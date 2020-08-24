BARRE — East Thetford’s Brandon Gray continued his strong season and won the Bolduc Metal Recycling Enduro 200 Barre’s Thunder Road on Sunday.
The veteran didn’t need long to find his way to the front of a 114-car Enduro starting field. Father-son duo Paul and Cody Hodge were his closest competitors for much of the event, but Gray steadily pulled away.
He did so while navigating through a race that was rough-and-tumble even by Enduro standards. At least 10 red flags stopped the event with three rollovers – including one where the driver flopped back on all four wheels and just kept on going. Gray sustained some minor nose damage at one point but steered through the worst of the carnage while continuing to extend his advantage.
As the laps wound down, Gray’s challengers began to fall by the wayside. He already had a two-lap lead on lap 167 when Cody Hodge was forced to make a pit stop, handing the runner-up spot to his father Paul.
With just two laps to go, Paul Hodge spun into a stopped car entering turn three and required a red flag for assistance, leading to the rarely-seen “green-white-checkered” in an Enduro.
Gray was up for all of it and eased to the win by four laps over three-time Enduro victor Bill Davis of Monson, Mass. In doing so, Gray equaled the accomplishment of his late father Troy, who won the Enduro in 2008.
Even after crashing out, Paul Hodge still finished third with 195 laps competed. Road Warrior winner Trevor Jaques took fourth with Michael Norcross in fifth. Darren Newland, Cody Hodge, Dylon Murphy, Chet Devarney Jr. and George Hoyt completed the top-10.
Of the 114 starters, just 16 were running at the end of a race that took nearly two hours to complete.
Gray also competed in the 50-lap Allen Lumber Street Stock Special that was equally filled with carnage. He crossed the finish line first in that race too, but a Monday inspection took the win away.
Gray was found to be in violation of section eight of the Allen Lumber Street Stock engine rules, which states, “Any resurfacing of cylinder heads must have shim to bring back to tolerance.” While Gray’s cylinder heads had been resurfaced, they did not have the required shim to restore them to stock measurements.
As a result, Shelburne’s Kaiden Fisher was declared the winner of the Street Stock Special. It was the second victory of the season for the rookie. Groton’s Luke Peters and Northfield’s James Dopp are the new second- and third-place finishers.
In the race, Gray secured the top spot with seven laps to go when Josh Lovely got sideways out of turn four, which also allowed Fisher to dart to the second spot.
Fisher was looking outside Gray with three laps remaining when Lovely spun by himself exiting turn four just as Jared Blakely also came to a stop on the backstretch. The double-trouble drew the seventh caution flag of the event.
On the restart, the 12-year-old Fisher got the jump on the outside of Gray and seemed on his way to the victory. Entering turn four the final time, though, Fisher suddenly broke loose by himself much as Lovely had twice before.
Gray skated around while Fisher clipped Logan Peters as both crossed the finish line. The contact sent Fisher back across the track where he got nailed by Kyler Davis and Justin Blakely after the checkered flag. Blakely ended up on his roof, bookending the race after Tim Hunt had flipped on the opening lap.
Despite a badly-damaged race car, Fisher earned the win in the record books after Gray’s failed inspection.
The final Thursday night event of the year at Thunder Road is this Thursday at 7 p.m. Jet Service Envelope/Accura Printing Night will feature all four divisions are on the card along with the annual “Run What U Brung” spectator races.
