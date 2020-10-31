PITTSFORD — Freshman Isabel Greb's Halloween hat trick helped give Proctor fans a treat on Saturday, a 5-0 Division IV quarterfinal victory over rival West Rutland at Taranovich Field.
Lightning can strike twice and it can strike twice quickly. Greb's first two goals came just 14 seconds apart.
The first came with 28:08 left in the half and was assisted by Sydney Wood. Fourteen ticks on the clock later, Greb sent a bouncing ball from Jenna Davine into the net.
The score was still 2-0 at halftime and there were two ways you could look at that first 40 minutes.
If you were viewing it through maroon-colored glasses, you might be wondering why your lead was not 5-0 or even more. West Rutland's outstanding keeper Serena Coombs made spectacular saves, denying the high-powered attack time and again.
Yet, from West Rutland's point of view, the game could well have been deadlocked at 2-2 at the break. That is because the Golden Horde's outstanding eighth grader and leading scorer Peyton Guary (eight goals) tattooed the post twice.
"Those were two great shots. She is a great player and she's very fast," Wood said of Guay.
Proctor coach Scott French told his team at halftime that they were fortunate the score was not 2-2.
Proctor's other coach Chris Hughes knew just how important the next goal would be. His last words to the team during halftime were "let's go get that third goal now."
His niece Maggie McKearin delivered it for him and she did not take long to do it. McKearin scored her 32nd goal of the season just 2:06 into the second half.
"We always talk about trying to get the first goal of the second half because we know that is one of the most important goals to have," Wood said.
During the mask break with 16:16 remaining in the first half, West Rutland coach Deanna Rodolfy said to her players, "We have had a bunch of opportunities. Don't fret about it and move on."
She was right. Down 2-0, the Horde had a right to believe they were still in the game.
But McKearin's goal changed that. A 3-0 lead with standout goalkeeper Rachel Stuhlmueller is about as good as moving your school name along on the playoff bracket.
McKearin's shot was struck well and caromed off the inside of the far post.
The Phantoms were not done. Jenna Davine threaded her shot into the corner with Janaya Richardson earning the assist with 26:19 to play.
Greb completed her hat trick with 14:40 remaining, McKearin notching the assist.
"We always like to play West Rutland," Wood said. "It is always exciting no matter what the score."
"Isabel and Maggie work so well together. They are both unselfish players," French said.
It was the third meeting between the Phantoms and Golden Horde. Proctor won each regular-season game by three goals.
"The difference today was that we passed the ball much better," French said.
West Rutland defeated Arlington 3-0 in the first round to get to this game but the No. 1 and 10-0 Phantoms had a bye.
"Our kids were dying to play the game because we had the week off," French said."We like having the bye. We worked on conditioning for the week.
"I am very proud of our kids."
"Proctor is just a fantastic team," Rodolfy said. "They deserve it."
When the Golden Horde did threaten, Hope Kelley made clears under pressure, a couple of times deep in the box.
But the closest calls came from the thunder off Guay's foot.
She returns for four more years and a nucleus of other talented players are back including Coombs, making the Horde a strong contender again.
The 11-0 Phantoms have a more immediate future. They have a date with No. 5 and 5-3-1 Rivendell on Wednesday at Taranovich Field at 2 p.m. in the semifinals.
The No. 8 Golden Horde wraps up the season at 5-6-1.
NOTES: The Golden Horde lost sophomore Arianna Coombs to an injury during the week. ... It was Rivendell that the Phantoms defeated in the championship game in 2019. ... Proctor is gunning for its 10th straight state championship game appearance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.