Oh, those small high schools that are no more. Vermont history is liberally sprinkled with their stories.
Maybe, you heard that there was once a Wallingford High School before the advent of Mill River Union. If you are old enough, you might have even played in the Foxes’ matchbox gym.
They had some success in that old gym and other “home” courts like the Rutland Armory. The Foxes won some state crowns in boys basketball, the last coming in 1967.
Or how about Wilmington High before Twin Valley came along. The Warriors were a field hockey power.
Or Richmond High which gave way to Mount Mansfield. When Pittsford’s Wade Mitchell was throwing aspirin tablets for the Richmond High baseball team, he lost one game in four years. He was a red hot major league prospect.
Speaking of Pittsford— now that’s a story.
Pittsford had never won a state championship in any sport. Then, the Panthers got one in boys basketball at the midnight hour.
The last senior class at Pittsford High, along with their teammates, defeated Marshfield-Plainfield 49-42 in the Division III state championship boys basketball game played at Middlebury College in 1961.
Every member of that state title team had lost a parent by the time the season began.
The Panthers were not allowed to play in their own gym that season, the facility being deemed too small so they played all of their home games at rival Proctor High School.
You can drink in the whole story at the Pittsford Historical Society which has an impressive display telling the tale of those champion Panthers.
The year before, fans went to the Division IV state championship basketball game between Jericho and Swanton listening to songs on their car radio like The Twist by Chubby Checker or Cathy’s Clown by the Everly Brothers.
Jericho edged Swanton in that 1960 game 51-49.
Now, neither exists — Jericho having morphed into Mount Mansfield Union and Swanton becoming part of Missisquoi Valley Union.
So many memories. So many schools relegated to the dustbin.
Hardwick Academy: Jim McWilliams was one of the best soccer goalies I ever saw. Jon Dimick one of the best baseball pitchers.
So many schools no longer existing. So many great stories.
The North Bennington Governors. Bradford Admirals. The Bennington Catholic Sabers. The Brandon Bison. Waterbury Longhorns. And on and and on.
The late Bill Flory is best remembered for coaching the Rutland Post 31 American Legion baseball teams to nine state titles.
But he also taught at Wallingford, Bristol, Wilmington and Whitingham — four high schools that no longer exist.
Whitcomb and Rochester waged intense battles for a coveted trophy called the Beanpot. Now those games no longer exist because neither do Whitcomb or Rochester. They feed into White River Valley Union High School in South Royalton.
Another small-school rivalry was the soccer game between Black River and Proctor. The Jug Game was one of the most eagerly awaited events on both school’s boys soccer schedules.
The Black River and Proctor girls soccer teams had their own unique trophy they battled for each fall called “For All the Marbles.”
That hardware vanished along with Black River High School a couple of years ago.
One of the best stories from the annals of small schools that are no more comes from tiny Peacham Academy, a school that closed up 50 years ago.
Burns Page once coached there and when someone dies, stories involving the person have a way of being rekindled. Page died over the weekend and naturally stories involving coach Page are making the rounds this week.
Craig Petrie, the retired animal control officer in Rutland, played soccer and baseball for Page and was his student manager in basketball before graduating from Peacham in 1969.
Petrie was intent on being a starter for the Peacham Academy soccer team for the 1968 season. He played a lot of summer soccer and worked out hard.
Petrie was a starter that year and the Bears played three games. Then, the season came to an abrupt halt on Sept. 21.
That happened to be Petrie’s birthday. He and some friends discovered that a dorm student and a few locals had purchased several cases of Budweiser.
Now, the dorm where the party was going on faced Maple Hall, home of Burns Page and his wife.
The party was noisy, complete with music blaring from a stereo. Page came over to see what was happening.
When he made his appearance, the party came to an abrupt end.
Page gathered the team in the gym on Monday and gave a speech that, according to Petrie, “many of us have not forgotten.”
Among other things, Petrie recalls Page telling them, “If you dance, you have to pay the fiddler.”
There was no more soccer season and lots of running. The guilty students had to go on long runs of 5 to 10 miles around Peacham, South Peacham, East Peacham and Green Bay.
“From that day, I had great respect for him, as I could have been expelled for my actions,” Petrie said.
Burns Page taught plenty of lessons in his day. And many more lessons came out of tiny schools in Vermont that are no more.
