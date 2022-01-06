The 1999-2000 girls basketball season at Rice Memorial was a special one. The Little Indians (now the Green Knights) went 24-0 on the way to the Division I state championship and the games were pretty much all blowouts, even the championship game in which Rice swamped Essex 63-47.
The hoopla started with national exposure even before it began. Morgan Valley was named in numerous preseason publications as one of the nation’s top seniors and her sister Ashley Valley was named one of the country’s top juniors.
Morgan stuffed the stat sheet that season before heading off to play for the University of Connecticut. She averaged 17.6 points per game to go along with 6.8 assists, 5.1 steals and 9.6 rebounds.
Coach Paul Rabidoux’s Rice team was ranked the No. 13 team in the nation by one publication that year.
Both sisters went to UConn and and before Morgan was done she had appeared in 108 games, scoring 282 points and grabbing 263 rebounds for the national power.
Today, she is on the UConn coaching staff after a stint as the head coach at the University of Hartford.
Morgan found out just how mammoth the Huskies are in Connecticut before she even arrived on the Storrs campus as a student. The Hartford Courant, Connecticut’s largest newspaper, sent a reporter to South Burlington to write a major story on her after she signed to play there.
Girls basketball did not go away at Rice after the Valley sisters turned their tassels. They have won a state title as recently as 2012 and have been to the finals in 2013 and 2014.
This year could be another special one on the girls basketball floor at Rice.
That 30-point win over Rutland recently was an eye-opener. The Ravens are far better than their record. They have stood up to some very good teams, including a CVU team that is ranked No. 1 in the Rutland Herald/Times Argus power rankings.
But Rutland could not stand up to a Rice team that made a gigantic statement with that victory with Elyse MacDonough leading the way with 23 points..
Rice becomes the No. 3 team in this week’s Rutland Herald/Times Argus power rankings.
Rutland falls out of the rankings but do not be surprised if the Ravens muscle their way back into the rankings before all is said and done.
Here are this week’s Rutland Herald/Times Argus power rankings with last week’s ranking in parentheses.
1. CVU 5-0 (1) Until somebody can find a way to topple the Redhawks, they remain right where they’ve been since the beginning of the season, at No. 1.
2. Windsor 6-0 (2) The Yellow Jackets showed their human side by “only” winning by 20 over Springfield.
3. Rice 3-0 (UR) How does a team go all the way from a bubble team to being ranked No. 3? They do it by playing somebody. Wins over Northeastern Clinton and Lake Region proved little. A 30-point win over a Rutland team that I think is still pretty good, gives the Green Knights credibility. You’ve got to play somebody to be somebody and the Green Knights did, answering with an exclamation point.
4. Mount Mansfield 5-0 (3) The Cougars own some quality wins like the 14-point win over St. Johnsbury and an eight-point victory over Essex.
5. Essex 5-1 (4) Only that loss to MMU mars their Hornets’ record. They scored 93 points the last time out against Brattleboro. That’s a lot of offense against anybody.
6. St. Johnsbury 4-1 (5) The Hilltoppers were rolling until the double-digit loss to Mount Mansfield.
7. Enosburg Falls 7-0 (9) Not sure about the strength of schedule but the Division II Hornets are beating everyone in front of them, usually in convincing fashion.
8. Mount Abraham 4-1 (6) The Eagles edged a young but improving Burr and Burton team 41-36.
9. Proctor 2-1 (7) Perhaps no team has been hit harder by the virus than the Phantoms. It will be interesting to see how they return.
10. Fair Haven 4-2 (10) Hey, lots of teams lose by 25 to Windsor. Look for many more wins in 2022 from the Slaters.
On the bubble: Rutland, West Rutland, Springfield, Blue Mountain, South Burlington, Missisquoi.
TOP FIVESDivision I: CVU 2. Rice 3. Mount Mansfield 4. Essex 5.St. Johnsbury.
Division II: 1. Enosburg Falls 2. Mount Abraham 3. Fair Haven 4. Missisquoi. 5. Springfield.
Division III: 1. Windsor 2. Wiliamstown 3. Peoples Academy 4. Vergennes 5. White River Valley.
Division IV: 1. Proctor 2. West Rutland 3. Northfield 4. Blue Mountain 5. Mid-Vermont.
tom.haley
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.