barre Auditorium. Smith has dubbed it “The Baby Five.”
It all begins on Friday at 1 p.m. when Smith’s Badgers go against Castleton University in a men’s game followed by Castleton and NVU-Lyndon tangling in a women’s matchup at 3 p.m.
Vermont Tech and Norwich square off at 5 p.m. in a men’s contest and NVU-Johnson and Norwich close out the first day at 7 p.m. in a women’s game.
Saturday tips off with a women’s game between NVU-Lyndon and Norwich at noon. The Norwich and Castleton men clash at 2 p.m. The NVU and Castleton women take the floor at 4 p.m. and the event concludes with NVU-Johnson and Vermont Tech meeting in a men’s game at 6 p.m.
Smith has not played or coached at Barre Auditorium but he has attended high school state championship games there while recruiting.
“The atmosphere is amazing,” he said.
Smith calls The Aud the Mecca of high school basketball in Vermont and he is hoping the aura can be replicated for the colleges with the Granite City Shootout.
Smith has recruited heavily in his home state and the Badgers starting lineup is from Pennsylvania with both guards hailing from Philly.
Castleton and NVU-Johnson have played a couple of common opponents in the early season. The 2-2 Badgers have lost to MCLA and beaten Curry. Castleton has lost to both of those teams in its 0-2 start.
Smith has recruited to bolster the Badgers’ depth this season and he has had 10 players logging around double-digit minutes per game.
“We don’t lose a beat by going to our bench,” Smith said.
“Our assistant athletic director Chad Copeland has been a big part in putting this together,” Smith said.
Copeland played on Twinfield Union High boys basketball teams that won two state championships at The Aud.
Norwich is a short drive from Barre so the Cadets figure to have a good fan following.
The Cadets are off to an 0-3 start in women’s basketball and the men are 0-4 so they are hoping to use the Granite City Shootout to turn things in the right direction.
The Castleton women’s team has been living on the other side of the ledger and it’s been fun with four players — all Vermonters — averaging in double figures. Rutland’s Elise Magro, a two-time Little East Conference Rookie of the Week already — leads the scoring parade at 17. 3 points per game. She is followed by Fair Haven’s Alexis Quenneville (15.3), Enosburg’s Emilee Bose (15.3) and West Rutland’s Brooke Raiche (10.7).
The Vermont Tech men’s basketball team is off to a 5-2 start and the Green Knights are scoring a lot of points. They have eclipsed the century mark twice including a 106-97 victory over NVU-Lyndon.
The first-day men’s matchup between Norwich and Vermont Tech, I-91 neighbors, should make for a game enveloped in a great atmosphere.
The Lyndon State women’s team is off to a 1-2 start under first-year coach Ben Arsenault, a former high school coach at Peoples Academy and Lyndon Institute.
The NVU-Johnson women bring an 0-4 record to the party so it is another team looking to get untracked during the two-day affair.
“I think this is a wonderful thing. I am happy that Chad and Miles have put this together and we are glad to be a part of it,” Norwich men’s coach Paul Booth said.
“I know that Vermont Tech is very talented and we are going to have to play well to compete with them.
“It is a great opportunity for eight teams to play in a really fun environment. I am hoping this will take off.”
Booth’s Cadets are a young team with one of the seniors out for the first semester with an ankle injury.
“We are still trying to figure out who we are. We hope these games will help us to figure that out before our conference games,” he said.
Copeland was in Barre on Thursday to make sure everything was in place, tending to details like the shot clock and a college 3-point line.
“I am excited,” Copeland said. “I think this will be great for recruiting, maybe keep some kids around in Vermont.”
