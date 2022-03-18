Growing up in Fair Haven, Dan Gray became addicted to tennis. He would go to the courts behind the Fair Haven Grade School and play all day. If there were another person to play with, so much the better. If not, he tattooed the wall all day with the ball.
“I loved it,” Gray said.
There was no boys tennis team at Fair Haven Union High School, but that did not deter Gray.
He played football a couple of years for the Slaters, but tennis was always the first love for this 1983 Fair Haven Union High School graduate.
He was motivated by another tennis player on those courts behind the grade school.
“There was a guy, Dan Ransom, that I could not beat,” Gray said. “I was fighting to beat him. He drove me to practice more. I was inspired by him.”
He chose Lyndon State College with the intention of pursuing a degree in Communications.
Not surprisingly, tennis intervened.
That is why Gray makes his living with the sport. He lives in Firestone, Colorado and is the General Manager of the Denver Tennis Club where he also teaches the game.
His career aspirations began at Lyndon State when he met Dudley Bell, who was the tennis coach and taught physical education classes.
Bell recently died, five days short of his 90th birthday.
Gray was self-taught when it came to tennis so Bell remedied any flaws,
“Dudley really knew how to coach,” Gray said. “I thought I knew what I was doing but he fixed a lot of things I was doing wrong.”
But Bell was more than a tennis coach and teacher. He was also a life coach before the term became in vogue.
“Dudley was very good at keeping us on the right path. When I wandered a little bit, he would sit me down and tell me to stick to the plan,” Gray said.
One day, a disconsolate Gray came into Bell’s office with a broken ankle.
“I was crying,” Gary said, knowing his tennis season had vanished.
Bell spun the positive. He told Gray that the injury could wind up being a blessing. It would enable to concentrate on certain techniques.
“I was literally sitting in a chair in the gym while he helped me work on volleys at the net,” Gray said.
Bell took the Hornets to Florida to play tennis for 10 days during the spring break.
“Everywhere we went, everyone knew Dudley,” Gray said. “When we traveled, we would stay with families or Lyndon alumni.”
Dudley set Gray up with summer tennis gigs that put down the groundwork for his career in the sport.
One summer, it was working at a tennis camp in Bethlehem, New Hampshire. There were stops at Top Notch tennis Resort in Stowe, the Boca Raton Resort in Florida and another in Puerto Rico.
Gray and his wife have a wedding venue on a rustic flower farm in Firestone called Pine Cone Avenue Social.
It is a full life the Grays have made for themselves in Colorado and Bell’s recent death has reminded Dan just how much the former Lyndon State coach has meant to him and his ability to negotiate this career path.
Gray said he has spoken with about 10 other Lyndon graduates in the last several days who are involved in the tennis industry.
They can all trace their success to Dudley Bell.
“I am just so grateful to Dudley and his family,” said Gray who lost his own father at the age of 6.
Bell had three children: David, Peter and Cassie.
“I am so grateful to the family for sharing their father with us,” Gray said.
Coming out of a high school with no boys tennis program, Dan Gray was able to make his way to a successful living in the sport he loves.
He’ll quickly tell you that would not have been possible without a whole lot of help from Dudley Bell.
