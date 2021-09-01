The Green Mountain boys soccer team knows how to win crucial games. Their Division III title in 2019 and runner-up finish in 2020 is proof of that.
The Chieftains hope to keep that run of success going this fall and the GM girls would love to join them at that high level.
Both clubs are putting in final preparations of the 2021 season with high-reaching goals in mind.
GIRLS
If there is a word to describe the Green Mountain girls soccer team, it’s ‘experience.’
The Chieftains will have plenty of that, coming off a season where they went 8-5 and lost to eventual Division III runner-up Vergennes in the state quarterfinals.
“We were playing really well at the jamboree we were in last weekend,” said Green Mountain coach Carolynn Hamilton, who enters her fifth year on the job.
The Chieftains lost a handful of talented seniors to graduation, but there will be plenty of girls with varsity experience set to compete this year.
GM boasts nine seniors and six juniors.
One of the juniors is Luna Burkland, who takes over in goal for the graduated Alex Hutchins. Hutchins is playing at Castleton University this fall.
“(Luna) is taking over in net,” Hamilton said. “She’s making good strides and made some nice saves when we were playing over the weekend.”
Burkland will have back line as experienced as they come in front of her.
Eva Svec and Mackenzie Martin are both seniors and have started defensively for four years. Maya Farrar and Clara Gignoux are both seniors on defense and Berkley Hutchins is a junior with plenty of experience as well.
Whoever doesn’t start in the back will find a defensive midfield role.
“I think we’re going to be strong everywhere,” Hamilton said.
In the midfield, juniors Riley Paul and Chloe Ayer and senior Hannah Robinson will be starters.
Seniors Kim Cummings and Grace Tyrrell and junior Janie Thompson will provide plenty of scoring punch up top.
The Division III tournament was a wide open one last fall, where a Cinderella team, Stowe, won the championship.
With a team as experienced as any in the division, GM expects to be a competitive bunch.
“They’re going to give it everything they have,” Hamilton said. “For many of them, this will the last time they’ll play together.”
Green Mountain opens its season on Friday in Ludlow, playing in the Josh Cole Memorial Tournament. The Chieftains play Leland & Gray at 8 p.m.
BOYSSuccess often starts with a culture. The Green Mountain boys have certainly built a strong culture.
With two straight trips to the D-III championship game, expectations high once again.
“We’ve changed our program into a winning program,” said second-year GM head coach Jake Walker. “The new players coming in understand the expectations. Our middle school program does a great job exposing them to techniques we’ll use at the high school level.
“Every practice is high intensity. Everyone’s goal is to get back to the state championship. From Day 1, that’s the goal.”
Coming off a 13-3 season, the Chieftains have the guys that know what it takes to achieve that goal. They have eight returning players that played in the 2020 title game and six of those players played in the D-III championship-winning effort in 2019.
A big test for Green Mountain is replacing the talent of Skylar Klezos in goal.
“(Skylar) is one of the main reasons we have been successful as we have in recent years,” Walker said.
Senior Evan Hayes is the frontrunner to take over in net and sophomore Forrest Garvin is another solid option.
“(Evan) has worked really hard and is willing to step into those shoes. He came into the season ready,” Walker said. “It’s good having two decent goalkeepers that we can rely on.”
Green Mountain will be talented on the back line. The Chieftains lost Sawyer Pippin to graduation, but have senior Kagan Hance and junior Eben Mosher coming back to lead the defense.
“Kagan will be the rock of our defense,” Walker said. “Kagan and Eben work well together and will be really important for us in the back.”
GM will have a nice mix of experience and youth in the midfield. Jack Boyle is a big talent to replace, but the team is confident in what they have coming back.
Elias Stowell-Aleman is a senior midfielder with plenty of experience. Liam O’Brien is another senior in the midfield and freshman Tanner Swisher looks like a critical piece of the future.
“Tanner is hard-working kid and he’s relentless defensively,” Walker said.
“Speed and technical ability will be important for us in the midfield.”
The Chieftains have plenty of guys who can find the back of the net. Chief among them, no nun intended, is senior Everett Mosher.
Mosher could reach 100 career goals this season.
“He is such a natural goal-scorer,” Walker said. “He works hard to get open and finishes well.”
Junior Ben Munukka is another great scoring threat for GM.
Green Mountain will also have an influx of talent from Springfield, a school that won’t have boys soccer this fall.
With roster numbers high, the Chieftains are fortunate enough to have a junior varsity club as well.
Green Mountain opens on Saturday at Division I Brattleboro at 11 a.m.
“It’s a tough first game,” Walker said. “We’ll be ready for it. It will be a good test for us.”
